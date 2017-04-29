    2017 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 3 Predictions

    Matt Miller, April 29, 2017

    2017 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 3 Predictions

      The 2017 NFL draft lived up to the hype for a second straight day, with Rounds 2 and 3 serving as an exciting sequel to an action-packed Round 1.

      Trades were prevalent at the top of the round, and it was not until six spots into the second—when the Los Angeles Chargers nabbed Forrest Lamp—that a club actually used its original pick.

      It wasn't surprising to see so many moves Friday, as a number of name-brand talents were left on the board. However, there are still some highly regarded, well-known prospects waiting to have their names called on Day 3.

      Let's look ahead to possible landings spots in Rounds 4 through 7.

    Round 4

      Round 4 should open up with Bucky Hodges finally coming off the board. The Packers made a shrewd offseason acquisition for tight end Martellus Bennett and aren't starved for talent at the position, but the 30-year-old will be in the twilight of his career soon.

      Hodges, who some scouts assigned a second-round grade, is an excellent prospect due to his massive 6'7", 245-pound frame and elite athleticism. He'd be a great target for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, especially in the red zone.

      Michigan's Jake Butt racked up a number of accolades, including a second straight First-Team All-American selection. Butt is another big-bodied tight end who can be a game-breaking target for the Jets, who haven't had consistent tight end play in a while.

      Round 4 should also be where quarterback Nathan Peterman gets selected. There are a number of feasible landing destinations for the Pittsburgh product, and in this scenario the Minnesota Vikings—who recently declined a fifth-year option for Teddy Bridgewater—elect to develop this high-upside prospect behind Sam Bradford.

      ROUNDPICKTEAMPLAYER
      4108GREEN BAY PACKERSTE BUCKY HODGES
      4109MINNESOTA VIKINGSDL CALEB BRANTLEY
      4110JACKSONVILLE JAGUARSG DORIAN JOHNSON
      4111SEATTLE SEAHAWKSLB VINCE BIEGEL
      4112LOS ANGELES RAMSS DESMOND KING
      4113LOS ANGELES CHARGERSDL JALEEL JOHNSON
      4114WASHINGTON REDSKINSRB SAMAJE PERINE
      4115ARIZONA CARDINALSDL ELIJAH QUALLS
      4116CINCINNATI BENGALSOT RODERICK JOHNSON
      4117CHICAGO BEARSEDGE CARL LAWSON
      4118PHILADELPHIA EAGLESDL CARLOS WATKINS
      4119CHICAGO BEARSOT JULIE'N DAVENPORT
      4120MINNESOTA VIKINGSG ZACH BANNER
      4121INDIANAPOLIS COLTSRB BRIAN HILL
      4122BALTIMORE RAVENSWR RYAN SWITZER
      4123WASHINGTON REDSKINSLB ANTHONY WALKER
      4124DETROIT LIONSDL DAVON GODCHAUX
      4125NEW YORK JETSTE JAKE BUTT
      4126DENVER BRONCOSRB JEREMY MCNICHOLS
      4127DETROIT LIONSS XAVIER WOODS
      4128CINCINNATI BENGALSLB BLAIR BROWN
      4129OAKLAND RAIDERSLB JAYON BROWN
      4130HOUSTON TEXANSS TEDRIC THOMPSON
      4131NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTSDL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER
      4132MINNESOTA VIKINGSQB NATHAN PETERMAN
      4133DALLAS COWBOYSTE JEREMY SPRINKLE
      4134GREEN BAY PACKERSRB MARLON MACK
      4135PITTSBURGH STEELERSQB BRAD KAAYA
      4136ATLANTA FALCONSG DANNY ISIDORA
      4137INDIANAPOLIS COLTSDL D.J. JONES
      4*138CINCINNATI BENGALSDL TANZEL SMART
      4*139PHILADELPHIA EAGLESWR JOSH REYNOLDS
      4140NEW YORK GIANTSRB JAMAAL WILLIAMS
      4*141LOS ANGELES RAMSOT DAVID SHARPE
      4*142HOUSTON TEXANSG ISAAC ASIATA
      4*143SAN FRANCISCO 49ERSWR ISAIAH FORD
      4*144INDIANAPOLIS COLTSLB JALEN REEVES-MAYBIN

       

    Round 5

      The fifth round is a place where a number of teams will look to make safe picks and fill holes. Interior linebackers and linemen will come off the board in droves.

      There should also be a plethora of recognizable collegiate stars in the mix. One of those is Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who strung together a strong senior season.

      The 6'3" signal-caller threw for nearly 3,000 yards and racked up 27 touchdowns in the air while adding 12 more scores and 831 yards on the ground. He's one of the better QBs still available on Day 3.

