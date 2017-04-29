2017 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 3 Predictions

2017 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 3 PredictionsApril 29, 2017
The 2017 NFL draft lived up to the hype for a second straight day, with Rounds 2 and 3 serving as an exciting sequel to an action-packed Round 1.
Trades were prevalent at the top of the round, and it was not until six spots into the second—when the Los Angeles Chargers nabbed Forrest Lamp—that a club actually used its original pick.
It wasn't surprising to see so many moves Friday, as a number of name-brand talents were left on the board. However, there are still some highly regarded, well-known prospects waiting to have their names called on Day 3.
Let's look ahead to possible landings spots in Rounds 4 through 7.
Round 4
Round 4 should open up with Bucky Hodges finally coming off the board. The Packers made a shrewd offseason acquisition for tight end Martellus Bennett and aren't starved for talent at the position, but the 30-year-old will be in the twilight of his career soon.
Hodges, who some scouts assigned a second-round grade, is an excellent prospect due to his massive 6'7", 245-pound frame and elite athleticism. He'd be a great target for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, especially in the red zone.
Michigan's Jake Butt racked up a number of accolades, including a second straight First-Team All-American selection. Butt is another big-bodied tight end who can be a game-breaking target for the Jets, who haven't had consistent tight end play in a while.
Round 4 should also be where quarterback Nathan Peterman gets selected. There are a number of feasible landing destinations for the Pittsburgh product, and in this scenario the Minnesota Vikings—who recently declined a fifth-year option for Teddy Bridgewater—elect to develop this high-upside prospect behind Sam Bradford.
|ROUND
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|4
|108
|GREEN BAY PACKERS
|TE BUCKY HODGES
|4
|109
|MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|DL CALEB BRANTLEY
|4
|110
|JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
|G DORIAN JOHNSON
|4
|111
|SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
|LB VINCE BIEGEL
|4
|112
|LOS ANGELES RAMS
|S DESMOND KING
|4
|113
|LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|DL JALEEL JOHNSON
|4
|114
|WASHINGTON REDSKINS
|RB SAMAJE PERINE
|4
|115
|ARIZONA CARDINALS
|DL ELIJAH QUALLS
|4
|116
|CINCINNATI BENGALS
|OT RODERICK JOHNSON
|4
|117
|CHICAGO BEARS
|EDGE CARL LAWSON
|4
|118
|PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|DL CARLOS WATKINS
|4
|119
|CHICAGO BEARS
|OT JULIE'N DAVENPORT
|4
|120
|MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|G ZACH BANNER
|4
|121
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|RB BRIAN HILL
|4
|122
|BALTIMORE RAVENS
|WR RYAN SWITZER
|4
|123
|WASHINGTON REDSKINS
|LB ANTHONY WALKER
|4
|124
|DETROIT LIONS
|DL DAVON GODCHAUX
|4
|125
|NEW YORK JETS
|TE JAKE BUTT
|4
|126
|DENVER BRONCOS
|RB JEREMY MCNICHOLS
|4
|127
|DETROIT LIONS
|S XAVIER WOODS
|4
|128
|CINCINNATI BENGALS
|LB BLAIR BROWN
|4
|129
|OAKLAND RAIDERS
|LB JAYON BROWN
|4
|130
|HOUSTON TEXANS
|S TEDRIC THOMPSON
|4
|131
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER
|4
|132
|MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|QB NATHAN PETERMAN
|4
|133
|DALLAS COWBOYS
|TE JEREMY SPRINKLE
|4
|134
|GREEN BAY PACKERS
|RB MARLON MACK
|4
|135
|PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|QB BRAD KAAYA
|4
|136
|ATLANTA FALCONS
|G DANNY ISIDORA
|4
|137
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|DL D.J. JONES
|4*
|138
|CINCINNATI BENGALS
|DL TANZEL SMART
|4*
|139
|PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|WR JOSH REYNOLDS
|4
|140
|NEW YORK GIANTS
|RB JAMAAL WILLIAMS
|4*
|141
|LOS ANGELES RAMS
|OT DAVID SHARPE
|4*
|142
|HOUSTON TEXANS
|G ISAAC ASIATA
|4*
|143
|SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|WR ISAIAH FORD
|4*
|144
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|LB JALEN REEVES-MAYBIN
Round 5
The fifth round is a place where a number of teams will look to make safe picks and fill holes. Interior linebackers and linemen will come off the board in droves.
There should also be a plethora of recognizable collegiate stars in the mix. One of those is Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who strung together a strong senior season.
The 6'3" signal-caller threw for nearly 3,000 yards and racked up 27 touchdowns in the air while adding 12 more scores and 831 yards on the ground. He's one of the better QBs still available on Day 3.
Another potential fifth-rounder to keep an eye on is Corn Elder. The Hurricanes product has one of the best names in draft history, but his play is just as intriguing.
