Zac Stacy Announces Retirement from NFL on Instagram

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Former St. Louis Rams and New York Jets running back Zac Stacy has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Stacy offered a lengthy goodbye to football on Instagram:

The Rams drafted Stacy in the fifth round during the 2013 NFL draft. He led the team in rushing during his rookie season with 973 yards and seven touchdowns on 250 carries.

After the Rams drafted Tre Mason in 2014, Stacy's playing time took a hit. His numbers fell off with 293 yards that season, and he was traded to the Jets in 2015 after St. Louis took Todd Gurley with the 10th overall pick.

Stacy appeared in eight games with the Jets during the 2015 season. He was placed on injured reserve and required surgery after suffering a fractured ankle during a game against the Buffalo Bills. He did not play for any team in 2016 after being waived by the Jets in July.

Prior to being drafted, Stacy was a star at Vanderbilt. He left the program as the school's all-time leading rusher with 3,143 yards, a total that has since been surpassed by Ralph Webb.