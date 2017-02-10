NFL Comments on Proposed Transgender Legislation Regarding Bathrooms

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

A controversial Texas bill being proposed by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has drawn a response from the NFL.

In January, per Chuck Lindell of the Austin-American Statesman, Patrick and Texas senator Lois Kolkhorst unveiled Senate Bill 6 at the Texas Senate chamber that would overturn local ordinances and prevent transgender people from using the bathroom of the gender which they identify.

As a result of the proposal discriminating against transgender people, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy issued a brief statement about the situation.

"The NFL embraces inclusiveness," McCarthy said in an email to Ileana Najarro of the Houston Chronicle. "We want all fans to feel welcomed at our events, and NFL policies prohibit discrimination based on age, gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, or any other improper standard."

Najarro also noted McCarthy deemed the measure "discriminatory or inconsistent with our values" and could potentially discourage the NFL from holding future Super Bowls in the state.

The proposed legislation is not dissimilar from North Carolina's House Bill 2 that was introduced last year to reverse an ordinance by taking away rights from gay or transgender people.

As a result of North Carolina's law, several sports organizations moved events away from the state, including the NBA All-Star Game and seven NCAA championship events.

Houston's NRG Stadium served as host for Super Bowl 51 last Sunday. The league currently has the next four Super Bowl sites scheduled to take place in Minnesota, Georgia, Florida and California.