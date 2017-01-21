NFL Draft 2017: Takeaways from the East-West Shrine Game

1 of 8

Joseph Garnett Jr./Getty Images

The first of two major college all-star games took place Saturday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The East-West Shrine Game is college football's oldest all-star event having been played since 1925. Each year, the contest serves as a major talent showcase for the NFL.

Last year's game featured 11 participants who developed into NFL starters by the end of 2016 campaign.

The West squad claimed a 10-3 victory, but that's inconsequential. What really matters is how individuals performed for NFL scouts and decision-makers.

These all-star contests serve as the first step in a long and thorough job interview to achieve the dream of playing professional football. The game itself is stripped down with limited playbooks, but it still provides the young competitors with their first taste of working with NFL coaches and what will be expected of them at the next level.

With the NFL draft only three months away, every step of the process serves as an opportunity to impress. Multiple prospects rose to the occasion and put on a show. Others didn't.

Bleacher Report identified the best and the worst from the 92nd East-West Shrine Game.