2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Best Remaining Players for Day 3

2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Best Remaining Players for Day 3April 29, 2017
Day Three of the NFL Draft is the land of hope and dreams.
For the prospects selected, it's part of a lifelong dream. For the franchises, it's a chance to strike gold at a bargain price.
And for NFL fans, Rounds 4-7 provide hope that their teams might be drafting the next fan favorite or diamond in the rough that helps elevate them to the next level.
107 players are off the board to this point, but the draft won't end until the next 146 hear their names called.
Here's a look at the top remaining players on the board as we enter Day Three of the 2017 NFL draft.
Quarterbacks
A few surprising names came off the board on Day 2 leaving even a few more intriguing names available for Saturday's third round. Expect teams to move up early on Day 3 for a few of the names below.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Nathan Peterman
|Pittsburgh
|6'2"
|226
|6.45
|2
|Brad Kaaya
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'4"
|214
|6.25
|3
|Joshua Dobbs
|Tennessee
|6'3"
|216
|5.99
|4
|Chad Kelly
|Mississippi
|6'2"
|224
|5.7
|5
|Cooper Rush
|Central Michigan
|6'3"
|228
|5.4
|6
|Alek Torgersen
|Pennsylvania
|6'3"
|230
|5
|7
|Zach Terrell
|Western Michigan
|6'1"
|209
|4.99
|8
|Brady Gustafson
|Montana
|6'6"
|230
|4.99
|9
|Sefo Liufau
|Colorado
|6'3"
|232
|4.99
|10
|Mitch Leidner
|Minnesota
|6'3"
|226
|4.99
|11
|Trevor Knight
|Texas A&M
|6'1"
|219
|4.99
|12
|Wes Lunt
|Illinois
|6'5"
|225
|4.99
|13
|Seth Russell
|Baylor
|6'3"
|213
|4.99
|14
|Antonio Pipkin
|Tiffin
|6'1"
|225
|4.99
Running Backs
Day Two was kind to running backs, but not as kind as expected. Day Three promises to provide the remaining players with big opportunities. Several major college ball producers still remain and there's plenty of upside to boot.
Look for the RBs to big a part of Saturday's festivities.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Samaje Perine
|Oklahoma
|5'11"
|233
|6.25
|2
|Jeremy McNichols
|Boise State
|5'9"
|214
|6
|3
|Brian Hill
|Wyoming
|6'1"
|219
|6
|4
|Marlon Mack
|South Florida
|5'11"
|213
|5.99
|5
|Wayne Gallman
|Clemson
|6'0"
|215
|5.8
|6
|Matthew Dayes
|North Carolina State
|5'9"
|205
|5.8
|7
|Jamaal Williams
|BYU
|6'0"
|212
|5.79
|8
|Tarik Cohen
|North Carolina A&T
|5'6"
|179
|5.75
|9
|TJ Logan
|North Carolina
|5'9"
|196
|5.7
|10
|De'Veon Smith
|Michigan
|5'11"
|223
|5.59
|11
|Joe Williams
|Utah
|5'11"
|210
|5.55
|12
|Donnel Pumphrey
|San Diego State
|5'8"
|176
|5.5
|13
|De'Angelo Henderson
|Coastal Carolina
|5'7"
|208
|5.5
|14
|Austin Ekeler
|Western State
|5'9"
|195
|5.3
|15
|Elijah Hood
|North Carolina
|6'0"
|232
|5.25
|16
|Justin Davis
|USC
|6'1"
|208
|5.25
|17
|Dare Ogunbowale
|Wisconsin
|5'11"
|213
|5.25
|18
|Aaron Jones
|Texas-El Paso
|5'9"
|208
|5.25
|19
|Brandon Wilson
|Houston
|5'11"
|200
|5.25
|20
|Corey Clement
|Wisconsin
|5'10"
|220
|5.2
|21
|I'Tavius Mathers
|Middle Tennessee
|5'11"
|198
|5.2
|22
|Stanley Williams
|Kentucky
|5'7"
|190
|5.2
|23
|Elijah McGuire
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5'10"
|214
|5
|24
|Devine Redding
|Indiana
|5'8"
|205
|4.99
|25
|Tarean Folston
|Notre Dame
|5'9"
|215
|4.99
|26
|Joe Yearby
|Miami
|5'9"
|200
|4.99
|27
|Jahad Thomas
|Temple
|5'9"
|190
|4.99
|28
|Chris Carson
|Oklahoma State
|5'11"
|218
|4.99
|29
|Rushel Shell III
|West Virginia
|5'10"
|220
|4.99
|30
|Taquan Mizzell
|Virginia
|5'10"
|197
|4.99
|31
|Marcus Cox
|Appalachian State
|5'10"
|207
|4.99
|32
|Anthony Wales
|Western Kentucky
|5'10"
|195
|4.99
|33
|Tion Green
|Cincinnati
|6'0"
|230
|4.99
Fullbacks
If any of the lead blockers are going to come off the board it will be today. Sam Rogers of Virginia Tech is the top of the class, but Freddie Stevenson and Anthony Firkser are not far behind.