He originally started out as a running back but switched to defensive back once he arrived on campus and hasn't looked back since. Elder, who recorded 76 tackles and an interception during his senior season, should be a hot commodity Saturday.
|ROUND
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|5
|145
|CLEVELAND BROWNS
|CB CORN ELDER
|5
|146
|SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|OT WILL HOLDEN
|5
|147
|CHICAGO BEARS
|S RAYSHAWN JENKINS
|5
|148
|JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
|QB JOSHUA DOBBS
|5
|149
|ATLANTA FALCONS
|WR JOSH MALONE
|5
|150
|NEW YORK JETS
|WR CHAD HANSEN
|5
|151
|LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|S LORENZO JEROME
|5
|152
|CAROLINA PANTHERS
|S JADAR JOHNSON
|5
|153
|CINCINNATI BENGALS
|G NICO SIRAGUSA
|5
|154
|WASHINGTON REDSKINS
|WR ISH ZAMORA
|5
|155
|PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|RB MATTHEW DAYES
|5
|156
|ATLANTA FALCONS
|DL VINCENT TAYLOR
|5
|157
|ARIZONA CARDINALS
|CB DAMONTAE KAZEE
|5
|158
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|WR TRAVIN DURAL
|5
|159
|BALTIMORE RAVENS
|OT ADAM BISNOWATY
|5
|160
|NEW YORK JETS
|OT COLLIN BUCHANON
|5
|161
|SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|TE GEORGE KITTLE
|5
|162
|TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|EDGE JOE MATHIS
|5
|163
|BUFFALO BILLS
|TE JORDAN LEGGETT
|5
|164
|TENNESSEE TITANS
|LB CONNOR HARRIS
|5
|165
|DETROIT LIONS
|EDGE CARROLL PHILLIPS
|5
|166
|MIAMI DOLPHINS
|G JESSAMEN DUNKER
|5
|167
|NEW YORK GIANTS
|LB HARVEY LANGI
|5
|168
|OAKLAND RAIDERS
|RB TJ LOGAN
|5
|169
|HOUSTON TEXANS
|DL RYAN GLASGOW
|5
|170
|KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|LB TANNER VALLEJO
|5
|171
|BUFFALO BILLS
|LB DYLAN COLE
|5
|172
|GREEN BAY PACKERS
|LB PAUL MAGLOIRE JR.
|5
|173
|PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|LB MARQUEL LEE
|5
|174
|ATLANTA FALCONS
|CB WILLIAM LIKELY III
|5
|175
|CLEVELAND BROWNS
|RB WAYNE GALLMAN
|5*
|176
|CINCINNATI BENGALS
|LB ELIJAH LEE
|5*
|177
|DENVER BRONCOS
|C CHASE ROULLIER
|5*
|178
|MIAMI DOLPHINS
|DL JARRON JONES
|5*
|179
|ARIZONA CARDINALS
|QB CHAD KELLY
|5*
|180
|KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|WR NOAH BROWN
|5*
|181
|CLEVELAND BROWNS
|WR JEHU CHESSON
|5*
|182
|GREEN BAY PACKERS
|EDGE DEATRICH WISE JR.
|5*
|183
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|C TYLER ORLOSKY
|5*
|184
|MIAMI DOLPHINS
|TE MICHAEL ROBERTS
Round 6
The penultimate round of the draft is where the talent level starts to wane. Teams will often kick the tires on players who have upside but never really put things together in college. They may do the opposite and take a look at guys who made plays on campus but don't have the size or speed of a typical NFL player.
It's rare to find roster contributors at this juncture, but there have been some historically special picks in the sixth round. Look no further than Tom Brady (No. 199 in 2000) or Antonio Brown (No. 195 in 2010) to prove that point.
This year's potential crop of sixth-rounders includes Ricky Seals-Jones, a highly touted high school prospect who didn't pan out as expected at Texas A&M. It's easy to see why coaches were itching to bring this big wideout to their program.
At 6'5", 243 pounds, Seals-Jones boasts the size of a star wideout. He should be able to bully his opponent up and down the field, but he suffered from a handful of injuries and was hampered by a lack of speed. If he can find a way to separate, Seals-Jones could join the storied ranks of late-round success stories.
