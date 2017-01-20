2017 NFL Mock Draft: Full Order and 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects

With Championship Game Weekend a little over a day away, the 2017 NFL draft order edges closer to its final shape.

The first 28 selections in the first round are locked in, but the remainder of the draft will be determined by the outcome of the playoffs. WalterFootball.com provided the full seven-round selection order as it stands today.

Below is a mock for the first round, followed by two intriguing questions in the wake of the 2016 college football season.

2017 Mock Draft—First Round Pick Team Player School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers DeShone Kizer, QB Notre Dame 3 Chicago Bears Deshaun Watson, QB CLemson 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jamal Adams, S LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (from Rams) Mike Williams, WR Clemson 6 New York Jets Mitch Trubisky, QB North Carolina 7 San Diego Chargers Malik Hooker, S Ohio State 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Reuben Foster, LB Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Corey Davis, WR Western Michigan 11 New Orleans Saints Jonathan Allen, DE Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (from Eagles) Quincy Wilson, CB Florida 13 Arizona Cardinals Jalen Tabor, CB Florida 14 Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings) Dalvin Cook, RB Florida State 15 Indianapolis Colts Derek Barnett, DE Tennessee 16 Baltimore Ravens Tim Williams, LB Alabama 17 Washington Redskins Takkarist McKinley, LB UCLA 18 Tennessee Titans Cordrea Tankersley, CB Clemson 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Taco Charlton, DE Michigan 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk, OT Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Charles Harris, DE Missouri 22 Miami Dolphins O.J. Howard, TE Alabama 23 New York Giants Zach Cunningham, LB Vanderbilt 24 Oakland Raiders Malik McDowell, DT Michigan State 25 Houston Texans Cam Robinson, OT Alabama 26 Seattle Seahawks Roderick Johnson, OT Florida State 27 Kansas City Chiefs Gareon Conley, CB Ohio State 28 Dallas Cowboys David Njoku, TE Miami 29 Pittsburgh Steelers Jabrill Peppers, LB Michigan 30 Green Bay Packers Marshon Lattimore, CB Ohio State 31 Atlanta Falcons Sidney Jones, CB Washington 32 New England Patriots Christian McCaffrey, RB Stanford Draft order via NFL.com

Pre -Draft Questions

Will Watson's National Title Bump Fade?

Not since the 2006 Rose Bowl has a quarterback increased his NFL draft stock in a national title game like Deshaun Watson did, lifting Clemson over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Watson torched the Crimson Tide secondary for the second year in a row, throwing for 420 yards and three touchdowns. The way he drove the Tigers down the field evoked memories of Vince Young against USC as he helped Texas win a national championship 11 years ago.

People began discussing Watson as an option for the Cleveland Browns at No. 1 almost immediately after the Tigers victory.

It's important to keep things in perspective, though. Watson's completion percentage (67.0 percent) in 2016 was the lowest of his three years at Clemson, and his 17 interceptions were tied for second-most in the FBS.

"Obviously he’s an incredible athlete and has good size," a scout told Sports Illustrated's Pete Thamel. "He showed what he’s capable of doing against Alabama last year. That was his best game of the season. But I just don’t see him as the pocket passer like a lot of people prefer in our league."

Watson will skip the Senior Bowl, which would've been an opportunity for him to further impress NFL personnel. He'll still have Clemson's pro day and the NFL Scouting Combine to bolster his draft position and address the concerns about his game.

Will Fournette or Cook Be the First Running Back off the Board?

For most of his college career, LSU's Leonard Fournette was considered a lock for the top five and the best running back available whenever he would enter the draft. Florida State's Dalvin Cook has built a strong case to be the first running back selected this spring, however.

Fournette dealt with injury issues throughout his junior year, so Cook has a massive statistical advantage from 2016. Fournette ran for 843 yards and eight touchdowns, compared to 1,765 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns for Cook.

Cook also left a big impression as he ended his college career, going for 145 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in a 33-32 win over Michigan. Fournette opted out of the Citrus Bowl, which LSU still won 29-9.

Choosing between Fournette and Cook is one of those dilemmas where there isn't really a wrong answer. Both are worthy of first-round consideration, and both look like potential Pro Bowlers.

But Fournette should get the slight edge.

Fournette's dad provided an update on his status following the end of his season, per Ross Dellenger of the Advocate:

Leonard Fournette's father says he's 100 percent, has lost about 15 pounds down to 227 and ran a 4.3 40 while training in Pensacola. #LSU — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 18, 2017

Even if that assessment is slightly exaggerated, it doesn't change the fact Fournette is a physical freak of nature. At 6'1" and 235 pounds, he has the kind of frame that will help him thrive at the next level, and his combination of speed and strength is unparalleled among the running backs in this year's class, including Cook.