2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Best Remaining Players for Day 3

0 of 14

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Day Three of the NFL Draft is the land of hope and dreams.

For the prospects selected, it's part of a lifelong dream. For the franchises, it's a chance to strike gold at a bargain price.

And for NFL fans, Rounds 4-7 provide hope that their teams might be drafting the next fan favorite or diamond in the rough that helps elevate them to the next level.

107 players are off the board to this point, but the draft won't end until the next 146 hear their names called.

Here's a look at the top remaining players on the board as we enter Day Three of the 2017 NFL draft.