Lady Gaga Reportedly to Sing on Stadium Roof During Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga likes to do things unconventionally, and it appears her Super Bowl halftime show will be no different.

According to Oli Coleman of Page Six, the singer is planning to perform on the roof of NRG Stadium.

"Although insiders say 'her team is worried' about technical and safety issues surrounding Gaga's scheme, we’re told the 'Born This Way' singer is 'all for it' and 'pushing to do it,'" Coleman reported Monday.

Super Bowl LI will take place in Houston on Feb. 5.

Lady Gaga was officially announced as the halftime performer in late September.

"This is one of the highest honors of my career," she said, per Nicholas Hautman of Us Weekly. "I get a chance to sing for all the athletes—who have been working so hard their whole lives for this moment—the coaches, as well as the fans in the stands who are waiting for this moment. I think it marks what being an American is all about."

She also sang the national anthem at Super Bowl 50 last season.

The 30-year-old has apparently also been preparing for the event by practicing in her back yard in a tent:

Although it might be difficult to get onto the roof in February, she will do everything she can to make it a memorable show.