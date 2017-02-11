    NFL DraftDownload App

    NFL Mock Draft 2017: 1st-Round Projections for Most Exalted Prospects

    Myles Garrett of Texas A&M could be the top pick in this year's NFL Draft.
    Myles Garrett of Texas A&M could be the top pick in this year's NFL Draft.Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press
    Steve SilvermanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2017

    The NFL draft is the primary tool teams use to build strength and consistency.

    Teams can pick up free agents who can play a key role, but that practice usually works best for teams that have drafted well and taught their young players the finer points of the game. Teams almost never build through free agency and fill needs with the draft.

    While the draft is still a little way off, teams are studying players and figuring out who fits best in their systems. By the time the NFL draft begins on April 27 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, there will be a number of exalted prospects who are likely to be drafted in the top 10 of the first round.

    Defensive end Myles Garrett of Texas A&M looks like an impact player and the possible No. 1 pick in the draft. While the Cleveland Browns have a need at the quarterback position and could decide to go after Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina, Deshaun Watson of Clemson or Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer, Garrett has can't-miss ability.

    Garrett is 6'5" and 270 pounds, and he is a powerful force every time he steps onto the football field. Unlike most pass-rushing prospects, Garrett is just as strong against the run as he is when it comes to putting pressure on the passer. He has excellent instincts and knows when to look for the run and when to pin his ears back and come flying around the corner after the quarterback.

    2017 NFL Mock Draft
    PickTeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    3Chicago BearsDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    4Jacksonville JaguarsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    5Tennessee Titans (via Rams)Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    6New York JetsO.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    7Los Angeles ChargersMike Williams, WR, Clemson
    8Carolina PanthersDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    9Cincinnati BengalsCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    10Buffalo BillsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    11New Orleans SaintsSolomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
    12Cleveland Browns (via Eagles)Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    13Arizona CardinalsMarshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    14Indianapolis ColtsLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    15Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings)Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
    16Baltimore RavensTakkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
    17Washington RedskinsMalik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
    18Tennessee TitansTim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersDesmond King, CB, Iowa
    20Denver BroncosJohn Ross WR, Washington
    21Detroit LionsTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    22Miami DolphinsTeez Tabor, CB, Florida
    23New York GiantsCaleb Brantley, DL, Florida
    24Oakland RaidersMarlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
    25Houston TexansZach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
    26Seattle SeahawksMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    27Kansas City ChiefsRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    28Dallas CowboysCorey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    29Green Bay PackersRaekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
    30Pittsburgh SteelersHaason Reddick, LB, Temple
    31Atlanta FalconsT.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin
    32New England PatriotsCarl Lawson, LB, Auburn
    Garrett may be just a tad better than Alabama's Jonathan Allen, who has had a brilliant career with the Crimson Tide. Allen is a 6'3", 291-pound force who can destroy opposing blockers, and that allows him to close down the running game. He is also a solid pass-rusher, but his great strength early on in his NFL career should be his ability to play the run.

    Those two defensive ends should be able to jump in and contribute at a high level right away, but as the NFL draft gets closer, there will be greater focus on the quarterbacks.

    Trubisky appears to have excellent skills that will be of great use when he establishes himself as a starter, but that may not be a given any time soon. Trubisky had a brilliant 2016 season in which he completed 304 of 447 passes for 3,748 yards with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. However, he did not start in his previous seasons, and his experience is clearly limited.

    Trubisky will have his share of supporters, and so will Watson, who led the Tigers to back-to-back appearances in the national championship game. Clemson pushed Alabama hard in the 2015 season finale, and the Tigers bounced back by coming up with the victory in the title game.

    Deshaun Watson
    Deshaun WatsonChris O'Meara/Associated Press/Associated Press

    Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been Watson's biggest supporter, and that's not a surprise considering the leadership and production that has marked Watson's run with Clemson. He believes the Browns should take Watson with the No. 1 draft pick.

    "If they pass on Deshaun Watson, they are passing on Michael Jordan," Swinney said, according to John Talty of Al.com. "I'm just telling you. I don't know what the heck I'm talking about, I'm just an old funky college coach. Deshaun Watson is the best by a long shot."

    Watson has been somewhat scatter-armed during the last two years with 30 interceptions, and that's a concern for any team that wants to draft him. He has also thrown 76 touchdown passes over that same time frame.

    Watson's skills and leadership ability make him a rare prospect. The right quarterback coach could help him correct some of his inaccuracies and turn him into a championship-level passer.

    Kizer has the strongest arm of the three quarterbacks, but he has lacked consistency throughout his career with the Fighting Irish and must also demonstrate that he has the maturity to serve as a consistent leader at the next level.

    Dalvin Cook
    Dalvin CookLynne Sladky/Associated Press

    Running back Dalvin Cook of Florida State also is an elite talent. Ezekiel Elliott was a brilliant selection by the Dallas Cowboys with the fourth pick in last year's draft, and that has improved the value of the running back position. Some scouts may opt for Leonard Fournette of Louisiana State, but Cook's resiliency and relentless approach should allow him to climb the ladder as the draft approaches.

    The Crimson Tide regularly has a slew of elite athletes who are among the most sought-after first-round choices. In addition to Allen, tight end O.J. Howard could also fit that bill.

    Howard has rare talent for the position, and he is also a hard worker who regularly plays his best football in the biggest games. Howard caught 45 passes for 595 yards and three touchdowns in 2016, and he is a mountain of a man at 6'6" and 249 pounds. He appears to have the tools to be a game-breaking player at the next level.

