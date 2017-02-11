NFL Mock Draft 2017: 1st-Round Projections for Most Exalted Prospects

Myles Garrett of Texas A&M could be the top pick in this year's NFL Draft. Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The NFL draft is the primary tool teams use to build strength and consistency.

Teams can pick up free agents who can play a key role, but that practice usually works best for teams that have drafted well and taught their young players the finer points of the game. Teams almost never build through free agency and fill needs with the draft.

While the draft is still a little way off, teams are studying players and figuring out who fits best in their systems. By the time the NFL draft begins on April 27 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, there will be a number of exalted prospects who are likely to be drafted in the top 10 of the first round.

Defensive end Myles Garrett of Texas A&M looks like an impact player and the possible No. 1 pick in the draft. While the Cleveland Browns have a need at the quarterback position and could decide to go after Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina, Deshaun Watson of Clemson or Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer, Garrett has can't-miss ability.

Garrett is 6'5" and 270 pounds, and he is a powerful force every time he steps onto the football field. Unlike most pass-rushing prospects, Garrett is just as strong against the run as he is when it comes to putting pressure on the passer. He has excellent instincts and knows when to look for the run and when to pin his ears back and come flying around the corner after the quarterback.

2017 NFL Mock Draft Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jamal Adams, S, LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (via Rams) Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 6 New York Jets O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 7 Los Angeles Chargers Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 8 Carolina Panthers Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 9 Cincinnati Bengals Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 11 New Orleans Saints Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 12 Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 13 Arizona Cardinals Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 14 Indianapolis Colts Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings) Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan 16 Baltimore Ravens Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA 17 Washington Redskins Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 18 Tennessee Titans Tim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Desmond King, CB, Iowa 20 Denver Broncos John Ross WR, Washington 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 23 New York Giants Caleb Brantley, DL, Florida 24 Oakland Raiders Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 25 Houston Texans Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt 26 Seattle Seahawks Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 27 Kansas City Chiefs Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 28 Dallas Cowboys Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 29 Green Bay Packers Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Haason Reddick, LB, Temple 31 Atlanta Falcons T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin 32 New England Patriots Carl Lawson, LB, Auburn Silverman predictions

Garrett may be just a tad better than Alabama's Jonathan Allen, who has had a brilliant career with the Crimson Tide. Allen is a 6'3", 291-pound force who can destroy opposing blockers, and that allows him to close down the running game. He is also a solid pass-rusher, but his great strength early on in his NFL career should be his ability to play the run.

Those two defensive ends should be able to jump in and contribute at a high level right away, but as the NFL draft gets closer, there will be greater focus on the quarterbacks.

Trubisky appears to have excellent skills that will be of great use when he establishes himself as a starter, but that may not be a given any time soon. Trubisky had a brilliant 2016 season in which he completed 304 of 447 passes for 3,748 yards with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. However, he did not start in his previous seasons, and his experience is clearly limited.

Trubisky will have his share of supporters, and so will Watson, who led the Tigers to back-to-back appearances in the national championship game. Clemson pushed Alabama hard in the 2015 season finale, and the Tigers bounced back by coming up with the victory in the title game.

Deshaun Watson Chris O'Meara/Associated Press/Associated Press

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been Watson's biggest supporter, and that's not a surprise considering the leadership and production that has marked Watson's run with Clemson. He believes the Browns should take Watson with the No. 1 draft pick.

"If they pass on Deshaun Watson, they are passing on Michael Jordan," Swinney said, according to John Talty of Al.com. "I'm just telling you. I don't know what the heck I'm talking about, I'm just an old funky college coach. Deshaun Watson is the best by a long shot."

Watson has been somewhat scatter-armed during the last two years with 30 interceptions, and that's a concern for any team that wants to draft him. He has also thrown 76 touchdown passes over that same time frame.

Watson's skills and leadership ability make him a rare prospect. The right quarterback coach could help him correct some of his inaccuracies and turn him into a championship-level passer.

Kizer has the strongest arm of the three quarterbacks, but he has lacked consistency throughout his career with the Fighting Irish and must also demonstrate that he has the maturity to serve as a consistent leader at the next level.

Dalvin Cook Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Running back Dalvin Cook of Florida State also is an elite talent. Ezekiel Elliott was a brilliant selection by the Dallas Cowboys with the fourth pick in last year's draft, and that has improved the value of the running back position. Some scouts may opt for Leonard Fournette of Louisiana State, but Cook's resiliency and relentless approach should allow him to climb the ladder as the draft approaches.

The Crimson Tide regularly has a slew of elite athletes who are among the most sought-after first-round choices. In addition to Allen, tight end O.J. Howard could also fit that bill.

Howard has rare talent for the position, and he is also a hard worker who regularly plays his best football in the biggest games. Howard caught 45 passes for 595 yards and three touchdowns in 2016, and he is a mountain of a man at 6'6" and 249 pounds. He appears to have the tools to be a game-breaking player at the next level.