      Another potential fifth-rounder to keep an eye on is Corn Elder. The Hurricanes product has one of the best names in draft history, but his play is just as intriguing.

      He originally started out as a running back but switched to defensive back once he arrived on campus and hasn't looked back since. Elder, who recorded 76 tackles and an interception during his senior season, should be a hot commodity Saturday.

      ROUNDPICKTEAMPLAYER
      5145CLEVELAND BROWNSCB CORN ELDER
      5146SAN FRANCISCO 49ERSOT WILL HOLDEN
      5147CHICAGO BEARSS RAYSHAWN JENKINS
      5148JACKSONVILLE JAGUARSQB JOSHUA DOBBS
      5149ATLANTA FALCONSWR JOSH MALONE
      5150NEW YORK JETSWR CHAD HANSEN
      5151LOS ANGELES CHARGERSS LORENZO JEROME
      5152CAROLINA PANTHERSS JADAR JOHNSON
      5153CINCINNATI BENGALSG NICO SIRAGUSA
      5154WASHINGTON REDSKINSWR ISH ZAMORA
      5155PHILADELPHIA EAGLESRB MATTHEW DAYES
      5156ATLANTA FALCONSDL VINCENT TAYLOR
      5157ARIZONA CARDINALSCB DAMONTAE KAZEE
      5158INDIANAPOLIS COLTSWR TRAVIN DURAL
      5159BALTIMORE RAVENSOT ADAM BISNOWATY
      5160NEW YORK JETSOT COLLIN BUCHANON
      5161SAN FRANCISCO 49ERSTE GEORGE KITTLE
      5162TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERSEDGE JOE MATHIS
      5163BUFFALO BILLSTE JORDAN LEGGETT
      5164TENNESSEE TITANSLB CONNOR HARRIS
      5165DETROIT LIONSEDGE CARROLL PHILLIPS
      5166MIAMI DOLPHINSG JESSAMEN DUNKER
      5167NEW YORK GIANTSLB HARVEY LANGI
      5168OAKLAND RAIDERSRB TJ LOGAN
      5169HOUSTON TEXANSDL RYAN GLASGOW
      5170KANSAS CITY CHIEFSLB TANNER VALLEJO
      5171BUFFALO BILLSLB DYLAN COLE
      5172GREEN BAY PACKERSLB PAUL MAGLOIRE JR.
      5173PITTSBURGH STEELERSLB MARQUEL LEE
      5174ATLANTA FALCONSCB WILLIAM LIKELY III
      5175CLEVELAND BROWNSRB WAYNE GALLMAN
      5*176CINCINNATI BENGALSLB ELIJAH LEE
      5*177DENVER BRONCOSC CHASE ROULLIER
      5*178MIAMI DOLPHINSDL JARRON JONES
      5*179ARIZONA CARDINALSQB CHAD KELLY
      5*180KANSAS CITY CHIEFSWR NOAH BROWN
      5*181CLEVELAND BROWNSWR JEHU CHESSON
      5*182GREEN BAY PACKERSEDGE DEATRICH WISE JR.
      5*183NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTSC TYLER ORLOSKY
      5*184MIAMI DOLPHINSTE MICHAEL ROBERTS

    Round 6

      The penultimate round of the draft is where the talent level starts to wane. Teams will often kick the tires on players who have upside but never really put things together in college. They may do the opposite and take a look at guys who made plays on campus but don't have the size or speed of a typical NFL player.

      It's rare to find roster contributors at this juncture, but there have been some historically special picks in the sixth round. Look no further than Tom Brady (No. 199 in 2000) or Antonio Brown (No. 195 in 2010) to prove that point.

      This year's potential crop of sixth-rounders includes Ricky Seals-Jones, a highly touted high school prospect who didn't pan out as expected at Texas A&M. It's easy to see why coaches were itching to bring this big wideout to their program.

      At 6'5", 243 pounds, Seals-Jones boasts the size of a star wideout. He should be able to bully his opponent up and down the field, but he suffered from a handful of injuries and was hampered by a lack of speed. If he can find a way to separate, Seals-Jones could join the storied ranks of late-round success stories.

