    2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Best Remaining Players for Day 3

    Matt MillerNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 29, 2017

      Day Three of the NFL Draft is the land of hope and dreams.

      For the prospects selected, it's part of a lifelong dream. For the franchises, it's a chance to strike gold at a bargain price. 

      And for NFL fans, Rounds 4-7 provide hope that their teams might be drafting the next fan favorite or diamond in the rough that helps elevate them to the next level.

      107 players are off the board to this point, but the draft won't end until the next 146 hear their names called. 

      Here's a look at the top remaining players on the board as we enter Day Three of the 2017 NFL draft. 

    Quarterbacks

      Chad Kelly.
      Chad Kelly.Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

      A few surprising names came off the board on Day 2 leaving even a few more intriguing names available for Saturday's third round. Expect teams to move up early on Day 3 for a few of the names below. 

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Nathan PetermanPittsburgh6'2"2266.45
      2Brad KaayaMiami (Fla.)6'4"2146.25
      3Joshua DobbsTennessee6'3"2165.99
      4Chad KellyMississippi6'2"2245.7
      5Cooper RushCentral Michigan6'3"2285.4
      6Alek TorgersenPennsylvania6'3"2305
      7Zach TerrellWestern Michigan6'1"2094.99
      8Brady GustafsonMontana6'6"2304.99
      9Sefo LiufauColorado6'3"2324.99
      10Mitch LeidnerMinnesota6'3"2264.99
      11Trevor KnightTexas A&M6'1"2194.99
      12Wes LuntIllinois6'5"2254.99
      13Seth RussellBaylor6'3"2134.99
      14Antonio PipkinTiffin6'1"2254.99

    Running Backs

      T.J. Logan.
      T.J. Logan.Ben McKeown/Associated Press

      Day Two was kind to running backs, but not as kind as expected. Day Three promises to provide the remaining players with big opportunities. Several major college ball producers still remain and there's plenty of upside to boot.

      Look for the RBs to big a part of Saturday's festivities. 

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Samaje PerineOklahoma5'11"2336.25
      2Jeremy McNicholsBoise State5'9"2146
      3Brian HillWyoming6'1"2196
      4Marlon MackSouth Florida5'11"2135.99
      5Wayne GallmanClemson6'0"2155.8
      6Matthew DayesNorth Carolina State5'9"2055.8
      7Jamaal WilliamsBYU6'0"2125.79
      8Tarik CohenNorth Carolina A&T5'6"1795.75
      9TJ LoganNorth Carolina5'9"1965.7
      10De'Veon SmithMichigan5'11"2235.59
      11Joe WilliamsUtah5'11"2105.55
      12Donnel PumphreySan Diego State5'8"1765.5
      13De'Angelo HendersonCoastal Carolina5'7"2085.5
      14Austin EkelerWestern State5'9"1955.3
      15Elijah HoodNorth Carolina6'0"2325.25
      16Justin DavisUSC6'1"2085.25
      17Dare OgunbowaleWisconsin5'11"2135.25
      18Aaron JonesTexas-El Paso5'9"2085.25
      19Brandon WilsonHouston5'11"2005.25
      20Corey ClementWisconsin5'10"2205.2
      21I'Tavius MathersMiddle Tennessee5'11"1985.2
      22Stanley WilliamsKentucky5'7"1905.2
      23Elijah McGuireLouisiana-Lafayette5'10"2145
      24Devine ReddingIndiana5'8"2054.99
      25Tarean FolstonNotre Dame5'9"2154.99
      26Joe YearbyMiami5'9"2004.99
      27Jahad ThomasTemple5'9"1904.99
      28Chris CarsonOklahoma State5'11"2184.99
      29Rushel Shell IIIWest Virginia5'10"2204.99
      30Taquan MizzellVirginia5'10"1974.99
      31Marcus CoxAppalachian State5'10"2074.99
      32Anthony WalesWestern Kentucky5'10"1954.99
      33Tion GreenCincinnati6'0"2304.99

       

    Fullbacks

      If any of the lead blockers are going to come off the board it will be today. Sam Rogers of Virginia Tech is the top of the class, but Freddie Stevenson and Anthony Firkser are not far behind. 

