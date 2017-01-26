Ranking the Top Prospect for All 30 MLB Teams Entering 2017

1 of 31

Alex Reyes enters the 2017 season as baseball's top pitching prospect. Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

As we get ready for the start of spring training in less than a month, now is the time that top-prospect lists are unveiled around the baseball world.

Prospects are generally ranked on a team-by-team basis to show how each farm system stacks up and then on a league-wide basis to give an idea of how the top young players in the minor leagues compare as they make their way toward the majors.

However, we're going to do something a little different here.

We've taken the No. 1 prospect for each MLB team and ranked them 1-30, as we compare the cream of the crop from each farm system around the league.

Note: All prospect rankings cited in the following article are in reference to the 2016 Baseball America Prospect Handbook, unless otherwise noted.

