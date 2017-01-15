NFL Playoff Picks 2017: Odds, Prop Bets, Predictions for Final Divisional Games

It's mid-January, so it's likely pretty cold where you're living. You're looking for something to do. You can't hang out outside. You don't want to run errands. You want to watch football, but you don't care much about any of the teams left as your squad is already eliminated.

Why not place a couple small wagers on a few prop bets?

While you can't bet on the over/under for how long the national anthem will last—that's a Super Bowl-only prop—you can still pick and choose your favorite props for Sunday's games and hope for the best.

Let's take a look at the odds for each matchup and make some predictions.

Green Bay at Dallas (-5, 52.5 Over/Under)

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Pick Against the Spread: Green Bay +5

Do you feel comfortable betting against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers? Me neither. My gut says the Dallas Cowboys win this game by a field goal, but the Packers could easily win outright as well. Take the points.

Over/Under: Under 52.5

Everything says you should take the over with two dynamite offenses facing two mediocre defenses, but the Cowboys like to play at a slow pace, and the guess here is they'll be able to run their ball-control offense with relative ease, leading to fewer scoring opportunities.

Prop Bet 1: Total Touchdowns for Aaron Rodgers (Over 2.5, +100)

Rodgers has thrown for 22 touchdowns in his last eight games and four touchdowns in each of his last three. The Packers have almost no run game, and their Vegas-implied total is 23.75 points. A possible outcome includes Rodgers throwing for three scores, giving you the win on the over.

Given that this is a total touchdown prop, we get the added bonus of benefitting from a Rodgers rushing touchdown if that happens.

Prop Bet 2: Total Rushing Yards for Ezekiel Elliott (Over 102.5, -120)

Ezekiel Elliot rushed for 157 yards when these two teams last played, a 30-16 Cowboys win at Lambeau Field in Week 6. He's rushed for an average of 108.7 yards this season. The Packers are ranked eighth against the run, but Khari Murphy of USA Today proved why their ranking is a red herring, with the gist of the piece that the Packers don't do well against top rushing teams.

Take the over on Zeke.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City (-1.5, 45 Over/Under)

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Pick Against the Spread: Kansas City -1.5

Don't bet a dollar on this spread, as the game could go either way, and one-and-a-half points isn't a significant amount by any means.

Gut instinct says the Kansas City Chiefs win by a field goal thanks to a big play from wide receiver and return man Tyreek Hill, but Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell could carry the his team on his back and take down the Chiefs too.

Over-Under: Under 45

The Steelers have only allowed an average of 16.6 points per game during their eight-game winning streak. The Chiefs allowed just under 20 points all season on average, even though they let up 43 to Pittsburgh in a Week 4 blowout.

Give the edge to the good defenses and the under.

Prop Bet 1: Total Interceptions for Ben Roethlisberger (Over 0.5, -185)

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has thrown picks in five of eight road games this season. He only has a 9:8 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a career pattern of doing worse on the road than he does at Heinz Field.

Kansas City has a ball-hawking secondary. The Chiefs led the league in interceptions with 18. Look for them to pick Big Ben off once or twice.

Prop Bet 2: Total Rushing Yards for Le'Veon Bell (Over 105.5, -125)

Bell ran for 144 yards on just 18 carries when these two teams last played. Although the Chiefs defense has tightened up since then, Bell has played incredible football all year and has gained 118 rushing yards or more in six of his last seven games. Plus, if the Steelers passing game proves ineffective, Bell may get the ball 30 to 40 times. Give the edge to the hot player.

Moneyline explanation: To win $100 on Aaron Rodgers scoring over 2.5 touchdowns, $100 needs to be wagered.

NFL spread and over/under odds per OddsShark. Cowboys-Packers prop bets per OddsShark. Chiefs-Steelers prop bets per OddsShark.