Pro Football Hall of Fame 2017: Complete List of NFL Inductees to Canton

Kent Horner/Getty Images

As part of the NFL's annual celebration leading up to the Super Bowl, the seven members of the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class were announced Saturday, per Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com.



Running back LaDainian Tomlinson leads the pack of inductees. He will be joined in Canton, Ohio, by running back Terrell Davis, quarterback Kurt Warner, defensive end Jason Taylor, kicker Morten Andersen, safety Kenny Easley and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The Hall of Fame selection committee chose from a list of 15 finalists on the modern-era ballot. Candidates for induction had to receive 80 percent of the vote from the selection committee, which met in a secret room Saturday.

The 2017 Hall of Fame class will be enshrined during a ceremony on Saturday, August 5. Here's a closer look at the legendary figures who will be inducted.