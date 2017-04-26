Breaking Down Every NFL Team's Draft Tendencies

0 of 32

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

It's speculation season. Everyone in the media is publishing mock drafts because fans just can't get enough of them. They take educated guesses, maybe with the help of sources who at best are correct half the time, to construct what fans might see Thursday night.

Fans then rip them apart because they don't like a player they've seen five minutes of YouTube highlights of or because of what a coach or general manager said about a position group in Indianapolis. Here are the best tips about draft season: Everyone has an agenda; don't trust anything that comes out of anyone's mouth when there's a microphone around; and judge a franchise's future based on its past actions rather than current words.

For the most part, general managers never change. What and how they value draft picks has been embedded in them for over a dozen years as they work through a front office tree, and for better or worse, they dance with the one that brought them.

If a general manager hates small school players, he's probably going to avoid them—in success and failure. If a general manager loves trench players, he's probably going to hoard them—in success and failure.

With that in mind, just days before the draft, we took a look at every NFL decision-maker's early-draft tendencies. During a time in the draft cycle that is full of speculation but lacking in action, we'll throw some facts at you in the calm before the storm.