      While fullback usage has dwindled in the league in recent years, not all hope is lost -- Kyle Juszczyk (formerly of Harvard like Firkser) signed a four-year, $21 million deal this offseason with $10.5 million guaranteed. 

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Sam RogersVirginia Tech5'10"2285.1
      2Freddie StevensonFlorida State6'0"2435
      3Anthony FirkserHarvard6'2"2415
      4Emmanuel HolderTowson5'11"2654.99
      5Bobby WolfordBoston College6'1"2484.99
      6Cody HeimanWashburn6'3"2454.99
      7Prescott LineMichigan State6'0"2464.99
      8Nate IeseUCLA6'3"2444.99
      9Dakota BallAlabama6'2"2684.99

       

    Wide Receivers

      Travis Rudolph
      Travis RudolphMark Wallheiser/Associated Press

      Big plays galore are still on the board with the wide receiver class of 2017. Expect a number of these prospects below to hear their names called on Day Three. 

        

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Josh ReynoldsTexas A&M6'3"1946.4
      2Ryan SwitzerNorth Carolina5'9"1816
      3Josh MaloneTennessee6'3"2086
      4Chad HansenCalifornia6'2"2025.99
      5Noah BrownOhio State6'2"2225.99
      6Jehu ChessonMichigan6'2"2045.99
      7Travin DuralLSU6'1"2025.9
      8Isaiah FordVirginia Tech6'1"1945.9
      9Ricky Seals-JonesTexas A&M6'5"2405.9
      10Ish ZamoraBaylor6'3"2205.9
      11KD CannonBaylor5'11"1825.85
      12Mack HollinsNorth Carolina6'4"2215.79
      13Shelton GibsonWest Virginia5'11"1915.75
      14Travis RudolphFlorida State6'0"1895.7
      15Rodney AdamsSouth Florida6'1"1895.69
      16Artavis ScottClemson5'10"1935.6
      17Dede WestbrookOklahoma6'0"1785.59
      18Malachi DupreLSU6'3"1965.5
      19Keon HatcherArkansas6'2"2075.5
      20Robert DavisGeorgia State6'3"2205.4
      21Stacy ColeyMiami (Fla.)6'0"1955.3
      22Fred RossMississippi State6'1"2135.25
      23Jalen RobinetteAir Force6'3"2205.25
      24Damore'ea StringfellowMississippi6'2"2125.25
      25Jamari StaplesLouisville6'3"1955.25
      26Amba Etta-TawoSyracuse6'1"2085.25
      27Austin CarrNorthwestern6'1"1945.2
      28Kermit WhitfieldFlorida State5'8"1855.1
      29Jerome LaneAkron6'3"2265
      30Trent TaylorLouisiana Tech5'8"1815
      31Isaiah McKenzieGeorgia5'8"1735
      32Michael RectorStanford6'0"1855
      33Kendrick BourneEastern Washington6'1"2035
      34Billy BrownShepherd6'4"2365
      35Krishawn HoganMarian University6'3"2225
      36Noel ThomasConnecticut6'1"2025
      37Quincy AdeboyejoMississippi6'3"1955
      38Tim PatrickUtah6'5"2105
      39Tim WhiteArizona State5'11"1755
      40Derrick GriffinTexas Southern6'7"2304.99
      41James QuickLouisville6'0"1864.99
      42Speedy NoilTexas A&M5'11"2004.99
      43Bobo WilsonFlorida State5'9"1894.99
      44Bug HowardNorth Carolina6'4"2214.99
      45Victor BoldenOregon State5'8"1784.99
      46Gabe MarksWashington State6'0"1884.99
      47Drew MorganArkansas6'0"1934.99
      48Greg Ward Jr.Houston5'10"1854.99
      49Corey SmithOhio State6'0"1884.99
      50Jhajuan SealesOklahoma State6'2"1854.99
      51Zach PascalOld Dominion6'2"2144.99
      52Darreus RogersUSC6'1"2164.99
      53Keevan LucasTulsa5'9"1924.99
      54Michael ClarkMarshall6'7"2124.99
      55Karel HamiltonSamford6'1"1814.99
      56Trey GriffeyArizona6'3"1924.99
      57Tony StevensAuburn6'3"1984.99
      58DeAngelo YanceyPurdue6'1"2054.99

    Tight Ends

      Michael Roberts.
      Michael Roberts.Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

      Tights ends were fashionable in the first two days of the 2017 draft, but that hasn't completely wiped out out the talent pool at the position. 

