Deshaun Watson Will Not Play in 2017 Senior Bowl: Latest Comments and Reaction

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson declined his invitation to play in the 2017 Senior Bowl on Wednesday in favor of focusing on preparations for the NFL Scouting Combine.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller initially reported Watson's decision Tuesday night, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided confirmation from Watson's agent, David Mulugheta.

Watson finished second to Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson in the Heisman Trophy voting last season after coming in third the previous year.

He finished the campaign with 4,593 passing yards, 50 total touchdowns (41 passing and nine rushing) and 17 interceptions.

That made him one of the highest-rated passers in college football, according to Pro Football Focus:

Top-graded quarterbacks in college football 2016



Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, 96.1

Mason Rudolph, OKState, 92.2

Deshaun Watson, Clemson, 91.2 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 15, 2017

Watson ended his collegiate career on the highest note possible, as he led the Tigers to a 35-31 victory over previously undefeated Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The 21-year-old Georgia native is seemingly in a three-way race with North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky and Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer to be the first signal-caller selected in the 2017 NFL draft.

Miller ranked Watson third among quarterbacks in his Jan. 11 big board behind both Trubisky and Kizer.

Also, in his most recent mock draft on Jan. 2, Miller predicted Watson will be selected 10th overall by the Buffalo Bills.

In terms of his overall body of work, statistical output and winning resume, Watson is a cut above the rest of the quarterbacks in his class.

Draft stock takes many other factors into account, however, and honing in on a great combine performance may be Watson's best bet at solidifying himself as the best quarterback prospect in 2017.

