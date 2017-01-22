Former MLB Player Andy Marte Dies at Age 33

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Former Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians and Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Andy Marte died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic on Sunday morning, according to J.M.G. Baseball and Vince Lara-Cinisomo of Baseball America. He was 33.

Both Cleveland and Arizona expressed their condolences on Twitter:

The infielder, who largely played first and third base, was considered one of the brightest young prospects in the game, according to JJ Cooper of Baseball America. From 2002 to 2005, Baseball America considered him a top-15 prospect three times. He peaked at No. 9, per Lara-Cinisomo.

While he never emerged as a star, he played in parts of seven MLB seasons, hitting .218 with 21 home runs and 99 RBI in 308 games. He played the majority of his career with Cleveland (2006-2010).

His former manager, Manny Acta, honored him on Twitter:

Former MLB pitcher and Marte's teammate Dontrelle Willis also remembered him fondly:

Marte will be remembered for more than just his play on the diamond, as Anthony Castrovince of Sports on Earth noted:

He was playing for Las Aguilas Cibaena this winter, as the team was in the midst of a run through the Dominican League playoffs.