Erin Andrews Reveals Cervical Cancer Surgery in MMQB Exclusive

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Fox NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews revealed in an MMQB exclusive Tuesday that she underwent surgery to treat cervical cancer in October.

According to Emily Kaplan of MMQB, the 38-year-old broadcasting veteran was notified of the cancer diagnosis the day before covering a Week 3 game between the New York Giants and Washington Redskins during the 2016 regular season.

Andrews underwent surgery on October 11 and didn't initially notify colleagues of her condition.

Despite the surgery, she managed to be on the sidelines for Fox's featured game the following week as well: "Should I have been standing for a full game five days after surgery? Let's just say the doctor didn't recommend that. But just as I felt during my trial, sports were my escape. I needed to be with my crew."

Andrews continued to work in the weeks following her surgery and received positive news on Nov. 17, as she was informed that the surgery was a success and that she would not have to undergo radiation or chemotherapy.

The former ESPN personality is scheduled to serve in her role as Fox's primary sideline reporter on Feb. 5 when the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at Houston's NRG Stadium.