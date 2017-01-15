NFL Playoffs 2017: Vegas Odds, Top Fantasy Picks for Sunday Divisional Games

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Opportunities remain to make some fantasy football money before the NFL season comes to a close.

Daily fantasy sites are offering Sunday-only contests this weekend, where you can pick a roster of players from Sunday's games using a salary cap.

Let's take a look at the odds and the top fantasy picks for this weekend:

Time (ET) Away Home Over/Under TV Live Stream 4:40 p.m. ET Green Bay Packers Dallas Cowboys (-5.5) 51.5 Fox Fox Sports Go 8:20 p.m. ET Pittsburgh Steelers Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5) 44.5 NBC NBCSports .com

Via OddsShark.



Top Fantasy Picks at Each Position

Top Quarterback

It's not wise to bet against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers threw for 22 touchdowns (and zero interceptions) in his last eight games and just torched the stout New York Giants defense for 362 passing yards and four scores in a 38-13 win last Sunday.

No other Sunday quarterback comes close.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is solid, but he might lose touchdown opportunities to top running back pick Ezekiel Elliott (more on him in a second).

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger just isn't a very good road quarterback (9-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the road compared to 22-7 at home) and is facing a tough Chiefs defense.

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith is a good and underrated reality quarterback, but he's not a great fantasy quarterback, as he's not asked to put the team on his back game after game and accumulate yards and scores like Rodgers.

That leaves the Packers QB as the weekend's obvious play.

Top Running Back

Elliott gets a slight edge over Steelers runner Le'Veon Bell.

Although Bell should get plenty of touches (31.7 per contest in his last seven games), the Cowboys' implied Las Vegas total is 28.5 points (or roughly four touchdowns), compared to 21.5 (roughly three scores) for the Steelers.

It's more likely the Cowboys will have a big offensive game than the Steelers, meaning Zeke, who scored 16 touchdowns this year, could be in for a big day.

Top Wide Receiver

Like at the running back position, a Cowboy, Dez Bryant, gets a small edge over a Steeler, Antonio Brown, in the wide receiver category.

Ultimately, it comes down to the matchup. The Packers might be short-handed in the secondary this week, as cornerbacks Quinten Rollins (neck/concussion) and Damarious Randall (foot) are questionable to play Sunday, per the latest injury report.

That means Bryant could be in for a big day against a pass defense that allowed the second-most passing yards in the NFL (4,308) and the most yards per attempt (8.1) this year.

Brown is one of the best wide receivers in the game, but the Chiefs pass defense is stout, allowing only 58.5 percent of passes to be completed against it. That mark was the second-best in the NFL.

(By the way, if you're looking for a sleeper pick, take a look at Cowboys wideout Terrance Williams, whose fantasy price is cheap across the DFS industry and has an average of 4.8 targets in his last four games, including two touchdowns).

Top Tight End

The easy answer is Kansas City's Travis Kelce, who led all tight ends in receiving yards (1,125) and finished second in receptions (85).

No other tight end playing Sunday comes close to matching those numbers, so who is the second-best option?

Take a look at Packers tight end Jared Cook, who has become one of Rodgers' favorite targets lately.

Cook has seen seven-and-a-half targets on average in his last four games and is facing a Cowboys defense that finished 30th of 32 NFL teams against tight ends this year, per Football Outsiders.

Top Kicker

Either kicker in the Packers-Cowboys game—Green Bay's Mason Crosby or Dallas' Dan Bailey—would be a good option Sunday.

The game could be a shootout, and bad weather isn't a factor in an indoor stadium. So the kickers could be front and center.

Top Defense/Special Teams

Only one special teams unit has Tyreek Hill, who has three return touchdowns this season, so it'd be wise to take the Chiefs this week.

Furthermore, as mentioned in the quarterback section, Roethlisberger isn't as good on the road, so the Steelers offense might struggle a bit Sunday against a Chiefs defense that should be getting elite pass-rusher Justin Houston back in the mix.