2017 NFL Draft: Who Are This Year's Biggest Sleepers?

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL draft used to be just a personnel meeting in a hotel. Now, it's a three-day event that has taken over New York City, Chicago and Philadelphia in the past four years.

Because it's a three day event, the analysis, at best, reflects those splits. More than a third of the coverage is centered around the first 32 picks of the draft, the first round. About a third of the coverage is centered around the next two rounds, Day 2, which is 75 picks long this year.

Then come the Day 3 prospects, a whole different world. Last year, the television networks struggled to find video of Tyreek Hill, a former Oklahoma State skill player who transferred to West Alabama and was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round. The year before, Rodney Gunter of Delaware State was taken with the 17th pick of the third day of the draft, when he had fringe free-agent grades at best on most NFL draft websites, like NFL Draft Scout. Often, even media members are left scratching their heads, asking, "Who is that?"

The NFL draft is a 256-pick event, but the vast emphasis is spent on analyzing, understandably so, the first 100 or so selections. In a late attempt to break that mold, we'll dig up some Day 3 gems you should know on draft weekend, including why they're being undervalued so you have something to root for and track during Day 3's 149-pick stretch on April 29.

These eight players are this year's candidates to be the next David Bakhtiari, Jay Ajayi or Dak Prescott.