      Day 3 should offer a number of a players a home when all is said and done. 

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Bucky HodgesVirginia Tech6'6"2576.6
      2Jake ButtMichigan6'5"2466.4
      3George KittleIowa6'4"2505.99
      4Jeremy SprinkleArkansas6'5"2565.99
      5Jordan LeggettClemson6'5"2585.99
      6Michael RobertsToledo6'4"2615.75
      7Cole HikutiniLouisville6'4"2485.25
      8Darrell DanielsWashington6'3"2465.25
      9Eric SaubertDrake6'4"2425.1
      10Antony AuclairLaval6'6"2545.1
      11Hayden PlinkeTexas-El Paso6'4"2555
      12Blake JarwinOklahoma State6'4"2485
      13Pharaoh BrownOregon6'5"2504.99

    Offensive Tackles

      Adam Bisnowaty.
      Adam Bisnowaty.Michael Conroy/Associated Press

      One of the weaker groups in the class, the tackles will be underwhelming on Day Three. A few prospects offer starting potential though with the right fit. 

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Julie'n DavenportBucknell6'6"3156.1
      2Roderick JohnsonFlorida State6'6"3086
      3David SharpeFlorida6'5"3575.99
      4Will HoldenVanderbilt6'7"3135.9
      5Adam BisnowatyPittsburgh6'5"3005.75
      6Collin BuchanonMiami (Ohio)6'5"3165.5
      7Jermaine EluemunorTexas A&M6'4"3255.4
      8Avery GennesyTexas A&M6'5"3155.4
      9Aviante CollinsTCU6'4"2955.4
      10Conor McDermottUCLA6'8"3105
      11Storm NortonToledo6'8"3085
      12Jylan WareAlabama State6'8"2955
      13Justin SeniorMississippi State6'5"2955
      14Levon MyersNorthern Illinois6'5"3095
      15Cole CrostonIowa6'5"3075

    Offensive Guards

      Nico Siragusa.
      Nico Siragusa.Michael Conroy/Associated Press

      Quiet for most of this draft, expect the guards to have a presence on Day Three. 

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Dorian JohnsonPittsburgh6'5"3006.5
      2Danny IsidoraMiami (Fla.)6'4"3106.2
      3Zach BannerUSC6'8"3606
      4Isaac AsiataUtah6'3"3236
      5Nico SiragusaSan Diego State6'4"3305.99
      6Jessamen DunkerTennessee State6'4"2905.8
      7Jordan MorganKutztown6'4"3205.5
      8Damien MamaUSC6'3"3285.4
      9Sean HarlowOregon State6'4"3105.3
      10Cameron LeeIllinois State6'6"3205.3
      11Erik AustellCharleston Southern6'3"2925.1
      12Ethan CooperIndiana of Pennsylvania6'1"3225
      13Kyle KalisMichigan6'4"3055
      14Corey LevinChattanooga6'4"3055
      15Greg PykeGeorgia6'5"3134.99
      16Erik MagnusonMichigan6'5"3054.99

    Centers

      Tyler Orlosky.
      Tyler Orlosky.David J. Phillip/Associated Press

      No guarantee a center finds a home on Day Three, but don't be surprised if they surprise either. 

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Chase RoullierWyoming6'4"3125.7
      2Tyler OrloskyWest Virginia6'3"2955.7
      3Chad WheelerUSC6'6"3105.6
      4Jon TothKentucky6'5"3105.5
      5Kyle FullerBaylor6'4"3105.4
      6J.J. DielmanUtah6'5"3005.3
      7Deyshawn BondCincinnati6'1"2925.3

    Defensive Linemen

      Jarron Jones.
      Jarron Jones.Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

      This is a group of players that offers a fair amount of upside and could make a difference on Day Three. 

