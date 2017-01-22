    MLBDownload App

    Former MLB Player Andy Marte Dies at Age 33

    CLEVELAND - JULY 17: Andy Marte #25 of the Cleveland Indians runs the bases against the Detroit Tigers during the first game of a double-header at Progressive Field on July 17, 2010 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Tigers 4-3. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Mark Cunningham/Getty Images
    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    Former Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians and Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Andy Marte died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic on Sunday morning, according to J.M.G. Baseball and Vince Lara-Cinisomo of Baseball AmericaHe was 33.

    Both Cleveland and Arizona expressed their condolences on Twitter:

    The infielder, who largely played first and third base, was considered one of the brightest young prospects in the game, according to JJ Cooper of Baseball America. From 2002 to 2005, Baseball America considered him a top-15 prospect three times. He peaked at No. 9, per Lara-Cinisomo.

    While he never emerged as a star, he played in parts of seven MLB seasons, hitting .218 with 21 home runs and 99 RBI in 308 games. He played the majority of his career with Cleveland (2006-2010).

    His former manager, Manny Acta, honored him on Twitter:

    Former MLB pitcher and Marte's teammate Dontrelle Willis also remembered him fondly:

    Marte will be remembered for more than just his play on the diamond, as Anthony Castrovince of Sports on Earth noted:

    He was playing for Las Aguilas Cibaena this winter, as the team was in the midst of a run through the Dominican League playoffs.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 