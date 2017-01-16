Emmanuel Acho, Joe Banner Reflect on Dion Lewis Trade Now That RB Is a Star

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

A Dion Lewis-for-Emmanuel Acho trade didn't raise eyebrows at the time—but it's funny how things can work out.

Back in April 2013, the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles came to an agreement on a minor trade. Cleveland would trade Acho, a linebacker selected in the sixth round of the 2012 draft, for Lewis, a 2011 fifth-round pick. Neither player had made much of an impact on his original team, although Lewis was playing behind Eagles Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy.

Now that Lewis has turned out to be a dynamic playmaker for the New England Patriots (while Acho is out of the league), this trade looks quite lopsided. It's just humorous that the Patriots—who weren't involved in the trade—turned out to be the big winners.

Lewis never played a game for the Browns after breaking his leg during the preseason and was ultimately cut prior to the 2014 season. That turned out to be a mistake by Cleveland.

As Acho watched Lewis find the end zone in three different ways (rushing, receiving and kickoff return) against the Houston Texans in the divisional round, he couldn't help but wonder how he was traded for a player like Lewis:

To think, I got traded for #DionLewis back in 2013.... someone needs to be fired for that. He a beast!

#NFL #Patriots — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 15, 2017

Former Eagles president and ex-Browns chief executive officer Joe Banner weighed in on the matter:

I traded you for Dion and got fired. Go figure ! Hope you are well. https://t.co/bVpX0uBUEo — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) January 15, 2017

No hard feelings, Mr. Banner:

Ha. I'm eternally grateful you got me out of Cleveland! https://t.co/XVA1NVHS9q — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 16, 2017

Funny how things work out. If only someone on the Eagles had asked McCoy for a scouting report.