        

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Caleb BrantleyFlorida6'3"3076.5
      2Davon GodchauxLSU6'3"3106.3
      3Carlos WatkinsClemson6'3"3056.2
      4Jaleel JohnsonIowa6'3"3106.2
      5Elijah QuallsWashington6'1"3215.99
      6D.J. JonesMississippi6'0"3215.9
      7Tanzel SmartTulane6'0"3045.9
      8Jeremiah LedbetterArkansas6'3"2805.9
      9Vincent TaylorOklahoma State6'2"3105.8
      10Ryan GlasgowMichigan6'3"2995.7
      11Jarron JonesNotre Dame6'5"3155.5
      12Charles WalkerOklahoma6'2"3105.5
      13Isaac RochellNotre Dame6'3"2905.4
      14Stevie Tu'ikolovatuUSC6'1"3315.4
      15Grover StewartAlbany State6'5"2955.3
      16DeAngelo BrownLouisville6'0"3105.3
      17Josh TupouColorado6'1"3255.2
      18Collin BevinsNorthwest Missouri State6'6"2855.1
      19Christian BrownWest Virginia6'2"3055
      20Treyvon HesterToledo6'3"3005
      21Chunky ClementsIllinois6'3"2925
      22Dylan BradleySouthern Mississippi6'0"2684.99
      23Jeremy FaulkGarden City CC6'2"3044.99
      24Joey IvieFlorida6'3"3004.99
      25Matthew GodinMichigan6'5"2954.99
      26Jason CarrWest Georgia6'6"2974.99
      27Harold BrantleyNorthwest Missouri State6'3"3074.99

    Edge-Rushers

      Bryan Cox.
      Bryan Cox.John Raoux/Associated Press

      A potential steal in Carl Lawson leads this group, but the overall depth is lacking. Expect teams to reach here for edge rushers on Saturday. 

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Carl LawsonAuburn6'2"2616.45
      2Joe MathisWashington6'2"2555.99
      3Carroll PhilipsIllinois6'3"2405.9
      4Fadol BrownMississippi6'4"2735.75
      5Ejuan PricePittsburgh5'11"2505.7
      6Deatrich Wise Jr.Arkansas6'5"2715.7
      7Avery MossYoungstown State6'3"2625.6
      8Noble NwachukwuWest Virginia6'2"2755.6
      9Bryan CoxFlorida6'3"2695.5
      10Ifeadi OdenigboNorthwestern6'3"2585.5
      11Keion AdamsWestern Michigan6'2"2455.4
      12Garrett SickelsPenn State6'4"2505.3
      13Josh CarrawayTCU6'3"2505.3
      14Hunter DimickUtah6'3"2605.3
      15Samson EbukamEastern Washington6'2"2405.2
      16Keionta DavisChattanooga6'3"2705.2
      17DeVonte FieldsLouisville6'3"2425.2
      18Tashawn BowerLSU6'5"2505
      19Lewis NealLSU6'1"2645
      20Al-Quadin MuhammadMiami (Fla.)6'3"2505
      21Dylan DonahueWest Georgia6'3"2485
      22Ken EkanemVirginia Tech6'3"2554.99

       

    Off-Ball Linebackers

      Paul Magloire Jr.
      Paul Magloire Jr.Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

      A few potential starters headline the group, but the depth drops off from there. Teams will look to find diamonds in the rough at this position though. 

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Vince BiegelWisconsin6'3"2466.5
      2Anthony Walker Jr.Northwestern6'1"2386.3
      3Blair BrownOhio5'11"2386.25
      4Jayon BrownUCLA6'0"2316
      5Jalen Reeves-MaybinTennessee6'0"2305.99
      6Elijah LeeKansas State6'3"2205.7
      7Connor HarrisLindenwood5'11"2435.7
      8Marquel LeeWake Forest6'3"2405.7
      9Dylan ColeMissouri State6'0"2365.7
      10Paul Magloire Jr.Arizona6'0"2215.7
      11Ben GedeonMichigan6'2"2475.7
      12Harvey LangiBYU6'2"2515.65
      13Tanner VallejoBoise State6'1"2275.65
      14Steven TaylorHouston6'1"2255.5
      15Matt MilanoBoston College6'0"2215.5
      16Ben BoulwareClemson6'0"2355.5
      17Charmeachealle MooreKansas State5'11"2295.25
      18Hardy NickersonIllinois6'0"2305.15
      19Calvin MunsonSan Diego State6'1"2455.15
      20Ukeme EligweGeorgia Southern6'2"2395.1
      21Riley BulloughMichigan State6'1"2305.1
      22Austin CalitroVillanova6'0"2405.1
      23Jimmy GilbertColorado6'5"2305.1
      24James OnwualuNotre Dame6'1"2325
      25Marcus OliverIndiana6'1"2405
      26Tau LotuleleiUNLV6'0"2375
      27Pita TaumoepenuUtah6'1"2455

