Free-Agent L.J. Hoes Suspended 50 Games for 2nd Positive Test for Drug of Abuse

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Free-agent outfielder L.J. Hoes has been suspended 50 games by Major League Baseball for violating the league's drug policy.

Per Dan Connolly of BaltimoreBaseball.com, MLB announced Hoes' punishment was for a second positive test for a "drug of abuse."

Because Hoes hasn't signed with an MLB team yet, his 50-game suspension won't begin until he is on a roster.

Hoes, who will turn 27 on March 5, hasn't appeared in an MLB game since July 23, 2015, with the Houston Astros. He spent last season with the Baltimore Orioles organization, playing 102 games at Triple-A Norfolk where he posted a .242/.318/.331 slash line.

The Orioles originally drafted Hoes in 2008 as a third-round pick. He made his MLB debut in 2012 and has appeared in 112 games with a .237/.289/.328 slash line as an Oriole and Astro.