While fullback usage has dwindled in the league in recent years, not all hope is lost -- Kyle Juszczyk (formerly of Harvard like Firkser) signed a four-year, $21 million deal this offseason with $10.5 million guaranteed.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Sam Rogers
|Virginia Tech
|5'10"
|228
|5.1
|2
|Freddie Stevenson
|Florida State
|6'0"
|243
|5
|3
|Anthony Firkser
|Harvard
|6'2"
|241
|5
|4
|Emmanuel Holder
|Towson
|5'11"
|265
|4.99
|5
|Bobby Wolford
|Boston College
|6'1"
|248
|4.99
|6
|Cody Heiman
|Washburn
|6'3"
|245
|4.99
|7
|Prescott Line
|Michigan State
|6'0"
|246
|4.99
|8
|Nate Iese
|UCLA
|6'3"
|244
|4.99
|9
|Dakota Ball
|Alabama
|6'2"
|268
|4.99
Wide Receivers
Big plays galore are still on the board with the wide receiver class of 2017. Expect a number of these prospects below to hear their names called on Day Three.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Josh Reynolds
|Texas A&M
|6'3"
|194
|6.4
|2
|Ryan Switzer
|North Carolina
|5'9"
|181
|6
|3
|Josh Malone
|Tennessee
|6'3"
|208
|6
|4
|Chad Hansen
|California
|6'2"
|202
|5.99
|5
|Noah Brown
|Ohio State
|6'2"
|222
|5.99
|6
|Jehu Chesson
|Michigan
|6'2"
|204
|5.99
|7
|Travin Dural
|LSU
|6'1"
|202
|5.9
|8
|Isaiah Ford
|Virginia Tech
|6'1"
|194
|5.9
|9
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|Texas A&M
|6'5"
|240
|5.9
|10
|Ish Zamora
|Baylor
|6'3"
|220
|5.9
|11
|KD Cannon
|Baylor
|5'11"
|182
|5.85
|12
|Mack Hollins
|North Carolina
|6'4"
|221
|5.79
|13
|Shelton Gibson
|West Virginia
|5'11"
|191
|5.75
|14
|Travis Rudolph
|Florida State
|6'0"
|189
|5.7
|15
|Rodney Adams
|South Florida
|6'1"
|189
|5.69
|16
|Artavis Scott
|Clemson
|5'10"
|193
|5.6
|17
|Dede Westbrook
|Oklahoma
|6'0"
|178
|5.59
|18
|Malachi Dupre
|LSU
|6'3"
|196
|5.5
|19
|Keon Hatcher
|Arkansas
|6'2"
|207
|5.5
|20
|Robert Davis
|Georgia State
|6'3"
|220
|5.4
|21
|Stacy Coley
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'0"
|195
|5.3
|22
|Fred Ross
|Mississippi State
|6'1"
|213
|5.25
|23
|Jalen Robinette
|Air Force
|6'3"
|220
|5.25
|24
|Damore'ea Stringfellow
|Mississippi
|6'2"
|212
|5.25
|25
|Jamari Staples
|Louisville
|6'3"
|195
|5.25
|26
|Amba Etta-Tawo
|Syracuse
|6'1"
|208
|5.25
|27
|Austin Carr
|Northwestern
|6'1"
|194
|5.2
|28
|Kermit Whitfield
|Florida State
|5'8"
|185
|5.1
|29
|Jerome Lane
|Akron
|6'3"
|226
|5
|30
|Trent Taylor
|Louisiana Tech
|5'8"
|181
|5
|31
|Isaiah McKenzie
|Georgia
|5'8"
|173
|5
|32
|Michael Rector
|Stanford
|6'0"
|185
|5
|33
|Kendrick Bourne
|Eastern Washington
|6'1"
|203
|5
|34
|Billy Brown
|Shepherd
|6'4"
|236
|5
|35
|Krishawn Hogan
|Marian University
|6'3"
|222
|5
|36
|Noel Thomas
|Connecticut
|6'1"
|202
|5
|37
|Quincy Adeboyejo
|Mississippi
|6'3"
|195
|5
|38
|Tim Patrick
|Utah
|6'5"
|210
|5
|39
|Tim White
|Arizona State
|5'11"
|175
|5
|40
|Derrick Griffin
|Texas Southern
|6'7"
|230
|4.99
|41
|James Quick
|Louisville
|6'0"
|186
|4.99
|42
|Speedy Noil
|Texas A&M
|5'11"
|200
|4.99
|43
|Bobo Wilson
|Florida State
|5'9"
|189
|4.99
|44
|Bug Howard
|North Carolina
|6'4"
|221
|4.99
|45
|Victor Bolden
|Oregon State
|5'8"
|178
|4.99
|46
|Gabe Marks
|Washington State
|6'0"
|188
|4.99
|47
|Drew Morgan
|Arkansas
|6'0"
|193
|4.99
|48
|Greg Ward Jr.
