2017 NFL Draft: Projecting the Best Quarterbacks Available

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

NFL general managers crave certainty when they select a quarterback in the first round. Of course, there's no such thing as a certain future when projecting quarterback prospects, and North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky presents a uniquely puzzling case.

He's definitely not, say, an Andrew Luck or Jameis Winston, two first-overall-pick quarterbacks who, at the very minimum, could be trusted right away to avoid bust status. But he doesn't feel like a Dak Prescott or Russell Wilson either, two quarterbacks who fell in the draft because their professional outlook was too difficult for teams to predict.

The truth lies somewhere in a vast, confusing middle that's filled with land mines. Finding it will be the job of general managers, coaches and scouts over the next 10 weeks.

At the root of that search will be two competing forces: Those who are concerned about Trubisky's lack of starting experience at the college level and those willing to overlook or flat out forget about his limited starting time because in one year he was that damn good.

Between now and April 27 you'll hear often that Trubisky was a one-year starter. We don't have to look far for a reason to be worried about that simple fact. For example, the Miami Dolphins drafted Ryan Tannehill with their eighth overall pick in 2012 after he logged only 19 total starts under center at Texas A&M. Tannehill then battled through an inconsistent first four years in the NFL before finally looking like a top-10 pick prior to a knee injury in 2016.

Experience is a tricky thing to put a lot of weight on, though. Sure, there's no denying its importance, as the jump to the NFL is hard enough even for the most established college quarterbacks. But quality can shine through even in a small sample size.

"Not enough people are giving him credit for having an amazing year as a first-year starter," a scout told Bleacher Report's Matt Miller. "And by the way, he threw almost as many passes in college as Carson Wentz did.

That last part is correct. Wentz threw 612 passes in college, while Trubisky was only marginally behind at 572. Inexperience didn't stop Wentz from being drafted out of North Dakota, and, although there were growing pains as expected in his rookie year with the Philadelphia Eagles, he showed lots of promise too.

The seed for promise and immediate returns with Trubisky has been planted by his natural accuracy, a fundamental skill that's tough to teach at the NFL level. In one year as a full-time starter he completed 68.0 percent of his pass attempts.

There's still no certainty in that number. But there is plenty of comfort.

NFL Projection: Immediate starter