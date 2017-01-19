MLB Spring Training 2017: The Top 10 Outfielders to Watch

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

Normally a superstar, Andrew McCutchen is about to enter spring training as a wild card.

What's about to proceed is a slideshow about outfielders to watch that won't mention Mike Trout.

It sounds blasphemous, but there's a method at work here.

The idea is to focus on 10 outfielders who will be worth monitoring during 2017 spring training. What they have in common is not that they're slam-dunk superstars but that they have questions to answer.

Some must show they're ready to be healthy and productive in this upcoming season after failing to be one or both in 2016. Others must show they're ready to turn their unproven talent into proven talent. Others must show they're ready to do jobs they may not be cut out for.

Let's get to it.