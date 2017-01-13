NFL Rumors: Buzz on Josh McDaniels, Gus Bradley and More

After a frenzied Thursday of action, there appears to be only one head coaching vacancy left in the NFL.



Thursday saw two teams find their next head coaches, and several coordinator positions open around the league are reportedly filled as well.

As for head honchos, the (new) Los Angeles Chargers tapped Buffalo Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn to be their top guy, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The (already in) Los Angeles Rams announced Thursday that 30-year-old Sean McVay will be their new head coach, making him the youngest in NFL history to hold that title. McVay is coming off three seasons as Washington's offensive coordinator.

With the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos already with new head coaches, this leaves the San Francisco 49ers as the only NFL team without someone to lead them into a new era.



As for who might take that posting, well, two of the top offensive coordinators in the game are still in play. The New England Patriots' Josh McDaniels and the Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Shanahan are focused on the playoffs and are potential options for the 49ers.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The 49ers have had a tumultuous couple of years since Jim Harbaugh bolted for the college ranks after the 2014 season, with head coaches Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly lasting only a season each and finding wins hard to come by.

Though brighter days appear to be well off in the distance in San Francisco, Bleacher Report's Jason Cole noted Thursday that McDaniels and Shanahan aren't necessarily scared of the job:

Both Josh McDaniels, Kyle Shanahan have told people they are very comfortable with how #49ers Jed York plans to change direction of team. — Jason Cole (@JasonColeBR) January 13, 2017

On Wednesday, The MMQB's Albert Breer, via CSSNE.com, said McDaniels has the best shot at the job and he may have preferred that situation over the other opportunities still available at the time:

I think Josh has got a fantastic shot [at the 49ers' job]. And I've said this before, I think that's Josh's pick, too ... Of the [three teams he interviewed with], I think that was the one he preferred. Because you don't have a sitting GM, like you have in L.A. and like you have in Jacksonville. And it doesn't matter what you think of the quarterback. You're going to be able to go and pick your own. Whereas if you go to Jacksonville, you got to live with Blake Bortles. If you go to L.A., you got to live with Jared Goff.

McDaniels has already had one head coaching stint, helming the Denver Broncos from 2009-10 and going 11-17 before being fired during his second season. He's had plenty of success calling plays for the Patriots. At 40 years old, he can afford to be choosy in his next crack at head coach.

If he doesn't feel the 49ers job is right in any way or the team won't allow him a season or two to get things on track, he's better off staying put with the Patriots, who don't appear to be in danger of cratering anytime soon.



While head coaching jobs are mostly fleshed out, those in charge of establishing new regimes need to bring in the right staff to ensure success. The offensive and defensive coordinator positions then become the focus of attention, as the new head coaches look to import a philosophy, find experienced coaches to help run the show or bring along those with whom they already have strong working relationships.



For the Chargers, change could be afoot on one side of the ball, per Breer:



New Chargers coach Anthony Lynn will consider keeping Ken Whisenhunt and Co. on offense. Gus Bradley a prime DC candidate too, per source. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 13, 2017

The Bolts currently have John Pagano running the defense. Under Pagano in 2016, the Bolts fared well in some categories but not others, though injuries to key players like Jason Verrett and Manti Te'o early in the season definitely hurt the cause.



Chargers' 2016 Defensive Stats Category Stats NFL Rank Points Allowed 26.4 29th Rushing Yards Allowed 97.9 10th Passing Yards Allowed 249.2 20th Sacks 35 T-14th Takeaways 28 T-4th ESPN.com

Bradley is coming off three-plus seasons as Jacksonville's head coach, where he amassed a ghastly 14-48 record, but before that he was the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks for four transformative seasons.

In his first year with Seattle, the Seahawks gave up 24.4 points per game. By the 2012 season, his last as defensive coordinator, the Seahawks ranked first in the NFL with 15.3 points allowed per game.



While bringing in Bradley might be a coup for Lynn and the Chargers, they do appear to have competition. Bradley interviewed with Washington for its defensive coordinator job on Wednesday.

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Bradley typically runs a 4-3 defense, while both Washington and the Chargers run 3-4 fronts, but the Washington Post's Jerry Brewer noted that Bradley's simple yet effective schemes could make for a smooth transition:

On the surface, everything Bradley wants to do, everything Seattle still does, is simple. The unit plays a lot of cover-three, meaning the two outside cornerbacks and free safety play zone by splitting the field into thirds and four other defenders cover everything underneath. There’s little deception to this defense. The cover-three is so basic that many high school teams teach it. Bradley would be the first to admit that he’s not going to fool you with schemes. What’s innovative is the way the personnel is used to tweak a rudimentary defense to the special skills of the athletes. Some critics say that the defense only works with extraordinary talent. But if you consider how few players have succeeded after leaving Seattle, you can counter that talent looks extraordinary in the system because the coaches spend so much time melding it to the athletes’ specifications.

The Chargers would appear to have the capability to change their basic fronts, as rookie sensation Joey Bosa has the tools to play as an edge-rusher standing up in a 3-4 or with his hand on the ground in a 4-3 look.



As for offensive coordinator positions, there's a longtime name bandied about as potentially joining one of the new-look teams. With Sean McDermott locking up the head coaching gig in Buffalo, Norv Turner is reportedly a candidate for the Bills' offensive coordinator position, as NFL.com's Michael Silver and the Associated Press' John Wawrow noted on Wednesday:

Nothing firm, but options for McDermott's staff include McCoy or Norv Turner (as mentioned), and Panthers LB coach Al Holcomb as DC.#Bills. — John Wawrow (@john_wawrow) January 11, 2017

If McCoy does not come with McDermott to Bills (if McDermott gets HC job), I'm told by coaching sources Norv Turner could be in play... — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 11, 2017

Later on Wednesday, Silver changed course and stated on Twitter that he didn't expect Turner to go to Buffalo, but that was before Mike McCoy was taken off the table as an option.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

McCoy is reportedly set to join newly hired Vance Joseph's staff in Denver as offensive coordinator, per Mike Klis of 9News, which might increase Turner's chances of joining the Bills.



Turner abruptly resigned from his offensive coordinator position with the Minnesota Vikings in November but is open to a new job if he likes the fit.

“I’m not going to jump at something just to do it,” Turner said on Jan. 4, per USA Today's Jarrett Bell. “It has to be the right type of situation.”



Turner could be a fine asset for McDermott, who is 42 years old and embarking upon his first head coaching job. Turner's NFL coaching experience extends back to the mid-1980s and he's overseen successful offenses as both head coach and coordinator for several teams, including Washington, San Diego and Dallas.

Though he might not be a name to excite Bills fans considering his most recent stops in Minnesota and Cleveland have been less than successful, his wealth of knowledge and ability to work with quarterbacks could make him an asset to McDermott.