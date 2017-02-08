Ranking MLB's Most Dominant 1-2 Pitching Duos Entering 2017

2 of 12

Seattle Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez. Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Justin Verlander/Michael Fulmer, Detroit Tigers

Justin Verlander came within a few inexplicable votes of winning the 2016 American League Cy Young Award, and Michael Fulmer took home AL Rookie of the Year honors.

A case can be made for including them on this list, but scroll through the top 10 and tell me who you would bump.

Felix Hernandez/Hisashi Iwakuma, Seattle Mariners

It's tough to leave any rotation featuring Felix Hernandez on the outside looking in. But King Felix posted a career-worst 3.82 ERA while battling injuries and velocity decline in 2016. Add Hisashi Iwakuma's 4.12 ERA, and you're looking at a once-formidable twosome who could be on the downslope.

Masahiro Tanaka/CC Sabathia, New York Yankees

Masahiro Tanaka is coming off his best season on American soil after posting a 3.07 ERA in 199.2 innings. Veteran lefty and former Cy Young Award winner CC Sabathia backed Tanaka with his strongest campaign since 2012, as he put up a 3.91 ERA in 179.2 innings.

Sabathia's numbers don't quite rate in the upper tier, however, and the creaky 36-year-old is an injury away from oblivion.