|Houston
|5'10"
|185
|4.99
|49
|Corey Smith
|Ohio State
|6'0"
|188
|4.99
|50
|Jhajuan Seales
|Oklahoma State
|6'2"
|185
|4.99
|51
|Zach Pascal
|Old Dominion
|6'2"
|214
|4.99
|52
|Darreus Rogers
|USC
|6'1"
|216
|4.99
|53
|Keevan Lucas
|Tulsa
|5'9"
|192
|4.99
|54
|Michael Clark
|Marshall
|6'7"
|212
|4.99
|55
|Karel Hamilton
|Samford
|6'1"
|181
|4.99
|56
|Trey Griffey
|Arizona
|6'3"
|192
|4.99
|57
|Tony Stevens
|Auburn
|6'3"
|198
|4.99
|58
|DeAngelo Yancey
|Purdue
|6'1"
|205
|4.99
Tight Ends
Tights ends were fashionable in the first two days of the 2017 draft, but that hasn't completely wiped out out the talent pool at the position.
Day 3 should offer a number of a players a home when all is said and done.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Bucky Hodges
|Virginia Tech
|6'6"
|257
|6.6
|2
|Jake Butt
|Michigan
|6'5"
|246
|6.4
|3
|George Kittle
|Iowa
|6'4"
|250
|5.99
|4
|Jeremy Sprinkle
|Arkansas
|6'5"
|256
|5.99
|5
|Jordan Leggett
|Clemson
|6'5"
|258
|5.99
|6
|Michael Roberts
|Toledo
|6'4"
|261
|5.75
|7
|Cole Hikutini
|Louisville
|6'4"
|248
|5.25
|8
|Darrell Daniels
|Washington
|6'3"
|246
|5.25
|9
|Eric Saubert
|Drake
|6'4"
|242
|5.1
|10
|Antony Auclair
|Laval
|6'6"
|254
|5.1
|11
|Hayden Plinke
|Texas-El Paso
|6'4"
|255
|5
|12
|Blake Jarwin
|Oklahoma State
|6'4"
|248
|5
|13
|Pharaoh Brown
|Oregon
|6'5"
|250
|4.99
Offensive Tackles
One of the weaker groups in the class, the tackles will be underwhelming on Day Three. A few prospects offer starting potential though with the right fit.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Julie'n Davenport
|Bucknell
|6'6"
|315
|6.1
|2
|Roderick Johnson
|Florida State
|6'6"
|308
|6
|3
|David Sharpe
|Florida
|6'5"
|357
|5.99
|4
|Will Holden
|Vanderbilt
|6'7"
|313
|5.9
|5
|Adam Bisnowaty
|Pittsburgh
|6'5"
|300
|5.75
|6
|Collin Buchanon
|Miami (Ohio)
|6'5"
|316
|5.5
|7
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|Texas A&M
|6'4"
|325
|5.4
|8
|Avery Gennesy
|Texas A&M
|6'5"
|315
|5.4
|9
|Aviante Collins
|TCU
|6'4"
|295
|5.4
|10
|Conor McDermott
|UCLA
|6'8"
|310
|5
|11
|Storm Norton
|Toledo
|6'8"
|308
|5
|12
|Jylan Ware
|Alabama State
|6'8"
|295
|5
|13
|Justin Senior
|Mississippi State
|6'5"
|295
|5
|14
|Levon Myers
|Northern Illinois
|6'5"
|309
|5
|15
|Cole Croston
|Iowa
|6'5"
|307
|5
Offensive Guards
Quiet for most of this draft, expect the guards to have a presence on Day Three.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Dorian Johnson
|Pittsburgh
|6'5"
|300
|6.5
|2
|Danny Isidora
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'4"
|310
|6.2
|3
|Zach Banner
|USC
|6'8"
|360
|6
|4
|Isaac Asiata
|Utah
|6'3"
|323
|6
|5
|Nico Siragusa
|San Diego State
|6'4"
|330
|5.99
|6
|Jessamen Dunker
|Tennessee State
|6'4"
|290
|5.8
|7
|Jordan Morgan
|Kutztown
