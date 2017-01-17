KJ Wright, Jimmy Graham Replace Ryan Kerrigan, Jordan Reed at Pro Bowl

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Tuesday that linebacker K.J. Wright and tight end Jimmy Graham have replaced Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan and tight end Jordan Reed on the NFC Pro Bowl roster.

Both Washington stars are unavailable for the Jan. 29 game because of injuries.

However, it's little consolation for a Seahawks team that was beaten soundly 36-20 during the NFC Divisional Round by the Atlanta Falcons.

This is Wright's first-ever Pro Bowl selection after posting 124 total tackles and a career-high four sacks. He also had five passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Wright is now the seventh-different Seahawks defensive player to be named to the Pro Bowl. In 2017, he'll join defensive teammates Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, Bobby Wagner and Richard Sherman in Orlando, Florida.

Graham is Seattle's first offensive player to be named to this year's Pro Bowl and it's his fourth-ever selection.

Once one of the most feared receivers in all of football during his tenure with the New Orleans Saints, Graham experienced a drop off in play during his first season with the Seahawks last year due to a knee injury that required surgery and ended his year after 11 games.

But things began to look up for the 30-year-old in 2016:

Jimmy Graham Stats Split: 2015 vs. 2016 2015 Stat 2016 74 Targets 95 48 Receptions 65 605 Yards 923 2 TD 6 Pro-Football-Reference.com

In total, the Seahawks now have six representatives for the Pro Bowl, which will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. This is just the third time since 1979 that the game will not be played in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Regardless of venue, it is the sixth-straight season in which Seattle has at least five representatives at the All-Star exhibition game.