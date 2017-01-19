MLB Trade Ideas Based on Offseason Week 12 News, Rumors and Speculation

Pirates Get: SP Jose Quintana

White Sox Get: SP Tyler Glasnow, CF Austin Meadows, C Elias Diaz

Rumor/Speculation

"Trade rumors have been swirling around White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana since early December," wrote Bruce Levine of CBS Chicago on Jan. 15. "Now, the latest intelligence on the trade market is that several teams have made more significant offers in the last week with hopes of acquiring Quintana as the White Sox continue on their rebuilding path."

The Astros, Yankees and Pirates were specifically named by Levine as the three teams "most often mentioned" as suitors for the All-Star hurler.

Why It Makes Sense for the Pirates

As we mentioned earlier, the Astros have been unwilling to meet the White Sox's asking price for Quintana, while Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is "99.9 percent sure" the team is done adding pieces this offseason, per Jack Curry of YES Network.

That leaves the Pirates as the most likely landing spot if the report from Levine holds true.

For a small-market team like the Pirates, landing a front-line arm on a team-friendly contract might be worth giving up a significant prospect haul.

Quintana is still just 27 years old and controllable for the next four seasons at a combined $36.85 million.

That's an absolute steal for a pitcher who has reached the 200-inning mark in four straight seasons, going 40-40 with a 3.35 ERA and 1.22 WHIP during that span and ranking seventh among all pitchers with an 18.1 WAR.

The Pirates managed to come to terms with free agent Ivan Nova, bringing the veteran back after a strong showing down the stretch to join presumptive ace Gerrit Cole atop the rotation.



Behind those two, a number of talented but inexperienced arms are set to battle for the final three rotation spots, as Jameson Taillon, Tyler Glasnow, Drew Hutchison, Steven Brault and Chad Kuhl will all be in the mix this spring.



Adding Quintana would give the rotation a completely different outlook, as it would allow the team to rely less on those young arms as Pittsburgh makes a push to contend once again in a tough NL Central division.



Both in 2017 outlook and long-term financial flexibility, adding Quintana looks like a great move for the Pirates.

But what will it cost?

Why It Makes Sense for the White Sox

Let's go ahead and assume Josh Bell is off the table in trade talks, as he gets set to take over as the Pirates' starting first baseman this coming season.

That means they'll likely have to give Austin Meadows and one of Tyler Glasnow and Mitch Keller to get the ball rolling on this deal.

Meadows might already be in the majors if not for a crowded outfield situation in Pittsburgh, and he'd immediately become the center fielder of the future for the White Sox.

The No. 9 pick in the 2013 draft, Meadows hit .266/.333/.536 with 25 doubles, 11 triples, 12 home runs, 47 RBI and 17 stolen bases between Double-A and Triple-A last season.

He has five-tool potential and legitimate All-Star upside.

That leaves us with the decision of which pitcher to include.

Glasnow has a higher ceiling than Keller, but he's also more of a project.

The 6'8" right-hander has struck out 645 hitters in 500 minor league innings, but he also walked batters at a 5.2 BB/9 clip last season and struggled in his first taste of MLB action.

Provided he can smooth out his mechanics and learn to trust his electric stuff, he has all the makings of a true ace and Cy Young contender.

As for Keller, he was one of the breakout prospects of 2016 after a forearm strain limited him to just 19.2 innings the previous season.

The 20-year-old went 9-5 with a 2.35 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 138 strikeouts in 130.1 innings between Single-A and High-A, showing a solid three-pitch repertoire and an advanced feel for pitching that should allow him to move quickly.

Baseball America actually ranked Keller in the No. 2 spot in the organization, just behind Meadows and just ahead of Glasnow.

My guess is the White Sox would still prefer the ultra-high ceiling of Glasnow, and a package built around him and Meadows might allow the Pirates to go with a second-tier prospect to round out the package.

The White Sox are still searching for their catcher of the future, so Elias Diaz would likely be of interest.

The 26-year-old earned the No. 10 spot in the Pirates' system, and he has the tools to be a starting backstop in the near future.

"The ingredients for Diaz to be a plus defensive catcher have always been there," wrote MLB.com's Prospect Watch. "He has great hands and receives well. ... Diaz has finally slowed himself down offensively and largely doesn't try to do too much, making consistent hard contact with some extra-base ability."

He's probably one of the top 10/15 catching prospects in the game right now, albeit with a somewhat limited ceiling. Still, he fills an obvious need.

The White Sox would almost certainly ask for Meadows, Glasnow and Keller to begin negotiatons.

If they're serious about moving Quintana, though, they might not do better than Meadows, Glasnow and Diaz.

All stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted. Contract information via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.