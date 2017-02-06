Super Bowl Commercials 2017: List of Best Ads and Video Highlights

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Paul Kasabian

The best Super Bowl LI commercials did not disappoint this year, as a good mix of hilarious and poignant ads filled the airwaves.

Of course, some were terrible, but we're here to discuss the best.

Whether those commercials are worth the $5 million price tag for 30 seconds of airtime is up for debate, but fans don't have to worry about that.

Here's a look at the top six Super Bowl commercials.

Budweiser

Regardless of your take on President Donald Trump's recent policies (Budweiser makes its stance pretty clear here), this ad strikes a chord for anyone whose immediate family members struggled to make it in America.

Buick

I conducted an incredibly unscientific poll at the Super Bowl party I attended, and this was voted the funniest commercial. It was the only one where the entire room laughed (especially at the part where Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton fires a rocket touchdown pass to the kid in the end zone).

The NFL should take notes. Instead of the Pro Bowl next year, which features a bunch of athletes who don't want to be there barely trying (rightfully so, because all All-Star games are pointless), let's see kids take on real pro athletes in competitions.

Or at least mascots. It's pretty funny.

Mercedes-Benz

The Academy Award-winning Coen brothers, most famous for directing No Country For Old Men, The Big Lebowski, Fargo and other great films, directed this commercial, and it doesn't disappoint.

The song here ("Born To Be Wild" by Steppenwolf) also plays during the opening of the film Easy Rider, which actor Peter Fonda (who makes an appearance in the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster at the end of this ad) starred in with Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson.

In that film, Fonda rides a chopper on the open road, so everything comes full circle.

Mr. Clean

I'm not ashamed to admit that I've seen this ad almost 10 times in 24 hours. It's weird but hilarious.

As funny as it is seeing Mr. Clean suddenly morph into a sex symbol, the best part was when he turns into some random guy oblivious to what is going on at the end.

NFL

Realizing that using kids in commercials will be a hit 99.9 percent of the time (unless you're Nationwide), the NFL followed up its Super Bowl Babies ad from last year and delivered a second hit with Super Bowl baby legends.

Baby Mike Ditka wins the gold medal, with Baby Tom Landry a close second.

Skittles

I conducted a second incredibly unscientific poll at the Super Bowl party I attended, and people either thought this commercial was funny or really weird, with no middle ground.

I give the edge to funny, given the buildup and mini surprises throughout the ad, from the daughter catching the Skittles to the parents to grandma to the cop and robber to a creature that looks a lot like the gopher from Caddyshack.