Puppy Bowl XIII 2017: Recap, MVP, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

After getting blown out in consecutive years, Team Fluff turned the tables in Sunday's Puppy Bowl XIII with a 93-38 victory over Team Ruff.

Team Fluff was led by 17-week-old poodle mix Rory, who set the tone with three touchdowns in the first quarter and took home Most Valuable Pup honors in a game that saw Fluff set a new scoring record.

Animal Planet tweeted a photo with the MVP pictured in the center:

Cocker spaniel-bichon frise mix Nikita added three touchdowns and a field goal for Team Fluff en route to securing the prestigious Lombarki Trophy.

Paul Reindl of The Mighty 1090 in San Diego shared a look at the Lombarki Trophy, which was an ideal prize for the victorious pups:

While the on-field action was the main focus Sunday, there is no question that the stars came out to support the four-legged athletes.

United States women's national soccer team stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris were among those in attendance:

The WNBA's Washington Mystics also shared a photo of the newly acquired Elena Delle Donne and softball legend Jennie Finch:

Even celebrities of the canine variety showed up, such as Ella Bean The Dog, courtesy of Animal Planet:

Team Fluff got off to a red-hot start Sunday by building a big lead in the first quarter that it would never relinquish.

Rory was primarily responsible for that, and Chris Vernon of The Ringer had no doubt that he would be recognized for his dominance:

Although he didn't get himself in the MVP conversation, Alexander Hamilpup was a major contributor to Team Fluff's success as well.

On top of that, he likely picked up plenty of fans with his antics, as Animal Planet shared:

Despite being their namesake, the Puppy Bowl wasn't entirely about dogs.

There were chinchilla and owl mascots, bunny and guinea pig cheerleaders, and even a bird named Meep handling social media.

In addition, there was an entertaining kitten halftime show capped by a stirring performance from the Chicago Rock Cats:

Team Fluff had a big lead to start the second half and continued to build upon it for the remainder of the game.

By the time the action reached its conclusion, Team Fluff had left no doubt that it deserved to win the 13th edition of the Puppy Bowl.

As actor Wil Wheaton pointed out, however, the cuteness displayed by all of the puppies involved meant there were plenty more winners:

All of the dogs involved in the Puppy Bowl are rescues, and it was revealed at the conclusion of the broadcast that many of them have already been adopted.

While the Puppy Bowl is great in terms of watching adorable animals run around and play, it helps spread a more important message.

The puppies captured plenty of hearts Sunday, and with Animal Planet stressing the importance of adoption, those who have yet to find a forever home may not have to wait much longer.

All puppy information courtesy of Animal Planet.