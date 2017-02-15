NFL Draft 2017: All-Sleeper Team by Position

1 of 13

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

We all know who Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson and Leonard Fournette are. Each will hear his name called early in Round 1 of the 2017 NFL draft and has a strong foundation to have a long, successful NFL career. But what about the other guys? You know, the ones who get drafted in Round 2 or Round 5 and go on to have great careers?

It happens in every draft class. The New England Patriots' Super Bowl-winning offense had one first-rounder (Nate Solder) on the field—nobody else was a top-60 pick—which goes to show just how important the sleepers are in each draft. First-rounders make the headlines, but getting the picks right on Days 2 and 3 is how you build a championship team.

Before the scouting combine gets here in early March, let's take a look at a few of those sleepers—players projected to go outside of Round 1 who could have great careers.