|6'4"
|320
|5.5
|8
|Damien Mama
|USC
|6'3"
|328
|5.4
|9
|Sean Harlow
|Oregon State
|6'4"
|310
|5.3
|10
|Cameron Lee
|Illinois State
|6'6"
|320
|5.3
|11
|Erik Austell
|Charleston Southern
|6'3"
|292
|5.1
|12
|Ethan Cooper
|Indiana of Pennsylvania
|6'1"
|322
|5
|13
|Kyle Kalis
|Michigan
|6'4"
|305
|5
|14
|Corey Levin
|Chattanooga
|6'4"
|305
|5
|15
|Greg Pyke
|Georgia
|6'5"
|313
|4.99
|16
|Erik Magnuson
|Michigan
|6'5"
|305
|4.99
Centers
No guarantee a center finds a home on Day Three, but don't be surprised if they surprise either.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Chase Roullier
|Wyoming
|6'4"
|312
|5.7
|2
|Tyler Orlosky
|West Virginia
|6'3"
|295
|5.7
|3
|Chad Wheeler
|USC
|6'6"
|310
|5.6
|4
|Jon Toth
|Kentucky
|6'5"
|310
|5.5
|5
|Kyle Fuller
|Baylor
|6'4"
|310
|5.4
|6
|J.J. Dielman
|Utah
|6'5"
|300
|5.3
|7
|Deyshawn Bond
|Cincinnati
|6'1"
|292
|5.3
Defensive Linemen
This is a group of players that offers a fair amount of upside and could make a difference on Day Three.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Caleb Brantley
|Florida
|6'3"
|307
|6.5
|2
|Davon Godchaux
|LSU
|6'3"
|310
|6.3
|3
|Carlos Watkins
|Clemson
|6'3"
|305
|6.2
|4
|Jaleel Johnson
|Iowa
|6'3"
|310
|6.2
|5
|Elijah Qualls
|Washington
|6'1"
|321
|5.99
|6
|D.J. Jones
|Mississippi
|6'0"
|321
|5.9
|7
|Tanzel Smart
|Tulane
|6'0"
|304
|5.9
|8
|Jeremiah Ledbetter
|Arkansas
|6'3"
|280
|5.9
|9
|Vincent Taylor
|Oklahoma State
|6'2"
|310
|5.8
|10
|Ryan Glasgow
|Michigan
|6'3"
|299
|5.7
|11
|Jarron Jones
|Notre Dame
|6'5"
|315
|5.5
|12
|Charles Walker
|Oklahoma
|6'2"
|310
|5.5
|13
|Isaac Rochell
|Notre Dame
|6'3"
|290
|5.4
|14
|Stevie Tu'ikolovatu
|USC
|6'1"
|331
|5.4
|15
|Grover Stewart
|Albany State
|6'5"
|295
|5.3
|16
|DeAngelo Brown
|Louisville
|6'0"
|310
|5.3
|17
|Josh Tupou
|Colorado
|6'1"
|325
|5.2
|18
|Collin Bevins
|Northwest Missouri State
|6'6"
|285
|5.1
|19
|Christian Brown
|West Virginia
|6'2"
|305
|5
|20
|Treyvon Hester
|Toledo
|6'3"
|300
|5
|21
|Chunky Clements
|Illinois
|6'3"
|292
|5
|22
|Dylan Bradley
|Southern Mississippi
|6'0"
|268
|4.99
|23
|Jeremy Faulk
|Garden City CC
|6'2"
|304
|4.99
|24
|Joey Ivie
|Florida
|6'3"
|300
|4.99
|25
|Matthew Godin
|Michigan
|6'5"
|295
|4.99
|26
|Jason Carr
|West Georgia
|6'6"
|297
|4.99
|27
|Harold Brantley
|Northwest Missouri State
|6'3"
|307
|4.99
Edge-Rushers
A potential steal in Carl Lawson leads this group, but the overall depth is lacking. Expect teams to reach here for edge rushers on Saturday.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Carl Lawson
|Auburn
|6'2"
|261
|6.45
|2
|Joe Mathis
|Washington
|6'2"
|255
|5.99
|3
|Carroll Philips
|Illinois
|6'3"
|240
|5.9
|4
|Fadol Brown
|Mississippi
|6'4"
|273
|5.75
|5
|Ejuan Price
|Pittsburgh
|5'11"
|250
|5.7
|6
|Deatrich Wise Jr.
