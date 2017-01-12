Travis Rudolph Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Details and Reaction

Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph is reportedly planning to skip his senior season with the Seminoles and enter the 2017 NFL draft.

Citing a source Thursday, Ryan S. Clark of Warchant.com reported the junior wideout is set to join FSU running back Dalvin Cook and left tackle Roderick Johnson by making the jump to the pro level.

Cook posted a message on social media in support of his Florida State teammate:

Go get paid main man @TravisRudolph5 love my brother!!! — Dalvin Cook (@dalvindjc) January 12, 2017

Rudolph put up nearly identical numbers over the past two years with the Noles. He caught 59 passes for 916 yards and seven touchdowns in 2015. He backed that up by posting 56 catches for 840 yards and seven scores in his final collegiate campaign.

His biggest impact for Florida State came as a vertical threat. The Florida native possesses terrific acceleration off the line of scrimmage and good straight-line speed. It's a skill set that could allow him to make an immediate impact at the next level in select packages.

CFB Film Room provided further details about that facet of his game:

Travis Rudolph accounted for 29% of Florida State's targets at 20+ yds downfield this season pic.twitter.com/Q06I2EG0eg — CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) December 30, 2016

There are questions about other parts of his skill set, though. He struggled to make plays in traffic during his time at FSU, in part due to some inefficient route running, and he'll need to become more consistent as a blocker to become an every-down player in the NFL.

Those are areas where he would have benefited from another year in college and the guaranteed playing time it would have brought. Trying to improve those technical skills while also fighting to move up the depth chart will be a challenge.

That said, his playmaking ability is sure to generate plenty of intrigue. A strong showing during the draft process could push him into the second-round conversation. It would take something special for him to factor into Round 1 discussions.

Away from the field, he made headlines for his kindness last August. AJ Willingham of CNN passed along the story of Rudolph deciding to sit with Bo Paske, a student with autism, after seeing he was eating lunch alone during a team visit to Montford Middle School in Florida.

The story went viral and the two became friends, with the CNN report noting Paske made a visit to the sideline during the Seminoles' season-opening victory over Ole Miss. Rudolph had six grabs for 74 yards and a touchdown in the game, one of his top individual performances of the year.