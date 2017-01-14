Seahawks vs. Falcons: TV Schedule, Predictions for 2017 NFC Divisional Game

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The divisional-round matchups start with a bang as the highest-scoring offense in the NFL (Atlanta) faces the third-best scoring defense (Seattle) on Saturday afternoon.

Let's take a look at the game details and offer three predictions for the Battle of the Birds.

Game Details

When: Saturday, January 14 at 4:35 p.m. ET

Where: Georgia Dome in Atlanta

Television: Fox

Tickets: ScoreBig.com

Over/Under: 52 (via Odds Shark)

Spread: Atlanta (-5)

Prediction 1: Seahawks Passing Offense Sputters Behind Bad Offensive Line

The Seahawks may have beaten the Detroit Lions 26-6 last Saturday, but quarterback Russell Wilson faced pressure all game and got sacked three times.

Seattle was able to win because the Lions offense failed to generate anything, and running back Thomas Rawls' effectiveness opened things up for the Hawks' passing game.

The problem now is that Seattle is on the road, where it went 3-4-1. And the offensive line, which Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus ranked as the worst unit in the league, probably won't fix its problems overnight.

If you don't want to take my word for it, listen to former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz of SB Nation:

By most metrics, and my own eyes, Seattle’s offense line hasn’t been good. Poor offensive line play is magnified on the road when it’s loud. It’s hostile and things might not go as planned. Seattle has no answer on the offensive line for Atlanta’s Vic Beasley. (You can read up on him with this piece by Stephen White). He’s a terror. When you can’t run the ball, you can’t eat up clock. That will give Atlanta a few more opportunities to put points on the board.

The simple math equation is this: Beasley plus a poor offensive line equals a long day for Wilson.

Prediction 2: Falcons Offense Soars Behind MVP Candidate Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan's stat line this year: 38 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 4,944 passing yards, 69.9 percent completion percentage, 117.1 QB rating.

Ryan's Herculean efforts led the Falcons to an 11-5 record and the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

The Falcons haven't scored fewer than 28 points in any of their last six games, and now they are at home facing a Seattle defense missing safety Earl Thomas, who has left a massive void in the Hawks secondary.

Ryan is in for a big day. If you don't want to take my word for it, listen to former NFL quarterback Chris Simms of Bleacher Report this time:

Matt Ryan threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns in his last bout against the Seahawks. Round 2 should be even better for the Falcons signal-caller. I’m not sure any quarterback—Russell Wilson or otherwise—will outpass him this weekend. Why the vote of confidence? Atlanta’s a different and more dynamic offense than the Julio Jones-centric one the Falcons deployed back in Week 6. Seattle’s defense is different, too; Earl Thomas won’t be on the back end to deter Ryan from throwing deep.

The simple math equation is this: Ryan plus a Thomas-less Seahawks defense equals a top performance for the Falcons passing offense.

Prediction 3: Falcons 30, Seahawks 20

Atlanta lost to Seattle 26-24 in CenturyLink Field with Thomas on the field in Week 6. The edge is clearly in Atlanta's favor this time around with Thomas not playing and the game in the Georgia Dome.

Take the Falcons to win comfortably.