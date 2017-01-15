2017 NFL Free Agents: Latest News on Impending Free Agents and Predictions

For players with expiring contracts not competing for the ultimate goal, a Super Bowl title, uncertainty becomes reality. What's my market value? Does my current team still want me around? What's the next destination? For coveted free agents, these questions often linger into March when the NFL calendar turns toward a new year.

Prominent players who expect to garner interest from multiple teams haven't cleaned out their lockers quietly. In fact, one particular player told reporters what he wouldn't do in the offseason.

As a 28-year-old pass-rusher with a Super Bowl ring, you don't look for work—it finds you. As a high-ranking asset at a thin position on the free-agent market, the front office will toss in extra millions to ensure your signature on the dotted line. After a productive season, expressing interest in returning to a team could smooth wrinkles at the negotiating table.

We'll delve into intriguing free-agent storylines for the New York Giants, Oakland Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals. Are these teams willing to let starters walk? Each player listed below can earn top dollar relative to the salaries at their position or take a little less to remain with a good or decent club.

Where do they land?

Jason Pierre-Paul's Ties to Jacksonville

Giants beat writers already know defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul doesn't hold his tongue or carefully craft his words to avoid controversy. He stood before reporters and rebuked the idea of signing another one-year deal, meaning he's done with the strategic franchise tag.

The Giants franchise-tagged Pierre-Paul for the 2016 season. Despite all the concern about his play with seven-and-half fingers, he notched seven sacks in 12 games before undergoing sports-hernia surgery.

Last offseason, general manager Jerry Reese spent approximately $200 million on defenders, and the investment paid off. New York won 11 games, and the defense ranked No. 2 in points allowed. Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon led the charge within the front seven as constant disruptors in the backfield.

At 28 years old with 50 career sacks, Pierre-Paul still ranks among the best at his position. Reese could either pay up or watch the talented pass-rusher go elsewhere for a lucrative deal. NJ.com reporter James Kratch views the Jacksonville Jaguars as a potential landing spot due to ties with the team's executive vice president of football operations, Tom Coughlin.

The Jaguars will have a cap-space advantage over the Giants. As Kratch stated, Pierre-Paul has a home in South Florida. He also expressed an affinity for Coughlin at the end of the 2015 season, via the Giants' official website. The two established a healthy work relationship over six seasons.

Prediction: Pierre-Paul signs a multiyear deal with the Jaguars.

Latavius Murray Has Unfinished Business

After a Pro Bowl 2015 season with 1,066 rushing yards and then 12 touchdowns this past year, running back Latavius Murray could reach for greener pastures. Nonetheless, he expressed interest in returning to Oakland to pursue a championship, via SiriusXM NFL Radio:

"Wanna stay & finish what I started, looking forward to winning a championship w these guys"@LataviusM on pending free agency #RaiderNation — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) January 11, 2017

In the previous offseason, the Raiders drafted running back DeAndre Washington in the fifth round and signed Jalen Richard as an undrafted free agent. Both rookies bit into Murray's workload as complementary pieces in the backfield. The first-year backs made an impact on at least 80 carries apiece and as receivers for a combined 1,267 yards from scrimmage.

However, during Murray's two-game absence, neither Washington nor Richard filled the starting role adequately. The fourth-year running back provides a power step near the goal line and to his quarterback's delight, picks up blitzes well, per ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez.

"We all know that we want him back; we love him," quarterback Derek Carr said. "He's one of my best friends in this whole world. Not just because he can run the ball, but because he can pick up blitzes.”

We often overlook the hidden blocking asset for running backs, but Carr appreciates it as the target of ferocious blitz attacks. Washington and Richard still need work in protection schemes. However, it's Carr and defensive end Khalil Mack's contracts that limit the amount of money left over for other players in the next year or two. Murray would likely turn down millions to return to Oakland.

Nonetheless, it's not easy leaving a 12-4 squad to start over. Front offices looking for a finisher who can carry the load will likely flirt with a deal that pays between $4 million and $5 million per year. Murray will turn 27 in January, which means his value will only drop beyond the 2017 season. Though, he seems content enough to re-sign at a discounted rate.

Prediction: Murray re-signs with the Raiders.

Kevin Zeitler in No-Man's Land

According to Pro Football Focus, offensive guard Kevin Zeitler ranked within the top eight at his position. Yet, he doesn't know where he stands with the Cincinnati Bengals following a 6-9-1 season, per ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell: "I haven't talked to anyone, I haven't heard anything, so I can truly say I have no idea what that situation is right now."

Which player will sign with a new team? Jason Pierre-Paul Latavius Murray Kevin Zeitler All of the above Submit Vote vote to see results Which player will sign with a new team? Jason Pierre-Paul 0%

Latavius Murray 0%

Kevin Zeitler 0%

All of the above 0% Total votes: 0

There's ample time to work out a deal.

The Bengals struggled to run the ball in the second half of the season. It should be a priority to keep Zeitler and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth in the fold.

Cincinnati certainly needs more production from its offensive skill players, but technically sound offensive linemen don't fall out of the draft at high rates. This year's draft pool lacks in NFL-ready talents at the position.

Green Bay Packers guard T.J. Lang and Zeitler will be the best at the position on the free-agent market in March. It's imperative the Bengals ink the 26-year-old guard to a long-term deal.

Prediction: Zeitler re-signs with the Bengals.

Stats provided by NFL.com and Pro-Football-Reference.com unless otherwise noted.

Follow Maurice Moton on Twitter for intriguing discussions and analysis on NFL.