|Arkansas
|6'5"
|271
|5.7
|7
|Avery Moss
|Youngstown State
|6'3"
|262
|5.6
|8
|Noble Nwachukwu
|West Virginia
|6'2"
|275
|5.6
|9
|Bryan Cox
|Florida
|6'3"
|269
|5.5
|10
|Ifeadi Odenigbo
|Northwestern
|6'3"
|258
|5.5
|11
|Keion Adams
|Western Michigan
|6'2"
|245
|5.4
|12
|Garrett Sickels
|Penn State
|6'4"
|250
|5.3
|13
|Josh Carraway
|TCU
|6'3"
|250
|5.3
|14
|Hunter Dimick
|Utah
|6'3"
|260
|5.3
|15
|Samson Ebukam
|Eastern Washington
|6'2"
|240
|5.2
|16
|Keionta Davis
|Chattanooga
|6'3"
|270
|5.2
|17
|DeVonte Fields
|Louisville
|6'3"
|242
|5.2
|18
|Tashawn Bower
|LSU
|6'5"
|250
|5
|19
|Lewis Neal
|LSU
|6'1"
|264
|5
|20
|Al-Quadin Muhammad
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'3"
|250
|5
|21
|Dylan Donahue
|West Georgia
|6'3"
|248
|5
|22
|Ken Ekanem
|Virginia Tech
|6'3"
|255
|4.99
Off-Ball Linebackers
A few potential starters headline the group, but the depth drops off from there. Teams will look to find diamonds in the rough at this position though.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Vince Biegel
|Wisconsin
|6'3"
|246
|6.5
|2
|Anthony Walker Jr.
|Northwestern
|6'1"
|238
|6.3
|3
|Blair Brown
|Ohio
|5'11"
|238
|6.25
|4
|Jayon Brown
|UCLA
|6'0"
|231
|6
|5
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|Tennessee
|6'0"
|230
|5.99
|6
|Elijah Lee
|Kansas State
|6'3"
|220
|5.7
|7
|Connor Harris
|Lindenwood
|5'11"
|243
|5.7
|8
|Marquel Lee
|Wake Forest
|6'3"
|240
|5.7
|9
|Dylan Cole
|Missouri State
|6'0"
|236
|5.7
|10
|Paul Magloire Jr.
|Arizona
|6'0"
|221
|5.7
|11
|Ben Gedeon
|Michigan
|6'2"
|247
|5.7
|12
|Harvey Langi
|BYU
|6'2"
|251
|5.65
|13
|Tanner Vallejo
|Boise State
|6'1"
|227
|5.65
|14
|Steven Taylor
|Houston
|6'1"
|225
|5.5
|15
|Matt Milano
|Boston College
|6'0"
|221
|5.5
|16
|Ben Boulware
|Clemson
|6'0"
|235
|5.5
|17
|Charmeachealle Moore
|Kansas State
|5'11"
|229
|5.25
|18
|Hardy Nickerson
|Illinois
|6'0"
|230
|5.15
|19
|Calvin Munson
|San Diego State
|6'1"
|245
|5.15
|20
|Ukeme Eligwe
|Georgia Southern
|6'2"
|239
|5.1
|21
|Riley Bullough
|Michigan State
|6'1"
|230
|5.1
|22
|Austin Calitro
|Villanova
|6'0"
|240
|5.1
|23
|Jimmy Gilbert
|Colorado
|6'5"
|230
|5.1
|24
|James Onwualu
|Notre Dame
|6'1"
|232
|5
|25
|Marcus Oliver
|Indiana
|6'1"
|240
|5
|26
|Tau Lotulelei
|UNLV
|6'0"
|237
|5
|27
|Pita Taumoepenu
|Utah
|6'1"
|245
|5
Cornerbacks
After a run on cornerbacks on Day 2 we can expect things to slow down, but there is still a good amount of talent here. This was one of the deepest groups in the 2017 draft and we shouldn't be surprised to see a surprise or two out of this group.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Corn Elder
|Miami (Fla.)
