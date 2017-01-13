Steelers vs. Chiefs: TV Schedule, Odds, Ticket Info, Game Time and More

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Last week, we saw what looked like a strange betting line on the surface, as the Pittsburgh Steelers were favored by 12.5 points over the Miami Dolphins in their wild-card matchup.

Why so odd? The Dolphins beat Pittsburgh fairly easily, 30-15, in an October contest that saw Miami running back Jay Ajayi rush for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Wouldn't Miami make it a closer game than 12.5 points in the playoffs?

It turned out not to be the case, as the oddsmakers were right, and the Steelers cruised to a 30-12 win.

This week, we have another strange line at first glance. Pittsburgh crushed Kansas City, 43-14 on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 this year. The score was 36-0 before Pittsburgh took its foot off the gas pedal.

And yet, the Chiefs are favored in the rematch by a point-and-a-half.

Let's take a look at the matchups and decide whether the Week 4 game was a sign of things to come or if the sportsbooks' call is closer to reality.

Steelers vs. Chiefs Game Info

When: Sunday, January 15 at 1:05 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

TV: NBC

Odds: Chiefs (-1.5, 44 O/U), per OddsShark (as of Friday, January 13)

Last Time Around

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 300 yards and five touchdowns (two to wide receiver Antonio Brown, both in the first quarter) as Pittsburgh cruised to the aforementioned 43-14 win.

Running back Le'Veon Bell also gained 178 yards in his return from a three-game suspension.

Pittsburgh was undoubtedly motivated after an embarrassing 34-3 loss the week before against Philadelphia. The Steelers came out on fire the following week, determined to put that game behind them for good.

When the Steelers Have the Ball

Google "Le'Veon Bell patience," and you'll find what seems like hundreds of articles written this week about how patient a runner Bell is.

Fire up tape of the Dolphins game from last Sunday, and you're bound to see why every sportswriter in America is latching onto this narrative.

Bell took handoffs, and then it seemed like someone was playing a video game and either pressed pause or did an instant replay in slow motion as Bell waited behind the line and ran through an open hole. He did this with much success, rushing for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs are in some trouble Sunday, because not only did they struggle with Bell last time around, but they've had issues stopping the run all season, allowing 121.1 rushing yards per game (seventh-worst in the NFL).

As good as Big Ben and Brown are, Bell is the key to a Steelers win this Sunday. As he goes, so goes the Pittsburgh offense.

When the Chiefs Have the Ball

If the Chiefs win, it probably won't be due to the run game, which is on a serious slump and facing a Pittsburgh run defense on a hot streak. Evan Silva of Rotoworld dropped these two nuggets Wednesday and Thursday:

#Chiefs running backs combined for 742 yards & 2 TDs on 222 carries (3.34 YPC) over their final 11 games this season. — Evan Silva (@evansilva) January 12, 2017

Last 6 games where Steph Tuitt played #Steelers held RBs to 3.40 yards/carry including full-on shutdowns of Shady McCoy & Jay Ajayi. — Evan Silva (@evansilva) January 11, 2017

But there is one player who isn't being talked up enough, and that's quarterback Alex Smith. Per Chiefs reporter BJ Kissel, Smith has put up fantastic postseason numbers:

Yep, 5 career playoff games.



60% completion

262 yards per game

11 touchdowns

1 interception

QBR - 99.1

Offense has avg'd 29.4 ppg https://t.co/lpNfyo2lgS — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) January 9, 2017

We may not see Smith throw a 50-yard rainbow down the field that lands him on SportsCenter, but his ability to manage the game, make few mistakes and patiently lead the offense is underrated.

Smith is the X-factor in this contest, and his performance could buoy the Chiefs to its first conference title game since 1993, when Joe Montana was the KC quarterback.

Special Teams

Return man Tyreek Hill, who has three return touchdowns this year, can change the game without even touching the ball. The Steelers, who allow the third-most yards per kickoff and tied for the seventh-most yards per punt this season, may look at this Sunday's matchup and decide to kick away from Hill throughout the entire contest, leading to better K.C. field position after shorter punts and kickoffs.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell made 21-of-25 field goals this season, including six in a 24-20 win over Cincinnati in Week 16. Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos hit on 31-of-35.

Prediction

This game is the hardest one to call on the weekend. The Steelers can come out and control the game by running the ball 35 times with Bell. The Chiefs can dink and dunk down the field and get a big play from Hill to break the game open.

It's a coin-flip game. Give the slight edge to the home team in a 20-17 Chiefs win.