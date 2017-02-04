NFL Mock Draft 2017: Complete 1st-Round Predictions Before NFL Honors

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The NFL Honors ceremony will take place on Saturday, but the chatter surrounding quarterback-needy teams and top prospects of the 2017 NFL draft continued throughout the week.

The San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns find themselves entrenched in the juicier stories due to their uncertainties at the quarterback position.

According to ESPN Insiders Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, quarterback Colin Kaepernick will opt out of his contract with the 49ers and hit the free-agent market in March. As a result, new general manager John Lynch will have his eye on a veteran quarterback on the move or a rookie in April.

What’s the latest on teams interested in the top passers and prospects of the 2017 draft?

NFL Mock Draft—Round 1 Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (via Rams) Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 6 New York Jets Jamal Adams, S, LSU 7 Los Angeles Chargers Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 8 Carolina Panthers Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 9 Cincinnati Bengals Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 11 New Orleans Saints Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt 12 Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson 13 Arizona Cardinals Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State 14 Indianapolis Colts Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings) Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 16 Baltimore Ravens Caleb Brantley, DL, Florida 17 Washington Redskins John Ross WR, Washington 18 Tennessee Titans Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 23 New York Giants Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 24 Oakland Raiders Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA 25 Houston Texans Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida 26 Seattle Seahawks Sidney Jones, CB, Washington 27 Kansas City Chiefs Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 28 Dallas Cowboys Desmond King, CB, Iowa 29 Green Bay Packers T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama 31 Atlanta Falcons Tim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama 32 New England Patriots Haason Reddick, LB, Temple NFL.com

Will Deshaun Watson Lead Arizona Cardinals’ Future?

As quarterback Carson Palmer contemplates returning to the field in the upcoming season, the Arizona Cardinals have begun their search for his successor. It’s worth mentioning, on FS1’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd, head coach Bruce Arians feels Palmer will return for another season in the desert:

ESPN’s Jim Trotter already reported the quarterback’s top target, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, will return for the final year of his contract:

It’s feasible to expect the Palmer-Fitzgerald duo to put forth one more effort to topple the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West while it’s a two-team race. Nonetheless, the Cardinals have a talented roster as presently constructed and may look to secure their future quarterback in the first round on April 27.

According to CBSSports.com reporter Jason La Canfora, Arizona's interest in Deshaun Watson could lead to a trade up for the Clemson quarterback:

“If Carson Palmer retires, Romo could be an option in Arizona, and sources said the Cardinals are very high on Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and could be prepared to trade up to land him this spring.”

In 2015, the Cardinals won the division with a similar roster to what’s present. However, inconsistent play at quarterback and a significant drop off behind Fitzgerald at wide receiver hurt their playoff bid.

Arizona will double down with its current offense and likely add pieces to the front seven for a win-now push. Nonetheless, allowing Watson to develop for a year behind Palmer, assuming he returns, would be a strategic move for the post-Palmer era.

Mitch Trubisky Won’t Slip Past No. 12

In La Canfora’s report above, he pinpoints the Browns and Jets as potential suitors for North Carolina passer Mitch Trubisky:

"The Browns have stockpiled draft picks (again) and will explore multiple quarterback options, and they and the Jets are highly intrigued by North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Mitch Trubisky, as we first reported months ago," said La Canfora.

Unlike New York, Cleveland seems more like a complete rebuild from the ground up. Therefore, the Browns would more likely skip over older veteran quarterbacks to inquire about the New England Patriots 25-year-old quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo. However, if Cleveland wants to find a potential franchise signal-caller without giving up multiple high draft picks, Trubisky becomes a viable option.

The Jets have several veteran pieces on the roster and should inquire about a seasoned quarterback who can help the team win games sooner rather than later. Though, it would be foolish to pass on a talented prospect at the position with the No. 6 pick. Neither Bryce Petty nor Christian Hackenberg showed enough to cement their place as the starter under center.

Gang Green could change directions, gear the roster toward the youth and save millions by axing veteran contracts. If so, one year of Petty or Hackenberg with Trubisky learning on the fly creates a wide-open competition fit for the best passer to win the job.

Several teams either need a quarterback or will need a new play-caller under center in another year. The Browns at No. 12 should be considered Trubisky’s floor in draft position.

Carolina Panthers Must Select an Offensive Tackle at No. 8

Obviously, the Carolina Panthers don’t have a quarterback issue. Mr. GQ cover guy Cam Newton will lead the offense, but the front office must protect the face of the franchise.

LSU running back Leonard Fournette became the trendy mock draft pick for the Panthers over the past few weeks. There’s concern about ball-carrier Jonathan Stewart’s durability going into his 10th season.

However, right tackle Mike Remmers will become an unrestricted free agent in March, per spotrac.com. Last summer, left tackle Michael Oher signed a three-year, $21.6 million extension, but he suffered a concussion in September and has yet to fully recover, per Charlotte Observer reporter Joe Person:

Oher has battled concussion symptoms for about four months, which isn’t a good sign at age 30 going on 31 in April. As is, the Panthers have a shaky offensive line. Even though he’s progressing, the Panthers must have an insurance policy for Oher or a replacement for Remmers on the right side to protect Newton and seal off defenders for the rushing offense on the edges.

The Panthers can't pass on Alabama product Cam Robinson or Wisconsin prospect Ryan Ramczyk in an effort to strengthen the offensive line.