Jose Canseco Talks 2017 MLB Hall of Fame Results, Jeff Bagwell and Mark McGwire

The Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2017 has been announced, and Jose Canseco is not happy about it.

According to Andrew Simon of MLB.com, Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez all earned the 75 percent of votes needed to get into the Hall of Fame. While each was deserving based on numbers, other players of the era also have a solid argument to earn their bid.

Canseco took to Twitter to complain about the results:

There's going to be more drug users in Cooperstown then The YArd at San Queintin...How the f*** is Jeff Bagwell being inducted into the Hall of Fame and Mark mcgwire's not that is disgusting. It's a great day for the hypocrisy of the Hall of Fame voting induct all that used Peds or induct none. How it's not Mark McGwire Sammy Sosa Roger Clemens Rafael palmeiro not in the Hall of Fame that is a travesty. And definitely bonds should be in the Hall of Fame are you kidding me that is disgusting. [sic]

The big debate about the era is the use of performance-enhancing drugs, which Canseco knows all about as an admitted user and the author of Juiced, a tell-all book about illegal drug use in baseball.

His biggest argument seems to surround his former Oakland Athletics teammate Mark McGwire. While the slugger did have 583 home runs, 12 All-Star appearances and a Rookie of the Year award, he never came close to getting the required votes for the Hall of Fame.

McGwire was on the ballot for 10 years and never topped 25 percent of the vote, ending with 12.3 percent in his final chance last year.

Meanwhile, fellow suspected PED users like Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds remain on the ballot, with each earning just over 50 percent of the vote this time around.

On the other hand, Canseco alleges that Bagwell was also involved in illegal activity, although the Houston Astros star has denied this in his past.

Although we might never know exactly who used PEDs during their careers, the Hall of Fame voters have drawn a line in the sand when it comes to certain players.