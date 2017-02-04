    NFL DraftDownload App

    NFL Mock Draft 2017: Complete 1st-Round Predictions Before NFL Honors

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after throwing a 2-yard game-winning touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game 35-31 at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
    Maurice MotonFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2017

    The NFL Honors ceremony will take place on Saturday, but the chatter surrounding quarterback-needy teams and top prospects of the 2017 NFL draft continued throughout the week. 

    The San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns find themselves entrenched in the juicier stories due to their uncertainties at the quarterback position. 

    According to ESPN Insiders Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, quarterback Colin Kaepernick will opt out of his contract with the 49ers and hit the free-agent market in March. As a result, new general manager John Lynch will have his eye on a veteran quarterback on the move or a rookie in April.

    What’s the latest on teams interested in the top passers and prospects of the 2017 draft?

    NFL Mock Draft—Round 1
    PickTeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    3Chicago BearsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    4Jacksonville JaguarsJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    5Tennessee Titans (via Rams)Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
    6New York JetsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    7Los Angeles ChargersMalik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
    8Carolina PanthersCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    9Cincinnati BengalsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    10Buffalo BillsMike Williams, WR, Clemson
    11New Orleans SaintsZach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
    12Cleveland Browns (via Eagles)Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson
    13Arizona CardinalsRaekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
    14Indianapolis ColtsMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    15Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings)Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    16Baltimore RavensCaleb Brantley, DL, Florida
    17Washington RedskinsJohn Ross WR, Washington
    18Tennessee TitansCorey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    20Denver BroncosRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    21Detroit LionsTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    22Miami DolphinsMarlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
    23New York GiantsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    24Oakland RaidersTakkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
    25Houston TexansJarrad Davis, LB, Florida
    26Seattle SeahawksSidney Jones, CB, Washington
    27Kansas City ChiefsMarshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    28Dallas CowboysDesmond King, CB, Iowa
    29Green Bay PackersT.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin
    30Pittsburgh SteelersRyan Anderson, LB, Alabama
    31Atlanta FalconsTim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama
    32New England PatriotsHaason Reddick, LB, Temple
    NFL.com

     

    Will Deshaun Watson Lead Arizona Cardinals’ Future?

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after throwing a 24-yard touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Ra
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    As quarterback Carson Palmer contemplates returning to the field in the upcoming season, the Arizona Cardinals have begun their search for his successor. It’s worth mentioning, on FS1’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd, head coach Bruce Arians feels Palmer will return for another season in the desert:

    ESPN’s Jim Trotter already reported the quarterback’s top target, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, will return for the final year of his contract:

    It’s feasible to expect the Palmer-Fitzgerald duo to put forth one more effort to topple the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West while it’s a two-team race. Nonetheless, the Cardinals have a talented roster as presently constructed and may look to secure their future quarterback in the first round on April 27. 

    According to CBSSports.com reporter Jason La Canfora, Arizona's interest in Deshaun Watson could lead to a trade up for the Clemson quarterback:

    “If Carson Palmer retires, Romo could be an option in Arizona, and sources said the Cardinals are very high on Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and could be prepared to trade up to land him this spring.”

    In 2015, the Cardinals won the division with a similar roster to what’s present. However, inconsistent play at quarterback and a significant drop off behind Fitzgerald at wide receiver hurt their playoff bid.

    Arizona will double down with its current offense and likely add pieces to the front seven for a win-now push. Nonetheless, allowing Watson to develop for a year behind Palmer, assuming he returns, would be a strategic move for the post-Palmer era. 

         

    Mitch Trubisky Won’t Slip Past No. 12

    CHAPEL HILL, NC - NOVEMBER 05: Mitch Trubisky #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the game at Kenan Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Imag
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    In La Canfora’s report above, he pinpoints the Browns and Jets as potential suitors for North Carolina passer Mitch Trubisky:

    "The Browns have stockpiled draft picks (again) and will explore multiple quarterback options, and they and the Jets are highly intrigued by North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Mitch Trubisky, as we first reported months ago," said La Canfora.

    Unlike New York, Cleveland seems more like a complete rebuild from the ground up. Therefore, the Browns would more likely skip over older veteran quarterbacks to inquire about the New England Patriots 25-year-old quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo. However, if Cleveland wants to find a potential franchise signal-caller without giving up multiple high draft picks, Trubisky becomes a viable option.

    The Jets have several veteran pieces on the roster and should inquire about a seasoned quarterback who can help the team win games sooner rather than later. Though, it would be foolish to pass on a talented prospect at the position with the No. 6 pick. Neither Bryce Petty nor Christian Hackenberg showed enough to cement their place as the starter under center. 

    Gang Green could change directions, gear the roster toward the youth and save millions by axing veteran contracts. If so, one year of Petty or Hackenberg with Trubisky learning on the fly creates a wide-open competition fit for the best passer to win the job.

    Several teams either need a quarterback or will need a new play-caller under center in another year. The Browns at No. 12 should be considered Trubisky’s floor in draft position.

         

    Carolina Panthers Must Select an Offensive Tackle at No. 8

    TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 12: Jalen Hurts #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts with Cam Robinson #74 after passing for a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kev
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Obviously, the Carolina Panthers don’t have a quarterback issue. Mr. GQ cover guy Cam Newton will lead the offense, but the front office must protect the face of the franchise.

    LSU running back Leonard Fournette became the trendy mock draft pick for the Panthers over the past few weeks. There’s concern about ball-carrier Jonathan Stewart’s durability going into his 10th season.

    However, right tackle Mike Remmers will become an unrestricted free agent in March, per spotrac.com. Last summer, left tackle Michael Oher signed a three-year, $21.6 million extension, but he suffered a concussion in September and has yet to fully recover, per Charlotte Observer reporter Joe Person:

    Oher has battled concussion symptoms for about four months, which isn’t a good sign at age 30 going on 31 in April. As is, the Panthers have a shaky offensive line. Even though he’s progressing, the Panthers must have an insurance policy for Oher or a replacement for Remmers on the right side to protect Newton and seal off defenders for the rushing offense on the edges.

    The Panthers can't pass on Alabama product Cam Robinson or Wisconsin prospect Ryan Ramczyk in an effort to strengthen the offensive line.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 