MLB Offseason: 10 Moves That Already Should Have Happened

Full disclosure: When I began working on this story, one of the sections was titled, "Colorado Rockies: Sign Mark Trumbo."

It made sense. The Rockies were an ideal fit for Trumbo, who could have easily surpassed 40 home runs playing first base at Coors Field and allowed Ian Desmond to slot into the outfield mix.

Instead, the Baltimore Orioles swooped in and signed Trumbo for three years and $37.5 million, per FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman.

It's a cautionary tale: Pull the trigger, or someone else will.

Here are 10 more deals that remain unconsummated as of this writing but should have already happened because of need, compatibility and the waning nature of the offseason.

Tap the late-winter clay off your cleats and proceed when ready.