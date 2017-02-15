Vince Young Eyeing NFL Comeback After Hiring Agent Leigh Steinberg

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Former Tennessee Titans star quarterback Vince Young is trying to make a return to the NFL.

The 33-year-old hired agent Leigh Steinberg, who announced the player's intentions on his Twitter account Wednesday:

Young last stepped on an NFL field in 2011, when he served as a backup QB for the Philadelphia Eagles. He appeared in six games, made three starts and finished with four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He spent the majority of his professional career with the Titans, who drafted him with the third overall pick in 2006. In five years with Tennessee, he posted a 75.7 quarterback rating but helped his team to a 30-17 record as a starter and was named to two Pro Bowls.

Young first made a name for himself at the University of Texas, where he finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2005 and led the Longhorns to a national title that same season.

While Young bounced around after his failed stretch with the Eagles, including opportunities with the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns, he couldn't stick in any spot.

The quarterback officially announced his retirement in 2014, although he clarified to KXAN Radio, "unless we get a great opportunity, something guaranteed," via ESPN.com's Max Olson.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported in January that Young has some interest from the Spring League.