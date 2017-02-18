    NFL DraftDownload App

    NFL Mock Draft 2017: Predictions for NCAA's Most Coveted 1st-Round Prospects

    ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: Jonathan Allen #93 of the Alabama Crimson Tide tackles Myles Gaskin #9 of the Washington Huskies during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
    Kristopher KnoxFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2017

    Hearing one's name called at the NFL draft is the dream of just about every collegiate football player. Not only does it mean a chance at professional glory awaits, it creates a sense of accomplishment for the many years of hard work, studying and sacrifice.

    The 2017 draft is set to kick off on April 27. When it does, 32 former NCAA stars are going to hear their names called on opening night. This is something of which we can be certain. What we don't know is exactly which 32 players it is going to be.

    We're here, of course, to make our predictions based on what we know so far. The draft picture will undoubtedly become clearer after the scouting combine and pro-day workouts, but we still have a fair amount of information now.

    We'll be running down the current draft order and making our predictions based on factors like projected player potential, team needs and team fit. We'll also take an in-depth look at some of our top projections.

        

    2017 NFL Mock Draft

    Round 1
    Pick #NFL TeamProj. Selection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    3Chicago BearsDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    4Jacksonville JaguarsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    5Tennessee Titans (from LAR)Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    6New York JetsMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    7Los Angeles ChargersReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    8Carolina PanthersLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    9Cincinnati BengalsJabrill Peppers, LB, Michigan
    10Buffalo BillsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    11New Orleans SaintsSolomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
    12Cleveland Browns (from PHI)Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    13Arizona CardinalsMike Williams, WR, Clemson
    14*Indianapolis ColtsRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    15*Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    16Baltimore RavensDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    17Washington RedskinsChris Wormley, DL, Michigan
    18Tennessee TitansQuincy Wilson, CB, Florida
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersCharles Harris, OLB, Missouri
    20Denver BroncosForrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
    21Detriot LionsDawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois
    22Miami DolphinsTeez Tabor, CB, Florida
    23New York GiantsO.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    24Oakland RaidersDavid Njoku, TE, Miami
    25Houston TexansMarlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
    26Seattle SeahawksDan Feeney, OG, Indiana
    27Kansas City ChiefsJohn Ross, WR, Washington
    28Dallas CowboysTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    29Green Bay PackersSidney Jones, CB, Washington
    30Pittsburgh SteelersCaleb Brantley, DT, Florida
    31Atlanta FalconsTakkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA
    32New England PatriotsJarrad Davis, LB, Florida
    *Order to be determined by coin flip

     

    1. Myles Garrett to Cleveland Browns

    Texas A&M pass-rusher Myles Garrett appears to be a near-lock to be the first overall player selected in this year's draft. He's definitely made it clear that this is the position in which he wants to be drafted.

    “I just want to go No. 1 and be the best player in the draft and the best in the league for years to come," Garrett recently explained in an interview with Alex Marvez of the Sporting News and co-host Gil Brandt on SiriusXM Radio. "It doesn’t matter who I'm with. I'd love to play for the Browns. I'd love to play for anybody who picks me No. 1. But my goal is just to go No. 1 and have a successful career."

    While there's no guaranteeing that Garrett can have a successful pro career—especially if the Cleveland Browns are involved—he certainly would make sense for Cleveland at No. 1.

    The Browns are in dire need of talent all across the roster. Garrett can bring a load of it to the defensive side of the ball and to the pass rush, which was lacking in 2016. Pro Football Focus rated Cleveland just 26th in pass rush for the season.

    With the Browns' hire of Gregg Williams as defensive coordinator, the team is likely to switch to a more 4-3 look, and Garrett could certainly help provide a base for the transition. In fact, the only way the Browns probably don't take Garrett No. 1 overall is if they fall in love with a quarterback or trade the pick away before draft weekend.

    1. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    2. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    3. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    4. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    5. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    6. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    7. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    8. Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick

    9. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    10. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    11. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    12. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    13. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    14. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    15. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    16. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    17. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    18. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    19. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    20. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    21. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    22. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    23. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    24. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    25. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    26. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    27. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    28. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    29. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    30. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    31. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    32. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    33. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    34. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    35. Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL

    36. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    37. Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016?

