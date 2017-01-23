    NFLDownload App

    Pro Bowl Roster 2017: Full List of Super Bowl 51 and Injury Replacements

    LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins passes the ball against the New York Giants in the second quarter at FedExField on January 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2017

    The 2017 Pro Bowl will feature a lot of replacements who weren't on the initial roster that was released Dec. 20.

    Not only will all players from the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons drop out so they can prepare for the Super Bowl, but a handful of other big names will also miss out because of injuries.

    Here are the latest replacements from around the NFL:

     

    Pro Bowl Replacements
    NFC
    New PlayerPos.Replaced Player
    Kirk Cousins (Redskins)QBMatt Ryan (Falcons)
    Dez Bryant (Cowboys)WRJulio Jones (Falcons)
    Doug Baldwin (Seahawks)WRLarry Fitzgerald (Cardinals)
    Darren Sproles (Eagles)RBDevonta Freeman (Falcons)
    Jason Kelce (Eagles)CAlex Mack (Falcons)
    Josh Sitton (Bears)OGT.J. Lang (Packers)
    David Bakhtiari (Packers)OTJason Peters (Eagles)
    Anthony Barr (Vikings)LBVic Beasley (Falcons
    Matt Prater (Lions)KMatt Bryant (Facons
    AFC
    New PlayerPos.Replaced Player
    Andy Dalton (Bengals)QBTom Brady (Patriots)
    Eric Weddle (Ravens)SDevin McCourty (Patriots)
    D.J. Alexander (Chiefs)STMatt Slater (Patriots)
    Stephon Gilmore (Bills)CBTo Be Announced
    Sources: Team Twitter Accounts and Websites

    The new Pro Bowlers have been rewarded for excellent seasons, although there will likely be plenty of debate about the replacements chosen.

    The biggest names on the list come at quarterback, with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton getting the honor of filling in for New England's Tom Brady. Per Chris Brown of the Buffalo Bills' official website, Tyrod Taylor was offered a spot but will not play because of his groin injury.

    That left Dalton to earn his third Pro Bowl appearance despite finishing with a career-low 18 touchdown passes. His 91.8 quarterback rating was just the 15th-best in the NFL, per ESPN.com.

    Kirk Cousins is another interesting addition as he looks for a long-term contract with the Washington Redskins. Bleacher Report's Jason Cole reported Monday the team could also trade the quarterback to either the San Francisco 49ers or Cleveland Browns:

    Adding a Pro Bowl selection to his resume could change his outlook, or at least his price tag.

    Green Bay Packers offensive lineman T.J. Lang will miss the game because of a hip injury, but he made sure to congratulate teammate David Bakhtiari:

    Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant earned a spot despite finishing second on his team in receiving yards (796) behind Cole Beasley (833). Bryant missed three games because of a knee injury, but his effort when he was on the field was enough to get him his third career appearance at the Pro Bowl.

