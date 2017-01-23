Super Bowl 2017: Patriots vs. Falcons Start Time, Odds Favorite and Predictions

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Paul Kasabian Correspondent I

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will kick off Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET in Houston's NRG Stadium. According to OddsShark, New England is a three-point favorite, with an over-under of 58.5 (as of Jan. 23, 10:30 a.m ET).

Below you'll find predictions for the game woven with some analysis from around the Internet.

1. Tom Brady Shines on the Super Bowl Stage

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady executed his offense perfectly on Sunday, throwing for 384 passing yards and three touchdown passes in a 36-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship.

Brady is 13-1 in the 14 games he has played this season, with his lone loss being a 31-24 setback to the Seattle Seahawks that went down to the last minute.

He has been so good this year that Pro Football Focus has given him a 99.5 grade (out of 100) this year. That's the best mark in the league (obviously) and six full points better than his 2007 campaign, when he threw for 50 touchdown passes for the 18-1 Patriots.

The Atlanta defense came to play on Sunday, holding quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to "only" 21 points. But they had the advantage of playing at home with an emotionally charged crowd in the last Falcons game at the Georgia Dome.

On a neutral field, give Brady and the Pats offense the edge.

2. Matt Ryan Does Well, Too

Per Football Outsiders, New England's adjusted sack rate is only 5.1 percent, which ranked in the bottom quarter of the league.

The Pats have the top-scoring defense in the league, but they don't get to the quarterback consistently. If their pass-rush problems continue into the Super Bowl, that's going to prove to be an issue against Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who destroyed the Packers secondary behind great protection from his offensive line in a 44-21 win.

Ryan has put up video game numbers this year: 45 touchdowns and only seven interceptions in 18 games (including playoffs). In his last six games, he's thrown for 18 scores and no picks.

Atlanta has only scored fewer than 23 points once all year, a 24-15 loss to Philadelphia midseason. Don't expect a score in the teens in two weeks.

3. The X-Factors: Dion Lewis and James White

According to Football Outsiders, the Falcons gave up more receiving yards (53.5) to running backs than any other team in the NFL.

That's not a good mix with the Patriots, as they have two running backs in Dion Lewis and James White who can create havoc catching passes out of the backfield.

Lewis (who has played 16 games with the Patriots over the course of two seasons and never lost once), caught 36 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns in just seven games last year. He isn't being targeted in the pass game as much this year, but he has still caught at least two passes in seven of the nine games he has played. He also had a touchdown catch against Houston in the divisional round.

In 18 games (including postseason), White has caught 64 passes for 578 yards and six touchdowns.

He's incredibly dangerous out of the backfield, as the Philadelphia Eagles learned last year when he caught 10 passes for 115 yards and a score against them. Those are No. 1 wide receiver numbers, not backup running back stats.

Lewis is seeing the field more often than White, who only has five touches, but don't be surprised if the latter gets his number called a few more times in a couple weeks.

The Patriots have a habit of making a new skill position player a star every week. Against Pittsburgh, it was wide receiver Chris Hogan. The week before, it was Lewis. White was that star against Cincinnati, scoring twice. Could it happen again?

4. Score: New England 31, Atlanta 24

Brady and Ryan will both fare well in Houston, but give the slight edge to the Patriots, who have (a) more postseason experience, (b) a better defense and (c) added motivation to accept the Lombardi Trophy from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after Deflategate.

Take the Pats minus the three points and the under.