    38. Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl

    39. Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan

    40. Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

    41. Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him

    42. From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey

    43. Insider Buzz: Stanford's Solomon Thomas Looking Like Top-10 Talent

    44. Jackson vs. Garcon: Redskins Are Facing Difficult 2017 Free Agent Decision

    45. Simms' Hidden Truth: Falcons Use of Julio Jones Too Dynamic for NE to Shut Down

    46. Insider Buzz: Chiefs' Chris Ballard Emerging as Favorite for Colts' GM Job

    47. Insider Buzz: 3 Teams Eyeing Free Agent DeSean Jackson If Let Go by Washington

    48. Simms' Hidden Truth: X-Factors for Patriots to Slow Down Explosive Falcons in SB

    49. Insider Buzz: Collins Deal Will Be Baseline for Patriots to Ink Dont'a Hightower

    50. Insider Buzz: Raiders Hope Carr Contract Won't Reset QB Market, No Rush on Deal

    51. Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies

    52. How Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots Rewrote the History Books

    53. Chris Hogan Lived Up to His "7/11" Nickname in Patriots AFC Title Victory

    54. Insider Buzz: CLE & SF Both Landing Spots for Kirk Cousins in Offseason

    55. Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51

    56. AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: TOM BRADY POISED TO MAKE HISTORY WITH PATRIOTS WIN

    57. The Key Player in the AFC Championship Game

    58. Tom Brady Poised to Make History with Victory Over Pittsburgh Steelers

    59. Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge

    60. Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland

    61. New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage

    62. Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship?

    63. Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field

    64. Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen

    65. Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach

    66. Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game

    67. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017

    68. Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers

    69. Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense

    70. Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM

    71. Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game

    72. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason

    73. 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud

    74. How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run

    75. Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights

    76. Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning

    77. Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender

    78. Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round

    79. Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense

    80. NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft

    81. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL

    82. Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019

    83. Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview

    84. Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain

    85. Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game

    86. Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game

    87. Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense?

    88. Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air

    89. Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach

    90. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    91. How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend

    92. Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason

    93. Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan

    94. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat

    95. Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory

    96. Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt

    97. Insider Buzz: Vance Joseph Has 'Leg Up' on Denver Coaching Search

    98. Odell Beckham and Giants' Boat Crew Didn't Show Up to the Party vs. Packers

    99. Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees

     

    2. Jonathan Allen to San Francisco 49ers

    The San Francisco 49ers are in a position similar to the Browns in the fact that they are devoid of playmaking talent all across the board. This is why adding an elite defender like Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen makes a lot of sense for the rebuilding franchise.

    As is the case with Garrett and Cleveland, Allen could anchor a new-look defense in San Francisco.

    The 49ers recently hired their new defensive coordinator, former Jacksonville Jaguars linebackers coach Robert Saleh. This is likely to precipitate a significant defensive shift for the 49ers.

    “Robert Saleh is as smart as anyone I’ve been around,” Shanahan said on the "Murph and Mac Show" on KNBR. “He studies everything. He knows a lot of different systems, but he knows the true Seattle-Atlanta-Jacksonville system inside and out, as much as anybody I’ve been with."

    According to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee, Saleh's system will feature a modified 4-3 base look:

    Allen has the talent and the physical requirements to help make a 4-3 front work for San Francisco. He could anchor the interior of the line on early downs and switch to the edge on long downs. In fact, Allen has so much potential that some believe he could even be selected first overall ahead of Garrett.

    "Either Jonathan Allen, the defensive tackle from Alabama, or the big defensive end Myles Garrett from Texas A&M," NFL Media's Mike Mayock said of the first pick on NFL Network's Total Access. "I think Garrett affects the game on the outside. I think Allen affects the game on the inside."

    Unless the 49ers feel they absolutely have to grab a quarterback, they can sit tight here and grab one of the two best defenders in the draft.

         

    3. Deshaun Watson to Chicago Bears

    With Garrett and Allen going first and second, this leaves the Chicago Bears with their pick of quarterback—presuming the Bears choose to move on from Jay Cutler. Right now, I have Clemson's Deshaun Watson ahead of North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky, so I'm pairing Watson with the Bears here. 

    If the Bears are going to move on from Cutler, they're going to want a quarterback with grit, leadership skills and physical upside. Watson possesses all of these qualities, plus he's managed to shine on the biggest stages of his career.

    The argument against Watson—and, really, all of the quarterbacks in this class—is that he isn't NFL ready. However, at least one person who has watched Watson up close believes otherwise.

    Former North Carolina defensive coordinator Gene Chizik recently spoke with Stewart Mandel of FoxSports.com about Watson and Trubisky. Chizik obviously had exposure to Trubisky, and his team played Watson and the Tigers in the 2015 ACC title game.

    While Chizik had positive remarks for both quarterbacks, his analysis of Watson was intriguing:

    When the ball kicked off, he was [a] fierce competitor, tough as boots, wiry—I thought he made some great tight window throws. He is going to make somebody a fantastic NFL quarterback. Dak Prescott is kind of what I see Deshaun being, a guy that comes in, he’s a football guy, he picks it up well and becomes successful early in his career.

    It's probably a bit premature to be predicting Prescott-like rookie success since, you know, no one could have predicted Prescott's success a year ago. However, if Watson really can grasp the NFL game as a rookie like Prescott did, the Bears should be quick to pounce at No. 3.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 