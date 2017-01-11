Tre Mason Arrested: Latest Details, Mugshot and More for Rams RB

Los Angeles Rams running back Tre Mason was arrested Tuesday night by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after an arrest warrant was issued in December related to an alleged July incident where he fled from police on an ATV.

Olivia Hitchcock of the Palm Beach Post reported Wednesday that Mason was charged with "fleeing and eluding without regard for others' safety." He was released on $5,000 bond after spending less than an hour in jail.

TMZ passed along his mugshot:

Tre Mason Arrested Over ATV Chase In Florida (MUG SHOT) https://t.co/TSDRj03orY — TMZ (@TMZ) January 11, 2017

Police stated Mason was riding the ATV and causing damage without wearing protective equipment when a deputy attempted to stop him July 27, according to the Palm Beach Post. He reportedly refused to stop and then returned to his mother's home.

"Tre is not himself at all," Tina Mason said on a police dashboard-camera recording. "He's not making good decisions."

She told police he had a "10-year-old's mindset" and suggested head injuries suffered during his football career could be a factor, per the Palm Beach Post.

It was the latest example of erratic behavior by the 23-year-old Auburn product.

In March, the Associated Press reported Hollywood, Florida, police used a stun gun on Mason twice during a traffic stop. He was pulled over for going more than double the speed limit and refused to exit the car when the officers tried to arrest him for reckless driving and marijuana possession.

Mark Inabinett of AL.com noted the running back settled the case in November by entering a plea of nolo contendere on three of the five charges. The settlement allowed him to accept a punishment of $293 in fines without admitting any guilt.

In July, Mason was a no-show for Rams training camp. Ron Clements of Sporting News noted Los Angeles transferred him to the "did not report list" after failing to make contact with him.

Justin Tasch of the New York Daily News provided comments from former Rams head coach Jeff Fisher about the situation in early August:

I haven't personally spoken with Tre since the season ended—when we had the check-out physicals. I tried numerous times after the incident to reach him, and I was unsuccessful. Been communicating through the offseason with his agent, Bus Cook, had minimal conversation with family members. But Tre has made a decision not to communicate with us—not to talk, not talking to his teammates. Right now we're more concerned with Tre Mason's well-being than we are his football career. We're going to continue to try to reach him to see where he's at. But right now, the best thing for us to do is to put him on a did not report list, so he does not count against our 90-man roster.

Mason, who appeared in 25 games over his first two years with the Rams after getting selected in the third round of the 2014 draft, did not play in 2016.

No further information about how the ATV case will proceed was immediately released.