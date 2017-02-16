MLB's Best Comeback Stories of 2017 Spring Training

2 of 12

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zack Greinke. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Sonny Gray, RHP

A top-three American League Cy Young Award finisher in 2015, Sonny Gray posted a 5.69 ERA last season and made two trips to the disabled list. He's slated to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, a good indicator that he's on the mend.

The Oakland A's don't figure to be strong postseason contenders, meaning Gray's profile will be diminished unless he's dealt at the trade deadline.

Zack Greinke, RHP

After leading MLB with a 1.66 ERA in 2015, Zack Greinke signed a six-year, $206.5 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks and proceeded to stink up the desert. The 33-year-old right-hander posted a 4.37 ERA in his first season with Arizona and a 6.02 ERA in the second half while battling an oblique injury.

As with Gray, he loses intrigue points because the D-Backs are a fringe contender at best. Considering the Snakes are paying him more than $1 million per start, though, they're undoubtedly praying for a rebirth.

Greg Holland, RHP

A two-time All-Star and one of the best closers in baseball in 2013 and 2014 with the Kansas City Royals, Greg Holland missed the entire 2016 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. Now, he's headed for the Mile High City after inking a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the Colorado Rockies.

Coors Field isn't where pitchers go to rebuild their value. To steal a slogan from New York, though, if the 31-year-old Holland can make it there, he can (probably) make it anywhere.

Mike Moustakas, 3B

Mike Moustakas was limited to 27 games by a knee injury in 2016. He'd already hit seven home runs at that point, meaning he was on track to vault past the career-high 22 he hit in 2015.

Now, the Kansas City Royals third baseman is entering a contract year with a chance to prove he's back and to cash in next winter.