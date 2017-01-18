Fantasy Baseball 2017 Cheat Sheet: Draft Tips, Rankings and Prospects to Know

Some of these players aren't expected to break camp with their respective clubs but could become legitimate fantasy options at some point during the regular season. If you have an extra bench spot that you need to fill toward the end of your draft, stashing one of them is a good idea.

Opening Day Options

Andrew Benintendi, OF, Boston Red Sox

Andrew Benintendi didn't look out of place in a loaded Boston Red Sox lineup last season, hitting .295 with 14 extra-base hits (two home runs), 14 RBI and an .835 OPS.

He may not be a big home run threat yet, but the 22-year-old will help to boost your batting average and be a solid source of runs in the No. 2 spot, ahead of Xander Bogaerts and the rest of the Red Sox's big bats.

Manuel Margot, OF, San Diego Padres



Manuel Margot offers little in the way of power but makes up for it with an advanced approach at the plate that allows him to make consistent contact.

His explosive speed ensures that balls hit into the outfield gaps or down the line are going to result in extra-base hits. At the least, Margot will be a solid source of stolen bases.

Hunter Renfroe, OF, San Diego Padres

Hunter Renfroe didn't make his MLB debut until mid-September, but the 24-year-old put on a show in a short amount of time. Over 11 games, he hit .371/.389/.800 with seven extra-base hits (four home runs), 14 RBI and a 1.189 OPS.

While it's unrealistic to expect him to continue that rate of production, Renfroe is slotted to be the San Diego Padres' starting right fielder in 2017. He may not hit for average, as he has plenty of swing-and-miss in his game, but Renfroe's power is legitimate and should be good for at least 20 home runs.

Dansby Swanson, SS, Atlanta Braves

Having fallen five plate appearances short of losing his prospect status, Dansby Swanson remains eligible for this list.

The 22-year-old looked comfortable at the plate in his late-season run with the Atlanta Braves, hitting .302 with 11 extra-base hits (three home runs), 17 RBI, three stolen bases and an .803 OPS over 38 games. He's a solid choice as your starting shortstop or as a utility player.

Players to Stash for Later

Clint Frazier, OF, New York Yankees

Blessed with elite bat speed that generates a ton of opposite-field power, Clint Frazier has the chance to be a fantasy monster at Yankee Stadium. "I can't wait to pound the ball into those right field seats," the 22-year-old recently told the New York Post's Kevin Kernan.



He'll have to wait a bit, as the Yankees have a crowded outfield. But with Brett Gardner on the trade block and an unsettled situation in right field, Frazier will get his chance to shine in the big leagues sooner rather than later.

Yoan Moncada, 2B/3B, Chicago White Sox

The centerpiece of the trade that sent Chris Sale to Boston, Yoan Moncada wasn't ready for the big leagues when he was called up late last season. The Chicago White Sox have no reason to rush him back to the majors, but it stands to reason that the 21-year-old will make his impact felt at some point in 2017.

Moncada has the ability to be a multifaceted performer in fantasy, hitting for average and power while getting on base at a healthy clip, putting his world-class speed on display when he does.