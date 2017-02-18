    NFLDownload App

    Patriots CB Cyrus Jones Says He Hit Point Where He 'Didn't Even Want to Play'

    New England Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    Elise Amendola/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2017

    New England Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones should have had the time of his life last season after his team won a Super Bowl in historic fashion, but the 2016 second-round pick didn't find much to celebrate about.

    In an interview with Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun, Jones didn't allow himself to bask in the glow of the Patriots' 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

    "I'll never take credit for something I don't feel I contributed to," Jones said. "I was part of the team, but I didn't feel a part of it."

    It's a candid and frank statement from Jones, who is just 23 years old and seemingly had the world in the palm of his hands when arguably the best franchise in North American sports made him its top draft choice.

    The reason for Jones' sullen outlook was due to his poor performance on the field. He only appeared in 10 games for the Patriots during the regular season and was inactive for five of their final six games, including the Super Bowl.

    "I honestly felt cursed," he said. "I reached a point where I didn't even want to play. I just didn't have it. ... What I did this year was not me. I don't care how anybody tries to sugarcoat it. Yes, I was a rookie. But I feel I should always be one of the best players on the field, no matter where I am."

    This is not the first time Jones has spoken out about his disappointing rookie season. He called it "one of the most challenging times in my life" in an Instagram post from February 13.

    Another low for Jones was a recent piece published by ESPN in which Mike Reiss named the young cornerback as the New England player most in need of a change of scenery.

    "But honestly, it pisses me off," Jones told Walker. "You can say shut it out or don't listen, but I know people are talking, and it's negative. I'm not a dumb guy. It definitely affects me. What it should do is piss me off in a way that I want to shut them all up."

    Beyond just talking about how much last season affected him, Jones has focused his attention on getting better for 2017. Walker noted the former Alabama star has canceled vacation plans with his parents so he could focus on preparing for the upcoming season.

    1. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    2. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    3. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    4. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    5. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    6. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    7. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    8. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    9. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    10. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    11. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    12. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    13. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    14. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    15. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    16. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    17. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    18. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    19. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    20. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    21. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    22. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    23. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    24. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    25. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    26. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    27. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    28. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    29. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    30. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    31. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    32. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    33. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    34. Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL

    35. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    36. Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016?

    37. Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan

    38. Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

    39. Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him

    40. From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey

    41. Insider Buzz: Stanford's Solomon Thomas Looking Like Top-10 Talent

    42. Jackson vs. Garcon: Redskins Are Facing Difficult 2017 Free Agent Decision

    43. Simms' Hidden Truth: Falcons Use of Julio Jones Too Dynamic for NE to Shut Down

    44. Insider Buzz: Chiefs' Chris Ballard Emerging as Favorite for Colts' GM Job

    45. Insider Buzz: 3 Teams Eyeing Free Agent DeSean Jackson If Let Go by Washington

    46. Simms' Hidden Truth: X-Factors for Patriots to Slow Down Explosive Falcons in SB

    47. Insider Buzz: Collins Deal Will Be Baseline for Patriots to Ink Dont'a Hightower

    48. Insider Buzz: Raiders Hope Carr Contract Won't Reset QB Market, No Rush on Deal

    49. Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies

    50. How Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots Rewrote the History Books

    51. Chris Hogan Lived Up to His "7/11" Nickname in Patriots AFC Title Victory

    52. Insider Buzz: CLE & SF Both Landing Spots for Kirk Cousins in Offseason

    53. Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51

    54. AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: TOM BRADY POISED TO MAKE HISTORY WITH PATRIOTS WIN

    55. The Key Player in the AFC Championship Game

    56. Tom Brady Poised to Make History with Victory Over Pittsburgh Steelers

    57. Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge

    58. Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland

    59. New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage

    60. Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship?

    61. Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field

    62. Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen

    63. Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach

    64. Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game

    65. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017

    66. Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers

    67. Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense

    68. Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM

    69. Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game

    70. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason

    71. 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud

    72. How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run

    73. Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights

    74. Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning

    75. Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender

    76. Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round

    77. Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense

    78. NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft

    79. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL

    80. Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019

    81. Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview

    82. Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain

    83. Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game

    84. Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game

    85. Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense?

    86. Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air

    87. Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach

    88. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    89. How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend

    90. Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason

    91. Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan

    92. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat

    93. Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory

    94. Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt

    95. Insider Buzz: Vance Joseph Has 'Leg Up' on Denver Coaching Search

    96. Odell Beckham and Giants' Boat Crew Didn't Show Up to the Party vs. Packers

    97. Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees

    98. Miller in 60: Seattle a Super Bowl Contender When Rawls Channels Beast Mode

    99. 2016 NFL Sack Leaders

    100. Week 17 NFL Receiving Leaders

    Jones came to the NFL seemingly riding a wave of momentum. He played for the most prestigious program in college football, won a national championship in his final season and was named defensive MVP of the Cotton Bowl against Michigan State.

    This is just an example of how wide the gap is between college football and the NFL. It takes a lot of work and talent to be a successful professional athlete.

    Jones understands what he did as a rookie wasn't good enough and is focused on improving his game. It will take work for him to get back in the Patriots' good graces, but he certainly has the mindset to get there when training camp opens this summer.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 