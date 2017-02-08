MLB Spring Training 2017: 6 Big Names Who Might Be Cut This Spring

1 of 7

Outfielder Josh Hamilton / Matt Brown/Getty Images

Spring training is all about hope. Every team is a contender. Every player is in the best shape of his life. Baseball! Hooray!

Eventually, however, reality sets in, and tough decisions must be made. Rosters get trimmed, which means, inevitably, demotions and cuts.

In some cases, it's young players who head to the minors for more seasoning. In others, it's veterans on the downslope who can't hack it anymore.

Let's focus on the latter category, gloomy as it is, and look at six (relatively) big-name players who will have to fight their way onto a 25-man roster with strong showings in the Cactus and Grapefruit leagues.

Obviously, none of these guys are current MLB stars, but two are former MVPs, and one is among the best closers of his era. All have name recognition and impressive resumes.

Unfortunately, that alone won't be enough.