      ROUNDPICKTEAMPLAYER
      6185CLEVELAND BROWNSC JON TOTH
      6186BALTIMORE RAVENSRB TARIK COHEN
      6187SEATTLE SEAHAWKSRB JOE WILLIAMS
      6188CLEVELAND BROWNSCB JALEN MYRICK
      6189LOS ANGELES RAMSEDGE FADOL BROWN
      6190LOS ANGELES CHARGERSEDGE NOBLE NWACHUKWU
      6191NEW YORK JETSC CHAD WHEELER
      6192CAROLINA PANTHERSCB HOWARD WILSON
      6193CINCINNATI BENGALSS EDDIE JACKSON
      6194PHILADELPHIA EAGLESWR DEDE WESTBROOK
      6195BUFFALO BILLSC KYLE FULLER
      6196NEW ORLEANS SAINTSWR SHELTON GIBSON
      6197CHICAGO BEARSCB NATE HAIRSTON
      6198SAN FRANCISCO 49ERSWR RICKY SEALS-JONES
      6199MINNESOTA VIKINGSWR ARTAVIS SCOTT
      6200TENNESSEE TITANSLB BEN GEDEON
      6201WASHINGTON REDSKINSS NATHAN GERRY
      6202SAN FRANCISCO 49ERSRB DONNEL PUMPHREY
      6203DENVER BRONCOSEDGE BRYAN COX
      6204NEW YORK JETSCB BRIAN ALLEN
      6205DETROIT LIONSRB DE'VEON SMITH
      6206LOS ANGELES RAMSG DAMIEN MAMA
      6207NEW YORK GIANTSWR KD CANNON
      6208OAKLAND RAIDERSEDGE AVERY MOSS
      6209WASHINGTON REDSKINSDL CHARLES WALKER
      6210SEATTLE SEAHAWKSOT AVERY GENNESY
      6211DALLAS COWBOYSDL ISAAC ROCHELL
      6212GREEN BAY PACKERSWR RODNEY ADAMS
      6213PITTSBURGH STEELERSS MONTAE NICHOLSON
      6214TENNESSEE TITANSEDGE KEION ADAMS
      6215DETROIT LIONSQB JEROD EVANS
      6*216KANSAS CITY CHIEFSCB CHANNING STRIBLING
      6*217CINCINNATI BENGALSC DEYSHAWN BOND
      6*218KANSAS CITY CHIEFSS DAMARIUS TRAVIS

    Round 7

      The final round will be where franchises start throwing things at the wall and hope something sticks. These picks rarely pan out; regardless, that won't discourage organizations from trying to unearth an impact player.

      Brandon Wilson, the versatile Houston star, is someone to watch. He was a jack of all trades during his tenure with the Cougars. He burst on the scene in 2015 as the only player in the country to score more than one touchdown on offense, defense and special teams, and he continued to make an impact in those areas during his final season.

      He will eventually find a way to get on the field and make some plays.

      ROUNDPICKTEAMPLAYER
      7219MINNESOTA VIKINGSLB MATT MILANO
      7220WASHINGTON REDSKINSRB DE'ANGELO HENDERSON
      7221ARIZONA CARDINALSG CAMERON LEE
      7222JACKSONVILLE JAGUARSEDGE EJUAN PRICE
      7223MIAMI DOLPHINSQB COOPER RUSH
      7224NEW YORK JETSG JORDAN MORGAN
      7225LOS ANGELES CHARGERSOT AVIANTE COLLINS
      7226SEATTLE SEAHAWKSOT JERMAINE ELUEMUNOR
      7227CINCINNATI BENGALSDL DEANGELO BROWN
      7228DALLAS COWBOYSWR MACK HOLLINS
      7229SAN FRANCISCO 49ERSRB ELIJAH HOOD
      7230PHILADELPHIA EAGLESRB AARON JONES
      7231ARIZONA CARDINALSC J.J. DIELMAN
      7232MINNESOTA VIKINGSG SEAN HARLOW
      7233CAROLINA PANTHERSDL STEVIE TU'IKOLOVATU
      7234LOS ANGELES RAMSLB BEN BOULWARE
      7235WASHINGTON REDSKINSLB STEVEN TAYLOR
      7236TENNESSEE TITANSS JOSH HARVEY-CLEMONS
      7237TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERSRB BRANDON WILSON
      7238DENVER BRONCOSLB JORDAN EVANS
      7239NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTSCB CHUCK CLARK
      7240JACKSONVILLE JAGUARSDL GROVER STEWART
      7241NEW YORK GIANTSG ERIK AUSTELL
      7242OAKLAND RAIDERSWR FRED ROSS
      7243HOUSTON TEXANSTE DARRELL DANIELS
      7244OAKLAND RAIDERSTE COLE HIKUTINI
      7245MINNESOTA VIKINGSS DAVID JONES
      7246DALLAS COWBOYSS RUDY FORD
      7247GREEN BAY PACKERSOT CONOR MCDERMOTT
      7248PITTSBURGH STEELERSTE ERIC SAUBERT
      7249SEATTLE SEAHAWKSTE ANTONY AUCLAIR
      7250DETROIT LIONSEDGE GARRETT SICKELS
      7*251CINCINNATI BENGALSOT STORM NORTON
      7*252DENVER BRONCOSS FISH SMITHSON
      7*253DENVER BRONCOSG ETHAN COOPER