       

    Cornerbacks

      William Likely III
      William Likely IIICharlie Neibergall/Associated Press

      After a run on cornerbacks on Day 2 we can expect things to slow down, but there is still a good amount of talent here. This was one of the deepest groups in the 2017 draft and we shouldn't be surprised to see a surprise or two out of this group. 

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Corn ElderMiami (Fla.)5'10"1805.99
      2Damontae KazeeSan Diego State5'10"1905.99
      3William Likely IIIMaryland5'7"1755.9
      4Howard WilsonHouston6'0"1855.75
      5Jalen MyrickMinnesota5'10"2055.7
      6Nate HairstonTemple6'0"1925.5
      7Brian AllenUtah6'3"2155.4
      8Channing StriblingMichigan6'1"1765.4
      9Marquez WhiteFlorida State6'0"1815.3
      10Chuck ClarkVirginia Tech6'0"2085.3
      11Jeremy ClarkMichigan6'3"2065.3
      12Ashton LampkinOklahoma State5'11"1905.3
      13Aarion PentonMissouri5'9"1775.3
      14Treston DecoudOregon State6'2"2085.2
      15Jack TochoNorth Carolina State6'0"2005.1
      16Sojourn SheltonWisconsin5'9"1705.1
      17Jeremy CutrerMiddle Tennessee6'1"1705.1
      18Ezra RobinsonTennessee State6'1"1805.1
      19Justin ThomasGeorgia Tech5'11"1855
      20Des LawrenceNorth Carolina6'0"1855
      21Art MauletMemphis5'10"1895
      22Greg MabinIowa6'1"2005
      23Tyquwan GlassFresno State5'11"1935
      24Michael TysonCincinnati6'2"2014.99
      25Cole LukeNotre Dame5'11"1934.99
      26Brad WatsonWake Forest6'0"2004.99
      27Tony BridgesMississippi6'0"1864.99

    Safeties

      Like the corners, safeties enjoyed a healthy run on Day 2 and now things are lighter on the board. But sleepers like Xavier Woods could become household names too. 

      Look for plenty of action in this market on Saturday. 

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Desmond KingIowa5'10"2016.5
      2Tedric ThompsonColorado6'0"2046.2
      3Xavier WoodsLouisiana Tech5'11"2196
      4Rayshawn JenkinsMiami (Fla.)6'1"2085.9
      5Lorenzo JeromeSaint Francis5'11"1905.75
      6Jadar JohnsonClemson6'0"2105.75
      7Montae NicholsonMichigan State6'2"2205.6
      8Eddie JacksonAlabama6'0"1945.5
      9Nathan GerryNebraska6'2"2205.5
      10Damarius TravisMinnesota6'1"2065.5
      11Josh Harvey-ClemonsLouisville6'4"2285.25
      12David JonesRichmond6'2"2105.1
      13Rudy FordAuburn5'11"2045
      14Fish SmithsonKansas5'11"1905
      15Jamal CarterMiami (Fla.)6'1"2185
      16Leon McQuay IIIUSC6'2"1855
      17Dymonte ThomasMichigan6'2"1994.99
      18Yamen SandersMontana6'4"2104.99

    Specialists

      NFL teams are always looking for a way to cut down costs and one of the best ways to do that is drafting a young kicker or punter. 

      Expect a few of these specialists to finally hear their names called on Day 3 of the draft. 

       

      Kickers

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Zane GonzalezArizona State6'0"1905.9
      2Jake ElliottMemphis5'9"1655.4

       

      Punters

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Matt HaackArizona State6'1"1855.2
      2Justin VogelMiami (Fla.)6'4"2155
      3Kenny AllenMichigan6'4"2225
      4Cameron JohnstonOhio State5'11"1955