|ROUND
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|6
|185
|CLEVELAND BROWNS
|C JON TOTH
|6
|186
|BALTIMORE RAVENS
|RB TARIK COHEN
|6
|187
|SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
|RB JOE WILLIAMS
|6
|188
|CLEVELAND BROWNS
|CB JALEN MYRICK
|6
|189
|LOS ANGELES RAMS
|EDGE FADOL BROWN
|6
|190
|LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|EDGE NOBLE NWACHUKWU
|6
|191
|NEW YORK JETS
|C CHAD WHEELER
|6
|192
|CAROLINA PANTHERS
|CB HOWARD WILSON
|6
|193
|CINCINNATI BENGALS
|S EDDIE JACKSON
|6
|194
|PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|WR DEDE WESTBROOK
|6
|195
|BUFFALO BILLS
|C KYLE FULLER
|6
|196
|NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|WR SHELTON GIBSON
|6
|197
|CHICAGO BEARS
|CB NATE HAIRSTON
|6
|198
|SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|WR RICKY SEALS-JONES
|6
|199
|MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|WR ARTAVIS SCOTT
|6
|200
|TENNESSEE TITANS
|LB BEN GEDEON
|6
|201
|WASHINGTON REDSKINS
|S NATHAN GERRY
|6
|202
|SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|RB DONNEL PUMPHREY
|6
|203
|DENVER BRONCOS
|EDGE BRYAN COX
|6
|204
|NEW YORK JETS
|CB BRIAN ALLEN
|6
|205
|DETROIT LIONS
|RB DE'VEON SMITH
|6
|206
|LOS ANGELES RAMS
|G DAMIEN MAMA
|6
|207
|NEW YORK GIANTS
|WR KD CANNON
|6
|208
|OAKLAND RAIDERS
|EDGE AVERY MOSS
|6
|209
|WASHINGTON REDSKINS
|DL CHARLES WALKER
|6
|210
|SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
|OT AVERY GENNESY
|6
|211
|DALLAS COWBOYS
|DL ISAAC ROCHELL
|6
|212
|GREEN BAY PACKERS
|WR RODNEY ADAMS
|6
|213
|PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|S MONTAE NICHOLSON
|6
|214
|TENNESSEE TITANS
|EDGE KEION ADAMS
|6
|215
|DETROIT LIONS
|QB JEROD EVANS
|6*
|216
|KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|CB CHANNING STRIBLING
|6*
|217
|CINCINNATI BENGALS
|C DEYSHAWN BOND
|6*
|218
|KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|S DAMARIUS TRAVIS
Round 7
The final round will be where franchises start throwing things at the wall and hope something sticks. These picks rarely pan out; regardless, that won't discourage organizations from trying to unearth an impact player.
Brandon Wilson, the versatile Houston star, is someone to watch. He was a jack of all trades during his tenure with the Cougars. He burst on the scene in 2015 as the only player in the country to score more than one touchdown on offense, defense and special teams, and he continued to make an impact in those areas during his final season.
He will eventually find a way to get on the field and make some plays.
|ROUND
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|7
|219
|MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|LB MATT MILANO
|7
|220
|WASHINGTON REDSKINS
|RB DE'ANGELO HENDERSON
|7
|221
|ARIZONA CARDINALS
|G CAMERON LEE
|7
|222
|JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
|EDGE EJUAN PRICE
|7
|223
|MIAMI DOLPHINS
|QB COOPER RUSH
|7
|224
|NEW YORK JETS
|G JORDAN MORGAN
|7
|225
|LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|OT AVIANTE COLLINS
|7
|226
|SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
|OT JERMAINE ELUEMUNOR
|7
|227
|CINCINNATI BENGALS
|DL DEANGELO BROWN
|7
|228
|DALLAS COWBOYS
|WR MACK HOLLINS
|7
|229
|SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|RB ELIJAH HOOD
|7
|230
|PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|RB AARON JONES
|7
|231
|ARIZONA CARDINALS
|C J.J. DIELMAN
|7
|232
|MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|G SEAN HARLOW
|7
|233
|CAROLINA PANTHERS
|DL STEVIE TU'IKOLOVATU
|7
|234
|LOS ANGELES RAMS
|LB BEN BOULWARE
|7
|235
|WASHINGTON REDSKINS
|LB STEVEN TAYLOR
|7
|236
|TENNESSEE TITANS
|S JOSH HARVEY-CLEMONS
|7
|237
|TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|RB BRANDON WILSON
|7
|238
|DENVER BRONCOS
|LB JORDAN EVANS
|7
|239
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|CB CHUCK CLARK
|7
|240
|JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
|DL GROVER STEWART
|7
|241
|NEW YORK GIANTS
|G ERIK AUSTELL
|7
|242
|OAKLAND RAIDERS
|WR FRED ROSS
|7
|243
|HOUSTON TEXANS
|TE DARRELL DANIELS
|7
|244
|OAKLAND RAIDERS
|TE COLE HIKUTINI
|7
|245
|MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|S DAVID JONES
|7
|246
|DALLAS COWBOYS
|S RUDY FORD
|7
|247
|GREEN BAY PACKERS
|OT CONOR MCDERMOTT
|7
|248
|PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|TE ERIC SAUBERT
|7
|249
|SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
|TE ANTONY AUCLAIR
|7
|250
|DETROIT LIONS
|EDGE GARRETT SICKELS
|7*
|251
|CINCINNATI BENGALS
|OT STORM NORTON
|7*
|252
|DENVER BRONCOS
|S FISH SMITHSON
|7*
|253
|DENVER BRONCOS
|G ETHAN COOPER