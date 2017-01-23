Pro Bowl Roster 2017: Full List of Super Bowl 51 and Injury Replacements

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The 2017 Pro Bowl will feature a lot of replacements who weren't on the initial roster that was released Dec. 20.

Not only will all players from the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons drop out so they can prepare for the Super Bowl, but a handful of other big names will also miss out because of injuries.

Here are the latest replacements from around the NFL:

Pro Bowl Replacements NFC New Player Pos. Replaced Player Kirk Cousins (Redskins) QB Matt Ryan (Falcons) Dez Bryant (Cowboys) WR Julio Jones (Falcons) Doug Baldwin (Seahawks) WR Larry Fitzgerald (Cardinals) Darren Sproles (Eagles) RB Devonta Freeman (Falcons) Jason Kelce (Eagles) C Alex Mack (Falcons) Josh Sitton (Bears) OG T.J. Lang (Packers) David Bakhtiari (Packers) OT Jason Peters (Eagles) Anthony Barr (Vikings) LB Vic Beasley (Falcons Matt Prater (Lions) K Matt Bryant (Facons AFC New Player Pos. Replaced Player Andy Dalton (Bengals) QB Tom Brady (Patriots) Eric Weddle (Ravens) S Devin McCourty (Patriots) D.J. Alexander (Chiefs) ST Matt Slater (Patriots) Stephon Gilmore (Bills) CB To Be Announced Sources: Team Twitter Accounts and Websites

The new Pro Bowlers have been rewarded for excellent seasons, although there will likely be plenty of debate about the replacements chosen.

The biggest names on the list come at quarterback, with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton getting the honor of filling in for New England's Tom Brady. Per Chris Brown of the Buffalo Bills' official website, Tyrod Taylor was offered a spot but will not play because of his groin injury.

That left Dalton to earn his third Pro Bowl appearance despite finishing with a career-low 18 touchdown passes. His 91.8 quarterback rating was just the 15th-best in the NFL, per ESPN.com.

Kirk Cousins is another interesting addition as he looks for a long-term contract with the Washington Redskins. Bleacher Report's Jason Cole reported Monday the team could also trade the quarterback to either the San Francisco 49ers or Cleveland Browns:

Adding a Pro Bowl selection to his resume could change his outlook, or at least his price tag.

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman T.J. Lang will miss the game because of a hip injury, but he made sure to congratulate teammate David Bakhtiari:

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant earned a spot despite finishing second on his team in receiving yards (796) behind Cole Beasley (833). Bryant missed three games because of a knee injury, but his effort when he was on the field was enough to get him his third career appearance at the Pro Bowl.