MLB Trade Ideas Based on Offseason Week 14 News, Rumors and Speculation

2 of 4

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Braves Get: INF Jurickson Profar

Rangers Get: LHP Sean Newcomb

Rumor/Speculation

With Elvis Andrus, Rougned Odor and Adrian Beltre ahead of him on the Texas Rangers' infield depth chart, Jurickson Profar has been a man without a position for some time now. That's turned him into a living, breathing trade rumor. According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the Tampa Bay Rays are only the latest to check in on Profar.

Why It Makes Sense for Atlanta

In adding Matt Kemp, Bartolo Colon, R.A. Dickey, Sean Rodriguez and Kurt Suzuki in recent months, the Atlanta Braves have positioned themselves for a step forward in 2017. Maybe they won't contend, but they should at least be better. And in the comfort of a new ballpark, to boot.

However, they could use some talent and upside at third base and/or second base, where Adonis Garcia and Jace Peterson are slated alongside franchise cornerstones Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman.

As a former No. 1 prospect who's still only 23 with three years of club control left, Profar fits the bill.

Grant wrote that the Rangers may be most likely to flip Profar for a minor league pitching prospect. The Braves have a ton of those, and Sean Newcomb is among the most expendable.

Why It Makes Sense for Texas

If Profar looks expendable now, he'll be even more so once the Rangers finally finish their free-agent dance with Mike Napoli. At that point, he would serve them better as a trade chip than as a utility man.

After all, Grant's not wrong about the club's shortage of minor league pitching depth. What's more, the Rangers are also short on MLB-ready talent in general.

As ESPN.com's Keith Law wrote in ranking their farm system at No. 15 in the league, "The Rangers aren’t likely to get much, if any, big league help from the system in the next two seasons."

Newcomb should be ready for Triple-A in what will be his age-24 season in 2017. That would put him on the doorstep of the majors. And while his control needs work, he already has the stuff to emerge as a contributor in the back end of the Rangers rotation.