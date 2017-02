Projecting All 30 MLB Teams' Next Big Thing

1 of 31

Alex Bregman is ready to breakout in a big way for the Houston Astros. Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

Regardless of whether a team is a perennial World Series contender, a fringe playoff team or a cellar-dweller, there is always at least some reason for excitement looking ahead to the future.

With that in mind, we set out to find the "next big thing" on each MLB roster.

In some cases, it was a top prospect on the cusp of making a significant impact at the MLB level.

In others, it was a young player with a few MLB seasons under his belt who has yet to truly break out and establish himself as an MLB star.

For the sake of clarity, here were our stipulations for inclusion: