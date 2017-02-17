    NFLDownload App

    Michael Floyd Sentenced on DUI Charge from December Arrest

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 01: Tom brady #12 of the New england Patriots throws a touchdown pass to teammate Michael Floyd #14 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)
    Marc Serota/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2017

    New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd was sentenced to 120 days in jail for his December DUI arrest in Scottsdale, Arizona. 

    According to Jonathan Roy of Fox 10, Floyd will serve 24 days of his sentence at the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix and the other 96 days in home detention. He was also sentenced to 30 hours of community service and fined $5,115.99.

    Per Roy, Floyd pleaded guilty to one count of extreme DUI on Thursday, and the other six counts against him were dropped.

    Floyd, who is a free agent, is also subject to a potential two-game suspension next season, per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

    Per Clayton Klapper of ABC 15 Arizona, Floyd was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle at an intersection in the early morning hours on Dec. 12.

    The Scottsdale Police Department said he had a blood-alcohol content of .217, which is nearly three times the legal limit.

    Floyd was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 14, and the New England Patriots claimed him off waivers one day later.

    The former first-round pick out of Notre Dame appeared in two regular-season games with the Pats, making four catches for 42 yards and one touchdown.

    Although he was a healthy scratch in Super Bowl LI, Floyd will still be recognized as a Super Bowl champion.

     

