Fantasy Baseball 2017 Cheat Sheet: Draft Tips, Rankings and Prospects to Know

Fantasy Baseball 2017 Cheat Sheet: Draft Tips, Rankings and Prospects to Know
Once the calendars flip to a new year, the following statement becomes true: It's never too early to start preparing for your fantasy baseball draft.

Consider this your go-to guide for the weeks ahead. We'll delve into the top players at every position and hit on a handful of prospects you'll want to know about—both to include in your Opening Day lineup and those you'll want to stash for use later in the season. For good measure, we'll toss in a handful of draft tips as well.

These rankings are based on a standard, five-by-five mixed rotisserie league. While they're applicable in other types of leagues, you'll have to adjust the rankings based on the scoring system you'll be playing under.

Let's get started.

