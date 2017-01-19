MLB Trade Ideas Based on Offseason Week 12 News, Rumors and Speculation

Jon Durr/Getty Images
The bulk of the action we'll see this offseason on the MLB trade market is likely already in the rearview.

That doesn't mean there's not still time for another blockbuster deal to be pulled off between now and the start of spring training, though.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still searching for a second baseman, the Houston Astros are still shopping for a front-line starter and a number of teams continue to test the waters for Chicago White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana.

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers could suddenly be in the market for an impact bullpen arm after losing one of their key relievers for a good chunk of the upcoming season.

As we come down the homestretch of another MLB offseason, here's a quick look at a few potential trade ideas, based on the latest rumblings on the rumor mill and some healthy speculation.

