NFL Playoff Schedule 2017: Sunday TV Guide, Live-Stream Coverage Info

We can't go two entire NFL postseason weekends without one good football game, can we? Our last chance is on Sunday, with two games giving us a shot at an entertaining contest.

Both matchups are rematches of regular-season games, and unfortunately, they turned out to be rather uncompetitive, with the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Kansas City Chiefs 43-14 and the Dallas Cowboys defeating the Green Bay Packers 30-16. Hopefully they don't foreshadow what will happen in the divisional round.

Let's take a look at the playoff schedule for Sunday, the live-stream information and some predictions.

NFL Divisional-Round Schedule for Sunday, January 15 Time (ET) Away Home TV Live Stream 4:40 p.m . Green Bay Packers (11-6) Dallas Cowboys (13-3) FOX Fox Sports Go 8:20 p.m. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-5) Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) NBC NBCSports.com

Green Bay at Dallas

Pro Football Focus' Pat Thorman writes an article every week called Snaps, Pace and Stats, and in the latest installment, his notes on the Cowboys-Packers matchup are quite telling. Here's an excerpt:

By now we know what the keep-away Cowboys want to do, whether their opponents are explosive Packers or toothless Rams. While operating at the league’s second-slowest pace, Dallas allowed the ninth-fewest plays per game (62.3) prior to a meaningless Week 17 exhibition. Their 49.4-percent run rate was the NFL’s highest and they averaged the third-most yards per carry (4.8).

That's the key to the entire game. If the Cowboys can run the ball effectively, then the Packers are in serious trouble. Dallas did so last time these two teams played, running for 191 yards (Ezekiel Elliott was responsible for 157 of them) in a 30-16 win at Lambeau Field.

Sunday's game is in Texas, and the Cowboys have Dez Bryant back on the field—he missed the regular-season meeting with an injury. However, the Aaron Rodgers we knew in October is not the same one we know now, and this Rodgers is the best player in football.

Expect Dallas to control the ball effectively and for Bryant to take advantage of a banged-up Packers secondary. Rodgers, however, should keep this game close, even if the quarterback is on the sidelines as the Cowboys running game does work for long stretches of time.

In the end, the Cowboys win by a field goal.

The pick: Cowboys 27, Packers 24

Pittsburgh at Kansas City

The Steelers and Chiefs each have one player who could make or break this game and lead his team to the AFC title game against the New England Patriots.

For Pittsburgh, it's running back Le'Veon Bell. For Kansas City, it's wide receiver and return man Tyreek Hill.

Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star wrote about how important it is for the Chiefs to slow down Bell this Sunday.

The Chiefs and their Derrick Johnson-less, 26th-ranked run defense are exceedingly vulnerable. If the interior linemen can’t make some plays in the backfield and the inside linebackers aren’t more gap sound—they’d better not overpursue Sunday—the Chiefs might have to let hard-hitting safety Eric Berry sniff around the box, which will potentially expose them to big plays downfield.

Bell's patient running style has stymied the league this year. He ran for 144 yards against Kansas City when these two teams played in Week 4 at Heinz Field.

With the Pittsburgh passing attack vulnerable on Sunday—quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is a much worse road quarterback, and the Chiefs secondary leads the league in interceptions—Bell may be called upon time and again.

The Chiefs are going to have issues stopping Bell on Sunday, but the Steelers might have a bigger problem with Hill. The 22-year-old has three return touchdowns this season and 12 overall. He can beat teams rushing, catching and returning the ball. Hill's speed is also unmatched by any player in the league, as seen against the Denver Broncos during the regular season:

Tyreek Hill hit 22.77 mph during this return, the fastest speed of any player in the NFL this season. #TouchdownTuesday #KCvsATL pic.twitter.com/GQ5SJW8l6O — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 30, 2016

The Steelers' special teams unit has struggled covering kicks and punts all year, finishing third-worst in the former and tied for seventh-worst for the latter.

Expect Bell to lead the way for Pittsburgh and for Hill to score a touchdown or two for Kansas City. It should be a close game, but give the edge to the home team.

The pick: Chiefs 20, Steelers 17