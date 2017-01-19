Philip Rivers Passes for 4,000-Plus Yards for Franchise-Record 8th Time

Quarterback Philip Rivers threw for at least 4,000 yards for the eighth time in his career in 2016, a San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers franchise record, per NFL Communications.

Rivers ended the season with 4,386 yards passing, his fourth straight season with at least 4,000 yards through the air. He added 33 touchdowns passes to his ledger as well, tying him for the second-most in a season in franchise history.

During the 2004 NFL draft, the Chargers selected quarterback Eli Manning with the first overall pick, but his refusal to play for the franchise resulted in a trade that sent Rivers to San Diego along with three additional draft picks.

Both franchises are likely happy with the way the trade turned out. The Giants have won two Super Bowls with Eli Manning under the helm, while Rivers arguably owns better career stats.

The Chargers entered 2016 as a group that could contend in a wide-open AFC West, but the club was hit by the injury bug. Two of Rivers' favorite targets were among the roster casualties this season. First, wide receiver Keenan Allen went down in Week 1 with a torn ACL, taking away the veteran signal-caller's top option. Rivers then lost another one of his go-to guys in Week 2, with running back Danny Woodhead tearing his ACL just a week after Allen.

Rivers charged onward despite the injuries, finishing with a solid campaign thanks in part to the emergence of Tyrell Williams, Dontrelle Inman, Hunter Henry and Melvin Gordon.

The veteran quarterback answered questions at a press conference Wednesday, stating, "I am not turning my back on San Diego. It will always be a special place for me." However, he also said he's excited about playing in Los Angeles. Rivers has played his entire 13-year career with the Chargers organization and will continue to lead the Bolts in their new location.