2017 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 3 Predictions

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The 2017 NFL draft lived up to the hype for a second straight day, with Rounds 2 and 3 serving as an exciting sequel to an action-packed Round 1.

Trades were prevalent at the top of the round, and it was not until six spots into the second—when the Los Angeles Chargers nabbed Forrest Lamp—that a club actually used its original pick.

It wasn't surprising to see so many moves Friday, as a number of name-brand talents were left on the board. However, there are still some highly regarded, well-known prospects waiting to have their names called on Day 3.

Let's look ahead to possible landings spots in Rounds 4 through 7.