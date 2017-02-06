MLB Predictions 2017: Projecting the Final Standings

2 of 7

Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts will lead a high-powered Boston offense. Rob Carr/Getty Images

Projected Final Standings

Team Record W Total +/- Boston Red Sox 97-65 +4 Toronto Blue Jays 86-76 -3 Baltimore Orioles 83-79 -6 New York Yankees 81-81 -3 Tampa Bay Rays 70-92 +2

Overview

Over the past five seasons, the Red Sox have two AL East titles and three last-place finishes to their credit.

With an impressive young offensive core and a starting rotation that features a trio of aces in David Price, Rick Porcello and newcomer Chris Sale, that trend could continue with the franchise's first back-to-back division titles since 1915 and 1916.

Replacing the presence that David Ortiz provided in the middle of the lineup and bridging the gap to setup man Tyler Thornburg and closer Craig Kimbrel in the bullpen appear to be the biggest areas of concern.

Despite the clear downgrade from Edwin Encarnacion to Kendrys Morales, the Blue Jays still have a dangerous lineup that will be backing one of the best pitching staffs in the American League.

The starting rotation that paced the AL in ERA a year ago (3.64) returns intact, aside from Francisco Liriano stepping into a regular starting role in place of departed veteran R.A. Dickey. The bullpen has finally been addressed as well with the late-offseason additions of J.P. Howell and Joe Smith, per Roster Resource.

Can the Orioles sneak into the postseason once again with a starting rotation that features Ubaldo Jimenez and Wade Miley at the back end and little in the way of organizational depth if those two falter?

They'll hit plenty of home runs after bringing back Mark Trumbo for cheaper than expected, and the young duo of Kevin Gausman and Dylan Bundy is capable of another step forward. Other teams have undoubtedly done more to improve, though.

It will be all about trusting the process for Yankees fans as the team faces potentially missing the postseason for the fourth time in five years.



It's hard to see them legitimately contending with a starting rotation that features Masahiro Tanaka, Michael Pineda and a ton of question marks. They'll be fun to watch, though.

It's not out of the question to think the Rays' starting rotation could actually be improved, even with Matt Moore and Drew Smyly both traded since July.

A bounce-back year from Chris Archer, a healthy season from Alex Cobb and a step forward from Blake Snell could give them a formidable staff. They still appear to be a notch or two below the rest of the division, though.