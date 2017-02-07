Projecting All 30 MLB Teams' Next Big Thing

1 of 31

Alex Bregman is ready to breakout in a big way for the Houston Astros. Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

Regardless of whether a team is a perennial World Series contender, a fringe playoff team or a cellar-dweller, there is always at least some reason for excitement looking ahead to the future.

With that in mind, we set out to find the "next big thing" on each MLB roster.

In some cases, it was a top prospect on the cusp of making a significant impact at the MLB level.

In others, it was a young player with a few MLB seasons under his belt who has yet to truly break out and establish himself as an MLB star.

For the sake of clarity, here were our stipulations for inclusion:

Under 27 Years Old: A player's age-27 season is often when they break out, so inclusion here was capped at players who will be 27 or younger in 2017. It's fair to say the odds of becoming the next big thing start to drop considerably after that.

Zero 2.0+ WAR Seasons: Baseball-Reference.com identifies a WAR of 2.0 or better as being MLB starter caliber. So it stands to reason that anyone who has yet to post a WAR above 2.0 has yet to truly establish themselves at the MLB level.

Another way to look at this might be to ask the question: Who has the best chance of being a first-time All-Star on each MLB roster among players who are still on the upswing of their career? (Sorry, Rich Hill)

Hopefully that criteria makes things clear as we seek out each MLB team's next big thing.