|5'10"
|180
|5.99
|2
|Damontae Kazee
|San Diego State
|5'10"
|190
|5.99
|3
|William Likely III
|Maryland
|5'7"
|175
|5.9
|4
|Howard Wilson
|Houston
|6'0"
|185
|5.75
|5
|Jalen Myrick
|Minnesota
|5'10"
|205
|5.7
|6
|Nate Hairston
|Temple
|6'0"
|192
|5.5
|7
|Brian Allen
|Utah
|6'3"
|215
|5.4
|8
|Channing Stribling
|Michigan
|6'1"
|176
|5.4
|9
|Marquez White
|Florida State
|6'0"
|181
|5.3
|10
|Chuck Clark
|Virginia Tech
|6'0"
|208
|5.3
|11
|Jeremy Clark
|Michigan
|6'3"
|206
|5.3
|12
|Ashton Lampkin
|Oklahoma State
|5'11"
|190
|5.3
|13
|Aarion Penton
|Missouri
|5'9"
|177
|5.3
|14
|Treston Decoud
|Oregon State
|6'2"
|208
|5.2
|15
|Jack Tocho
|North Carolina State
|6'0"
|200
|5.1
|16
|Sojourn Shelton
|Wisconsin
|5'9"
|170
|5.1
|17
|Jeremy Cutrer
|Middle Tennessee
|6'1"
|170
|5.1
|18
|Ezra Robinson
|Tennessee State
|6'1"
|180
|5.1
|19
|Justin Thomas
|Georgia Tech
|5'11"
|185
|5
|20
|Des Lawrence
|North Carolina
|6'0"
|185
|5
|21
|Art Maulet
|Memphis
|5'10"
|189
|5
|22
|Greg Mabin
|Iowa
|6'1"
|200
|5
|23
|Tyquwan Glass
|Fresno State
|5'11"
|193
|5
|24
|Michael Tyson
|Cincinnati
|6'2"
|201
|4.99
|25
|Cole Luke
|Notre Dame
|5'11"
|193
|4.99
|26
|Brad Watson
|Wake Forest
|6'0"
|200
|4.99
|27
|Tony Bridges
|Mississippi
|6'0"
|186
|4.99
Safeties
Like the corners, safeties enjoyed a healthy run on Day 2 and now things are lighter on the board. But sleepers like Xavier Woods could become household names too.
Look for plenty of action in this market on Saturday.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Desmond King
|Iowa
|5'10"
|201
|6.5
|2
|Tedric Thompson
|Colorado
|6'0"
|204
|6.2
|3
|Xavier Woods
|Louisiana Tech
|5'11"
|219
|6
|4
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'1"
|208
|5.9
|5
|Lorenzo Jerome
|Saint Francis
|5'11"
|190
|5.75
|6
|Jadar Johnson
|Clemson
|6'0"
|210
|5.75
|7
|Montae Nicholson
|Michigan State
|6'2"
|220
|5.6
|8
|Eddie Jackson
|Alabama
|6'0"
|194
|5.5
|9
|Nathan Gerry
|Nebraska
|6'2"
|220
|5.5
|10
|Damarius Travis
|Minnesota
|6'1"
|206
|5.5
|11
|Josh Harvey-Clemons
|Louisville
|6'4"
|228
|5.25
|12
|David Jones
|Richmond
|6'2"
|210
|5.1
|13
|Rudy Ford
|Auburn
|5'11"
|204
|5
|14
|Fish Smithson
|Kansas
|5'11"
|190
|5
|15
|Jamal Carter
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'1"
|218
|5
|16
|Leon McQuay III
|USC
|6'2"
|185
|5
|17
|Dymonte Thomas
|Michigan
|6'2"
|199
|4.99
|18
|Yamen Sanders
|Montana
|6'4"
|210
|4.99
Specialists
NFL teams are always looking for a way to cut down costs and one of the best ways to do that is drafting a young kicker or punter.
Expect a few of these specialists to finally hear their names called on Day 3 of the draft.
Kickers
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Zane Gonzalez
|Arizona State
|6'0"
|190
|5.9
|2
|Jake Elliott
|Memphis
|5'9"
|165
|5.4
Punters
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Matt Haack
|Arizona State
|6'1"
|185
|5.2
|2
|Justin Vogel
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'4"
|215
|5
|3
|Kenny Allen
|Michigan
|6'4"
|222
|5
|4
|Cameron Johnston
|Ohio State
|5'11"
|195
|5